Source?





It is the PL which gives equal votes to all member parties and simply will not allow own tv rights.



Were Liverpool and Manchester United braced for this reaction?



They were and, though hard-pushed to call this a victory, they are certainly not seeing this meeting as defeat. The hierarchy at Liverpool and Manchester United believe they have changed the agenda and the rescue packages heading towards League One and League Two have effectively been hastened by their action.



Liverpool and Manchester United stand by the document 100 per cent and draw encouragement from the fact its main objectives will be front and centre in future strategic discussions. The Premier League might have saved face but that has not diluted the satisfaction felt by those seeking the greatest change. This is not dead or humiliation in their eyes but partial success, insisted one source close to the two clubs.



https://theathletic.com/2138438/2020/10/15/premier-league-project-big-picture-efl/



Personally I think the big six will just threaten the rest of the League with a breakaway European Super league. You only have to look at the way UEFA have buckled to the big clubs demands to see how much power they hold.The rest of the League will be left with two choices to accept a small hit from individual overseas TV rights deals or a massive hit from the big clubs leaving.I envisage it will be a similar situation to the IPL in cricket. The money will be that big that the authorities will simply have to sanction an ESL.