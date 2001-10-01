« previous next »
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #800 on: Today at 09:36:38 am »
I'm not sure what they'll do.

What i do know is they've got us a title and a CL.

What i do know is they're not idiots.

What i do know is borring money at the moment is cheaper than holding on to cash you have.
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #801 on: Today at 07:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:14:04 pm
Up until Covid we've made the 3rd most in the PL at £1.35bn and spent the 4th most at £1.061bn which is £7m less than Chelsea in 3rd, £150m than Arsenal and £360m more than Spurs.  No mid table club has spent anywhere near us.  Net spend tables just rot peoples brains.  Need some type of official sounding medical word to describe it.

Edit: thats for the 3 previous years

So according to you we made £1.35bn and spent £1.06bn so where did the other £290m go
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #802 on: Today at 08:07:19 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 09:36:38 am
I'm not sure what they'll do.

What i do know is they've got us a title and a CL.

What i do know is they're not idiots.

What i do know is borring money at the moment is cheaper than holding on to cash you have.

Who has got us a PL and CL?
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #803 on: Today at 08:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:58:29 pm
This is an incredibly pessimistic view of reality. This entire decade we have also been in plenty of finals and genuine title challenges (13/14, 18/19). We got to the CL final in 2018, EL final in 2016, amassed 97 points in the league missing out on the title by a point.

This is very good results for a club with our financial might. FSG has pretty much gotten as much success out of us as can be reasonably expected.

I think most clubs would kill for that sort of decade of results. With the exception of City, PSG, Juve, Bayern, Barca, Real, Chelsea and possibly United.

Most clubs would kill for our decade of results before FSG came.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #804 on: Today at 08:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:09:59 pm
Most clubs would kill for our decade of results before FSG came.

2001-2010 1 CL, 1 Europa, 2 FA Cups, 2 League Cups.
2011-2020 1Cl, 1PL, 1 League Cup.

2001-10 finishes outside the top 6 in the League 1
2010-20 finishes outside the top 6 in the League 3

2001-10 Always in the Deloitte top 10 for revenue.
2010-20 Fell into 12th place 2014.

2001-10 Always in the top 10 of European rankings based on coefficients.
2010-20 Fell to 42nd in 2015.

So by most metrics FSG have done a pretty average job. Thankfully we have Klopp.

What irks is that pretending doing what we have always done is some miracle fashioned by FSG. They bought Liverpool FC not Marine.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #805 on: Today at 08:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:49:59 pm
So according to you we made £1.35bn and spent £1.06bn so where did the other £290m go

Maybe taxes, team bonuses and also covering losses due to that thing called a pandemic - all business keep what is called a 'cash reserve'.  Bonuses may have been quite high and taking one example for a top class premiership footballer; John Terry was rumoured to have earnt £400k for helping Chelsea win the champions league.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #806 on: Today at 08:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:31:53 pm
2001-2010 1 CL, 1 Europa, 2 FA Cups, 2 League Cups.
2011-2020 1Cl, 1PL, 1 League Cup.

2001-10 finishes outside the top 6 in the League 1
2010-20 finishes outside the top 6 in the League 3

2001-10 Always in the Deloitte top 10 for revenue.
2010-20 Fell into 12th place 2014.

2001-10 Always in the top 10 of European rankings based on coefficients.
2010-20 Fell to 42nd in 2015.

So by most metrics FSG have done a pretty average job. Thankfully we have Klopp.

What irks is that pretending doing what we have always done is some miracle fashioned by FSG. They bought Liverpool FC not Marine.

We havent done what weve always done though.

Also, pretty average  ;D
« Reply #807 on: Today at 08:37:29 pm »
In 50 years when I'm thinking of all the ups and downs we've had since I started supporting us, I'll always remember falling to 12th in Deloitte money league as one of our darkest days.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #808 on: Today at 08:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:35:34 pm
We havent done what weve always done though.

