« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG  (Read 38414 times)

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,702
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 09:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:01:54 pm
Changes have already occurred though. Before the last TV deal overseas revenues were split equally between Clubs. Now the bigger clubs get more because of merit payments. One of the main changes that Project Big Picture was that the bigger clubs would have been in charge of negotiating the TV deals.

And it was dismissed out of hand with a massive media (and from you) frenzy over it.

So once again, its unlikely to happen and makes me think hes not on about us but rather other European clubs where they already have control of their rights.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,952
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 09:58:15 pm »
The person who invented the smart phone needs to be held accountable for some of the inexplicable consequences and the subsequent demise of football.

 content consumption.

Will it make us very rich without harm to humans or animals?
Logged

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,581
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 10:07:26 pm »
Quote
Fucking hell, $9bn? For what?  What the hell makes them so valuable?

Apparently its not their owners.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,950
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #963 on: Today at 12:15:04 am »
From that article, it sounds like, while there won't be direct investment into LFC from Redbird buying a stake in FSG, Cardinale has some new ideas to help grow the club's revenues even more.  Not sure what there's not to like about this deal.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,432
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #964 on: Today at 12:18:09 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:56:58 pm
And it was dismissed out of hand with a massive media (and from you) frenzy over it.

So once again, its unlikely to happen and makes me think hes not on about us but rather other European clubs where they already have control of their rights.

Reportedly John Henry though was happy that the idea had been floated though. As for other European clubs it is the Premier League that is the global multiplier. It is the Premier League that has the worldwide appeal that has the potential to monetise the huge number of fans who follow English football.

When you consider the European Super League was offering clubs £310m to join and around £200m a season then there is money to be made. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,702
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #965 on: Today at 01:00:52 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:18:09 am
Reportedly John Henry though was happy that the idea had been floated though.

Source?


Quote
As for other European clubs it is the Premier League that is the global multiplier. It is the Premier League that has the worldwide appeal that has the potential to monetise the huge number of fans who follow English football.

It is the PL which gives equal votes to all member parties and simply will not allow own tv rights.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 