« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG  (Read 37820 times)

Online Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,866
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 07:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on March 26, 2021, 09:23:47 pm
For nearly any other club, you would say that Kenny and B Rodge (their equivalents) were at fault for the signings. Maybe Kenny really wanted to sign British players, it was his preference. Rodgers has stated multiple times he had the final say in transfers.
Not to start this up again but it was a bit more complicated than that.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,427
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 09:14:47 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 04:59:22 pm
You're one that makes every single thread an argument and a 'You versus the world' battle (or you versus FSG) - not anyone else. I'm done with your tedious drivel and am putting you on ignore. Keep playing the victim all you like, or alternatively - why not enjoy our premier league win, and just look forward to next season instead of sucking the joy out of everything single thread you touch.

I am not bothered about the personal abuse. I am used to it.

However, posting the bolded bit on a Liverpool forum probably isn't the most sensitive thing to do. 



Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,081
  • Member of The Pack
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 09:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:36:09 pm

You know my name isn't actually Ian, right?  ???

Its been established for years that you (assume you are CraigDS) are Ian Ayre. I thought we (for the avoidance of doubt, the usage of we here refers to the general viewership and readership of www.redandwhitekop.com and is not a reference to any Pack, group, secret society, cult, or gathering of people whether real or imagined) all knew that.

Like that guy who used to live up the flats from Suarez and would translate RAWK posts into Uruguayan for him and post his responses. Havent seen him in awhile too.
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,031
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 09:31:52 pm »
:lmao

Is this parody or real.

I can no longer tell

:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,427
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 09:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 09:23:37 pm
Its been established for years that you (assume you are CraigDS) are Ian Ayre. I thought we (for the avoidance of doubt, the usage of we here refers to the general viewership and readership of www.redandwhitekop.com and is not a reference to any Pack, group, secret society, cult, or gathering of people whether real or imagined) all knew that.

Like that guy who used to live up the flats from Suarez and would translate RAWK posts into Uruguayan for him and post his responses. Havent seen him in awhile too.

You have one slight problem here. It wasn't you I referred to as being part of the 'we'. It was Keyop.

Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 09:34:12 am
Because he'll just dive into another thread and start all over again. The mods are probably letting him vent so at least its all in one place, which can then all be locked or deleted - forgotten forever like all the other threads he's hijacked.

It's not a pile on - he invites controversy and arguments by pushing his agenda to get attention. If the arguments showed facts, logic, perspective and balance, then we'd respond accordingly. There's been some brilliant threads and debates on this site over the years, but this isn't one of them.

So either you are proving you have a pack mentality or you have mixed up your logins.  ;)



Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline tray fenny

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,272
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 09:47:35 pm »
wtf
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,695
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 10:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 09:23:37 pm
Its been established for years that you (assume you are CraigDS) are Ian Ayre. I thought we (for the avoidance of doubt, the usage of we here refers to the general viewership and readership of www.redandwhitekop.com and is not a reference to any Pack, group, secret society, cult, or gathering of people whether real or imagined) all knew that.

Like that guy who used to live up the flats from Suarez and would translate RAWK posts into Uruguayan for him and post his responses. Havent seen him in awhile too.

 :lmao  :lmao :lmao



:boxhead
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,427
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 10:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:06:52 pm
:lmao  :lmao :lmao



:boxhead

The bit I don't understand is why you reply to people calling you Ian.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,304
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 10:21:52 pm »
"Ian" Craig DS.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,582
  • Sound
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 10:53:06 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 04:59:22 pm
You're one that makes every single thread an argument and a 'You versus the world' battle (or you versus FSG) - not anyone else. I'm done with your tedious drivel and am putting you on ignore. Keep playing the victim all you like, or alternatively - why not enjoy our premier league win, and just look forward to next season instead of sucking the joy out of everything single thread you touch.

Swerve the victim shouts
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,369
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 11:00:33 pm »
Surprised this thread is still relevant.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,190
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 11:20:19 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:00:33 pm
Surprised this thread is still relevant.

Alevant, really...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,695
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 11:43:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:17:56 pm
The bit I don't understand is why you reply to people calling you Ian.