Also, pretty average  ;D

Please enlighten me to which period in our history we didn't win trophies. Whilst you are at it please enlighten me to how you would rate the previous regimes.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #809 on: Today at 08:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:37:29 pm
In 50 years when I'm thinking of all the ups and downs we've had since I started supporting us, I'll always remember falling to 12th in Deloitte money league as one of our darkest days.

The problem is certain posters have continually beat the drum for how FSG have boosted our revenues. I think it is quite revealing to see that they managed to take us from 7th when they took over to 12th 4 years later.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #810 on: Today at 08:44:24 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Today at 08:33:27 pm
Maybe taxes, team bonuses and also covering losses due to that thing called a pandemic - all business keep what is called a 'cash reserve'.  Bonuses may have been quite high and taking one example for a top class premiership footballer; John Terry was rumoured to have earnt £400k for helping Chelsea win the champions league.

Bonuses are included in the wage bill and the figures are pre-pandemic.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #811 on: Today at 08:47:17 pm »
Maybe, just maybe, the reported figures arent always that accurate at all.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #812 on: Today at 08:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Today at 08:33:27 pm
Maybe taxes, team bonuses and also covering losses due to that thing called a pandemic - all business keep what is called a 'cash reserve'.  Bonuses may have been quite high and taking one example for a top class premiership footballer; John Terry was rumoured to have earnt £400k for helping Chelsea win the champions league.

This is all from the Swiss Ramble's breakdown which I keep linking to.  Al is welcome to go harass him to his hearts content as I'm done with him.

We actually had £307m in operating cash flow which was then spent on:
£140m on net transfers
£90m on capital expenditures
£53m on debt repayment

The remaining amount was then approximately our cash balance entering into the 19/20 season. 
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #813 on: Today at 08:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:47:22 pm
This is all from the Swiss Ramble's breakdown which I keep linking to.  Al is welcome to go harass him to his hearts content as I'm done with him.

We actually had £307m in operating cash flow which was then spent on:
£140m on net transfers
£90m on capital expenditures
£53m on debt repayment

The remaining amount was then approximately our cash balance entering into the 19/20 season. 


I hate to see you two falling out Ian.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:47:17 pm
Maybe, just maybe, the reported figures arent always that accurate at all.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #814 on: Today at 08:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:42:41 pm
The problem is certain posters have continually beat the drum for how FSG have boosted our revenues. I think it is quite revealing to see that they managed to take us from 7th when they took over to 12th 4 years later.

Al, I don't care, picking up random things like money leagues and UEFA coefficients to justify your position and calling them 'most metrics' is exactly what people mean when they talk about your position concerning the owners.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #815 on: Today at 08:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:52:31 pm
Al, I don't care, picking up random things like money leagues and UEFA coefficients to justify your position and calling them 'most metrics' is exactly what people mean when they talk about your position concerning the owners.

What's also being ignored is being 5th in the money league and being 10th isn't like £5 of difference.  It's quite a significant amount of money.  We were at one point more than £200m behind ManU in annual turnover.  Without the right people in place we could still be there. 
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #816 on: Today at 09:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:52:31 pm
Al, I don't care, picking up random things like money leagues and UEFA coefficients to justify your position and calling them 'most metrics' is exactly what people mean when they talk about your position concerning the owners.

How can it be random.

The money League just compares Club revenues. Instead of just saying FSG have raised our revenues it compares our revenues with our competitors. It is far from random.

The same with coefficients they just compare our record in European competition against our competitors.

The problem with the far too many people is they want to compare FSG against a Hicks and Gillett owned club managed by Hodgson.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #817 on: Today at 09:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:51:29 pm
I hate to see you two falling out Ian.

Thought he got the numbers from media. Didnt see him mention Swiss before I posted.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #818 on: Today at 09:08:17 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:01:17 pm
Thought he got the numbers from media. Didnt see him mention Swiss before I posted.

The club would also be committing outright securities fraud for that to be true.  Al's got away with a lot here and maybe he would get away with saying that as well.  Would just cement my opinion that he's a sock puppet account.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #819 on: Today at 09:10:09 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:56:10 pm
What's also being ignored is being 5th in the money league and being 10th isn't like £5 of difference.  It's quite a significant amount of money.  We were at one point more than £200m behind ManU in annual turnover.  Without the right people in place we could still be there. 

