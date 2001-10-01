No it really wasn't and you're spectacularly missing the point, I don't know if that's deliberate or not, so let's just leave it there eh?



Unless you want to continue this via PM (please say no )



No the point is that posters want to lower the bar and pretend that the end of the H&G reign and Hodgson is what FSG should be judged against. When we are constantly told how FSG have boosted revenues whilst ignoring the way revenues have increased for everyone. Then comparing our revenues against our peers isn't random. It is the way FSG should be judged.Likewise after a decade of FSG. Then comparing League positions with the previous decade isn't random. It is how FSG should be judged.Again FSG bought a club with a rich history in European competition. So judging us against our peers in terms of European competition isn't random it is how FSG should be judged.FSG have done a decent job in relation to who LFC are and always have been. What they need to do now is kick on and use the Redbird investment to secure our future. I really don't see why any Liverpool fan would argue against that.