You dont understand why I reply to someone who quotes my post Dave?
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,081
  • Member of The Pack
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #933 on: Today at 12:40:37 am »
URUGUAYAN56 WAS HIS NAME, I REMEMBER IT NOW
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,081
  • Member of The Pack
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #934 on: Today at 12:43:28 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:38:15 pm
You have one slight problem here. It wasn't you I referred to as being part of the 'we'. It was Keyop.

So either you are proving you have a pack mentality or you have mixed up your logins.  ;)

No, Dave, at the risk of stating the obvious, the reason the disclaimer was necessary is purely because Im sure keyops usage of we was intended to mean exactly the same thing as described...
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,111
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #935 on: Today at 12:45:54 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:40:37 am
URUGUAYAN56 WAS HIS NAME, I REMEMBER IT NOW

His name is Robert Paulson
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,754
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #936 on: Today at 12:46:36 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 12:45:54 am
His name is Robert Paulson

Dammit
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,427
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #937 on: Today at 02:15:11 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:43:28 am
No, Dave, at the risk of stating the obvious, the reason the disclaimer was necessary is purely because Im sure keyops usage of we was intended to mean exactly the same thing as described...

I think the fact that Keyop used the term 'we' and then the usual suspects piled in speaks volumes. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,949
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #938 on: Today at 08:08:41 am »
Does someone want to start an Arsenal pre-match thread :)
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,695
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #939 on: Today at 11:57:16 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:15:11 am
I think the fact that Keyop used the term 'we' and then the usual suspects piled in speaks volumes.

Interesting that you replied to someone calling you Dave.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,028
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #940 on: Today at 12:00:31 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:08:41 am
Does someone want to start an Arsenal pre-match thread :)

I reckon Henry could have Kroenke
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #941 on: Today at 12:59:51 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:00:31 pm
I reckon Henry could have Kroenke
🤣🤣🤣
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,427
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #942 on: Today at 01:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:57:16 am
Interesting that you replied to someone calling you Dave.

That was trigger he always calls me Dave.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,072
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #943 on: Today at 01:24:05 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 26, 2021, 03:06:46 pm
So do they earn more than we do?

They play a ridiculous number of games dont they. Probably never off the telly.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,421
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #944 on: Today at 03:25:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:31:52 pm
:lmao

Is this parody or real.

I can no longer tell

:lmao

Its this a real thread?
Is this just Fantasy?
Caught in an Alslide
Theres no escape from Re-Al-ity
Open your eyes
they ate all the pies, F-S-G
I'm just a poor fan
l need no sympathy
Cause its Centre Back, In July
Obvious, the team would die
Jota and Alcantara
didnt really matter
to me,


Lindaaaaaa
your mans killed the club
put a cheap against our head
doesnt matter you wear red
Lindaaaa
Prem had just been won
But now weve gone and thrown it Al away
Lindaaaa, ohohooo
didn't mean to make you cry
but if we are not first this time next season
get tf out, get tf out
you dont know that football matters

Too late, we're in 7th
Never gonna make the champions League
need to win it to succeed
Goodbye, John and Tommy
You've got to go
you've fucked it all right up just face the truth
Lindaaaaaaaa
woo-ohohoh
You've been good but not great Owners
dont buy mbappe
just get tf out
anyway, fsg blows
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,190
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #945 on: Today at 03:32:54 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:25:08 pm
Its this a real thread?
Is this just Fantasy?
Caught in an Alslide
Theres no escape from Re-Al-ity
Open your eyes
they ate all the pies, F-S-G
I'm just a poor fan
l need no sympathy
Cause its Centre Back, In July
Obvious, the team would die
Jota and Alcantara
didnt really matter
to me,


Lindaaaaaa
your mans killed the club
put a cheap against our head
doesnt matter you wear red
Lindaaaa
Prem had just been won
But now weve gone and thrown it Al away
Lindaaaa, ohohooo
didn't mean to make you cry
but if we are not first this time next season
get tf out, get tf out
you dont know that football matters

