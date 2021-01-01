« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG  (Read 38503 times)

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,702
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 09:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:01:54 pm
Changes have already occurred though. Before the last TV deal overseas revenues were split equally between Clubs. Now the bigger clubs get more because of merit payments. One of the main changes that Project Big Picture was that the bigger clubs would have been in charge of negotiating the TV deals.

And it was dismissed out of hand with a massive media (and from you) frenzy over it.

So once again, its unlikely to happen and makes me think hes not on about us but rather other European clubs where they already have control of their rights.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,952
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 09:58:15 pm »
The person who invented the smart phone needs to be held accountable for some of the inexplicable consequences and the subsequent demise of football.

 content consumption.

Will it make us very rich without harm to humans or animals?
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,581
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 10:07:26 pm »
Quote
Fucking hell, $9bn? For what?  What the hell makes them so valuable?

Apparently its not their owners.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,950
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #963 on: Today at 12:15:04 am »
From that article, it sounds like, while there won't be direct investment into LFC from Redbird buying a stake in FSG, Cardinale has some new ideas to help grow the club's revenues even more.  Not sure what there's not to like about this deal.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,434
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #964 on: Today at 12:18:09 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:56:58 pm
And it was dismissed out of hand with a massive media (and from you) frenzy over it.

So once again, its unlikely to happen and makes me think hes not on about us but rather other European clubs where they already have control of their rights.

Reportedly John Henry though was happy that the idea had been floated though. As for other European clubs it is the Premier League that is the global multiplier. It is the Premier League that has the worldwide appeal that has the potential to monetise the huge number of fans who follow English football.

When you consider the European Super League was offering clubs £310m to join and around £200m a season then there is money to be made. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,702
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #965 on: Today at 01:00:52 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:18:09 am
Reportedly John Henry though was happy that the idea had been floated though.

Source?


Quote
As for other European clubs it is the Premier League that is the global multiplier. It is the Premier League that has the worldwide appeal that has the potential to monetise the huge number of fans who follow English football.

It is the PL which gives equal votes to all member parties and simply will not allow own tv rights.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,434
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #966 on: Today at 02:36:29 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:00:52 am
Source?


It is the PL which gives equal votes to all member parties and simply will not allow own tv rights.

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October 15, 2020, 05:50:25 am
Were Liverpool and Manchester United braced for this reaction?

They were and, though hard-pushed to call this a victory, they are certainly not seeing this meeting as defeat. The hierarchy at Liverpool and Manchester United believe they have changed the agenda and the rescue packages heading towards League One and League Two have effectively been hastened by their action.

Liverpool and Manchester United stand by the document 100 per cent and draw encouragement from the fact its main objectives will be front and centre in future strategic discussions. The Premier League might have saved face but that has not diluted the satisfaction felt by those seeking the greatest change. This is not dead or humiliation in their eyes but partial success, insisted one source close to the two clubs.

https://theathletic.com/2138438/2020/10/15/premier-league-project-big-picture-efl/

Personally I think the big six will just threaten the rest of the League with a breakaway European Super league. You only have to look at the way UEFA have buckled to the big clubs demands to see how much power they hold.

The rest of the League will be left with two choices to accept a small hit from individual overseas TV rights deals or a massive hit from the big clubs leaving.

I envisage it will be a similar situation to the IPL in cricket. The money will be that big that the authorities will simply have to sanction an ESL.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 