In 2011 FSG's first season our revenue was 124 euros less than United's. That was when they had Ferguson and were winning things for fun and we had Hodgson.

The last Deloitte report has all conquering Liverpool 107m euros behind Ole's wallies.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #820 on: Today at 09:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:00:51 pm
How can it be random.

Just to be clear, the money league and UEFA coefficients themselves aren't random. You mentioning them randomly just to criticise the owners is the thing.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #821 on: Today at 09:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:11:15 pm
Just to be clear, the money league and UEFA coefficients themselves aren't random. You mentioning them randomly just to criticise the owners is the thing.

To be honest I am sick to the back teeth about the continual peddling of half-truths. If you want to compare revenues then compare them against our competitors.

As European royalty compare our performance in Europe against our competitors. That isn't random.

Strangely enough you ignored trophies won over the last 2 decades and League positions.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #822 on: Today at 09:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:56:10 pm
What's also being ignored is being 5th in the money league and being 10th isn't like £5 of difference.  It's quite a significant amount of money.  We were at one point more than £200m behind ManU in annual turnover.  Without the right people in place we could still be there. 

True. But under FSG, I don't think we'll ever get to the top (of the Deloitte Money League). Time to hire, *checks who's top*, um Barcelona's board. They're not in any financial trouble at all IIRC.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #823 on: Today at 09:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:19:45 pm
To be honest I am sick to the back teeth about the continual peddling of half-truths. If you want to compare revenues then compare them against our competitors.

As European royalty compare our performance in Europe against our competitors. That isn't random.

Strangely enough you ignored trophies won over the last 2 decades and League positions.


Oh Al, ignoring the post you quoted and talking about whatever you want. Must be fun.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #824 on: Today at 09:26:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:22:16 pm
Oh Al, ignoring the post you quoted and talking about whatever you want. Must be fun.

The money League compares you against your peers in terms of revenue. Rankings based on coefficients ranks you against your peers in terms of European competition. So exactly what you brought up.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #825 on: Today at 09:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:26:47 pm
The money League compares you against your peers in terms of revenue. Rankings based on coefficients ranks you against your peers in terms of European competition. So exactly what you brought up.

No it really wasn't and you're spectacularly missing the point, I don't know if that's deliberate or not, so let's just leave it there eh? :)

Unless you want to continue this via PM (please say no :P)
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #826 on: Today at 09:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:42:58 pm
No it really wasn't and you're spectacularly missing the point, I don't know if that's deliberate or not, so let's just leave it there eh? :)

Unless you want to continue this via PM (please say no :P)

No the point is that posters want to lower the bar and pretend that the end of the H&G reign and Hodgson is what FSG should be judged against. When we are constantly told how FSG have boosted revenues whilst ignoring the way revenues have increased for everyone. Then comparing our revenues against our peers isn't random. It is the way FSG should be judged.

Likewise after a decade of FSG. Then comparing League positions with the previous decade isn't random. It is how FSG should be judged.

Again FSG bought a club with a rich history in European competition. So judging us against our peers in terms of European competition isn't random it is how FSG should be judged.

FSG have done a decent job in relation to who LFC are and always have been. What they need to do now is kick on and use the Redbird investment to secure our future. I really don't see why any Liverpool fan would argue against that.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #827 on: Today at 10:24:14 pm »
Love FSG.

Hope they just keep doing what they're doing - making us progress and bringing success.

Not arsed how much we spend as long as we are run well, compete (win) and Klopp is happy.

I don't want Sugar Daddy owners, I'm not a spoilt brat.

I loved us winning the PL and CL by complying with FFP, made the victory even sweeter.

Money isn't everything, despite what many fans think.  Think we've proven that over the years, but people still crave a Werner over a Jota, despite the latter being a better fit for us and costing less.

We box clever and I love it!   
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #828 on: Today at 10:41:36 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:19:45 pm
To be honest I am sick to the back teeth about the continual peddling of half-truths.
Finally we can all agree on something.