Too late, we're in 7th
Never gonna make the champions League
need to win it to succeed
Goodbye, John and Tommy
You've got to go
you've fucked it all right up just face the truth
Lindaaaaaaaa
woo-ohohoh
You've been good but not great Owners
dont buy mbappe
just get tf out
anyway, fsg blows


Bobinhood's Sunday sorted, the next work with be a multi-volume fantasy epic, Al's Fare in Love and War...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,375
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #946 on: Today at 03:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 10:53:06 pm
Swerve the victim shouts
It's quite a feat of mental gymnastics to make the leap from my post to a wider (and darker) cultural reference about the city and club, and then find some sort of correlation between the two. It was quite clear what I was referring to in my post, so anyone making out it had any other meaning is merely adding to the many fantasies and conspiracy theories being dreamt up in this Twilight Zone of a thread.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,427
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #947 on: Today at 03:45:58 pm »
Interesting piece in the Mirror regarding Cardinale and his intentions for Liverpool.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/inside-liverpools-new-550m-investors-23801976

Inside Liverpool's new £550m investor's plans: TV rights, Kylian Mbappe and multi-club portfolio

Gerry Cardinales Redbird Capital Partners have recently agreed to pay more than £550m for what is believed to be an 11 per cent stake in Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group - so what are his plans for the Reds?

In terms of its very existence, football has never faced a crisis so deep as now.

Even the biggest clubs, the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Milan, and to a lesser extent, Liverpool, Tottenham, even Manchester United - all those clubs not owned by countries or oligarchs - are facing a financial reckoning.

Lower down the pyramid, most clubs are worried about their very survival. It is a bleak picture of a financial model ripped up by the Covid pandemic, amid a fundamental reassessment of the sports core product: the live event.

Yet even with dire warnings of the likes of Barca facing the unthinkable if fans dont return to stadiums soon, and one in two English clubs outside the Premier League at threat of folding, sport is still considered THE most attractive business investment, outside the great masters of art.


Emphasising the point, Gerry Cardinales Redbird Capital Partners has just agreed to pay more than £550m for what is believed to be an 11 per cent stake in the Fenway Sports Group, whose chief assets are the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club.

That values the group at £5.5bn, staggering in these times, and places Liverpool amongst the most expensive sports franchises in the world...which given they have posted huge losses over the past year, begs the question, why?

Cardinale himself answered the question a few months ago, when he was still negotiating the deal. And interestingly, it appears - strongly - that his investment in FSG is powered more by the chance to take a stake in Liverpool, than the Red Sox.
Gerry Cardinale has big plans for Liverpool's future (Image: INTERNET PICTURE/moneyforlunch.com)

The American is an investment banker, formerly with Goldman Sachs, who has a wide portfolio of companies and partners with his RedBird group, but has a specialism in investing in sports, and related businesses.

In an interview with a popular sports business podcast recently, he spoke about European football in particular, and his attempts to understand the market there. He revealed he had been studying it for years because that is the next real focus for me, and for Redbird.
It comes as owner John Henry's Fenway Sports Group are facing issues of their own, which would impact their spending ability

The question is why football, and why Europe, when he knows the American sports market inside out? The answer lies in becoming a rights holder and being able to control the tv and merchandising rights.

Cardinale has long worked with the New York Yankees in setting up - and then buying back after selling to the Murdoch empire - the YES network, which is the number one regional sports network in the United States, and broadcasts all of the Yankees games, and those of MLS side New York City.

So he knows about tv rights. And he also knows that in European football, there are far fewer rules around buying a club and becoming a rights holder than in the US. He knows that means it is far easier to influence the direction of the sport.

I have been looking at European football now for the past four years, and I have been learning and studying and watching, he explained.

And the difference for me in Europe, is that I can tweak my investment model, and become the rights holder myself. In America the rules make it harder to become the rights holder.

In Europe, those rules dont exist and (that means) I can come in and do everything Ive done successfully for the last 30 years on the business side of sports, but then I can also vertically integrate to be the rights holder.

