Changes have already occurred though. Before the last TV deal overseas revenues were split equally between Clubs. Now the bigger clubs get more because of merit payments. One of the main changes that Project Big Picture was that the bigger clubs would have been in charge of negotiating the TV deals.
Fucking hell, $9bn? For what? What the hell makes them so valuable?
And it was dismissed out of hand with a massive media (and from you) frenzy over it. So once again, its unlikely to happen and makes me think hes not on about us but rather other European clubs where they already have control of their rights.
Reportedly John Henry though was happy that the idea had been floated though.
As for other European clubs it is the Premier League that is the global multiplier. It is the Premier League that has the worldwide appeal that has the potential to monetise the huge number of fans who follow English football.
Source?It is the PL which gives equal votes to all member parties and simply will not allow own tv rights.
Were Liverpool and Manchester United braced for this reaction?They were and, though hard-pushed to call this a victory, they are certainly not seeing this meeting as defeat. The hierarchy at Liverpool and Manchester United believe they have changed the agenda and the rescue packages heading towards League One and League Two have effectively been hastened by their action.Liverpool and Manchester United stand by the document 100 per cent and draw encouragement from the fact its main objectives will be front and centre in future strategic discussions. The Premier League might have saved face but that has not diluted the satisfaction felt by those seeking the greatest change. This is not dead or humiliation in their eyes but partial success, insisted one source close to the two clubs.https://theathletic.com/2138438/2020/10/15/premier-league-project-big-picture-efl/
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.86]