That is all business speak of course, which will mean little to the average fan. But Cardinale has a vision for the way a huge, global franchise - such as Liverpool - can adapt to the changing market and become an even bigger success.

He knows Covid has dealt a savage blow to European football, but states confidently: The sport is in a challenging time right now, but it has never been better positioned, it will be ultimately very resilient and it is the best content that human kind has created.

Fundamentally, he wants to change the face of football forever, by first changing the way people watch the sport. He has teamed with Amazon at the Yes Network, as he recognises they will play a big part in the broadcast of sports in the future.

But he also recognises that young people watch in 30 second soundbites, not hours long viewing. His plan is to become one of the first sports team to make real money from that sort of future content consumption.


He also wants to bring his speciality in business management, and analytics, to make his European clubs - he already owns Toulouse and wants more - financially lean (suggesting a Red Bull style group of clubs, who use their scale for economic value), to make much bigger profits to invest in players.

I want to take our approach and integrate it into player performance and onfield performance, he explained. I have close to three decades of apprenticing with some of the best sports owners in America as their partner.

Now it excites me that we have the opportunity to put it all together. We can be team owner, we have a real view on how we can enhance player performance and team performance through analytics.

And then being able to do what I do on the business side, will feed into better cash flow management, which feeds into having more liquidity and resources to put the best players on the field, thats very interesting to me.

He cant do that at Toulouse of course, but he can at Liverpool. And many observers believe his investment in FSG is a gateway to eventually attempting to buy the English club outright.
This has left Klopp 'annoyed' with owners Fenway Sports Group - but they feel the same way about his perception of the club's financial situation following Covid-19

So what would that mean for the Liverpool fans? Well, Cardinale has been planning this for years, and believes he has a model that can make a European football team financially successful...and dominant.

Some of his ideas include a European Super League, but not at the expense of the smaller clubs, or the national competitions.

The momentum for a super league competition, that will only happen if it doesnt come too much at the expense of the smaller market teams...there has to be a balance, he said.

Even more importantly, perhaps, is his desire to adapt to the changing face of technology and the way the tv content is consumed, especially by a younger audience.

He has gone on record in saying that the Yankees will lead the way that others will follow, and it is clear now he wants Liverpool to do the same - by access to the live content on many different platforms in many different packages.

Owning the tv rights individually, as the Yankees and the Red Sox do, is another natural progression. But one that will take years, not months.

In the short term then, that doesnt mean his investment will be used to go out and buy Kylian Mbappe this summer, for instance...though it is entirely possible that could happen.

But the smart money is on Cardinale taking a bigger stake in Liverpool in the near future, and a much bigger role in the club. And that would see his visionary ideas for sports management put into practice at a club already one of the biggest in the world.

In business terms, he stated: The asset values, there is still very much intrinsic value and very much a flaw in those asset values that can be substantiated.

For you and I, the fan, that means simply, he believes football clubs are still undervalued, and can make bigger profits and offer bigger returns for investors in the future.

And he recognises that is based on clubs like Liverpool monitising their fanbase even further, to generate funds to find the best players in the world, and make them dominant.

It is an intriguing concept given some of the competition has the wealth of a country backing them...but one he believes his vision can deliver. Liverpool fans will wait expectantly.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #948 on: Today at 04:01:53 pm »
Anyone who advocates  for a European super league I already dont like the sound of them. ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 04:04:20 pm by Coolie High »
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,695
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #949 on: Today at 04:13:33 pm »
Weird article, as its harder to get the rights over here (particularly the PL) than it is the US.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,427
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #950 on: Today at 06:08:27 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:13:33 pm
Weird article, as its harder to get the rights over here (particularly the PL) than it is the US.

The proposals for both Project big picture and the European Super League included clubs having the right to show a proportion of their games on their own channel. There is also the potential for goal highlights and incidents being streamed to your phone instantly.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,695
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #951 on: Today at 06:52:49 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:08:27 pm
The proposals for both Project big picture and the European Super League included clubs having the right to show a proportion of their games on their own channel. There is also the potential for goal highlights and incidents being streamed to your phone instantly.

No I get that - but youd hardly call either of those as easy to make happen.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 