Craig 🤔

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #760 on: Today at 01:30:43 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:23:59 pm
The only reasoning I can think of is that FSG did not want to take a loan out to buy a player whilst they were looking to float FSG in the States.

It's all debt in the accounts - no matter if it's to a bank or another club.

Quote
It also makes sense from an accounting point of view, add-ons are only recognised for the accounting period in which they are likely to become payable.

"add-ons" would be an amount which may or may not come to fruition. The "report" suggests we paid £10m more, with the other you linked saying it's £41m guaranteed. So the full debt would be on there now as it's not an addon.
Al 666

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #761 on: Today at 01:40:20 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:30:43 pm
It's all debt in the accounts - no matter if it's to a bank or another club.

Wouldn't future payments for players be future liabilities and not debt

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:30:43 pm
"add-ons" would be an amount which may or may not come to fruition. The "report" suggests we paid £10m more, with the other you linked saying it's £41m guaranteed. So the full debt would be on there now as it's not an addon.

My understanding is that the fee was to be £35m as initially reported. We then agreed to an extra £6m guaranteed with potentially £4m in addons.
Bobinhood

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #762 on: Today at 01:43:20 pm
I have always had a raised eyebrow (spock proportions) both around the reported figures for Jota and Ki-Jana and this concept we paid a lot more to get time to pay, my personal feeling is the numbers for both players were both massaged and messaged to give the wolves a good story to tell the fans. "He wanted out but we got 45 million for him". 

I dont know if the deal can be back checked from the accounts when they are posted but i would be very interested to see what the actual numbers and structure are. There were a lot of moving parts in that deal, not least that wolves were very sour they were losing the player. in the end they turned him into Ki-Jana and Silva both just 18 so could be they did ok. We made out like bandits of course. Guys probably worth 70 mill right now lets remember

for me arguing over media reports of a a massaged secret number is probably not going to produce much clarity fwiw. I will be really interested in what the forensics come up with though.

Craig 🤔

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #763 on: Today at 01:47:58 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:40:20 pm
Wouldn't future payments for players be future liabilities and not debt

Would still be seen as debt regardless for the reasoning you're suggesting (floating). It's a guaranteed amount due to be paid.

Quote
My understanding is that the fee was to be £35m as initially reported. We then agreed to an extra £6m guaranteed with potentially £4m in addons.

Can't see anything solid that backs that up to be honest.

Even if so, £6m would be well over what we'd have paid to have borrowed it from elsewhere.
Dave McCoy

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #764 on: Today at 01:50:32 pm
Must be pretty cool to be all Xenophobic on one hand and then claim youre being bullied on the other.....
Al 666

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #765 on: Today at 02:40:00 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:47:58 pm
Would still be seen as debt regardless for the reasoning you're suggesting (floating). It's a guaranteed amount due to be paid.

Can't see anything solid that backs that up to be honest.

Even if so, £6m would be well over what we'd have paid to have borrowed it from elsewhere.


Initially when News of the deal was broken by the likes of Reddy and Pearce it was reported as £35m. Usually an initial price is agreed and then the payment terms are negotiated. Then the deal was announced at £41m plus £4m after the lower initial payment was agreed.

As for borrowing the money if the Club had to take out a separate loan to pay for Jota then there would have been a charge placed on the club at a time when FSG were looking to float FSG. I don't things it is beyond the realm of possibility that we had exhausted our revolving facilities because of the impact of COVID.
Al 666

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #766 on: Today at 02:42:05 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:50:32 pm
Must be pretty cool to be all Xenophobic on one hand and then claim youre being bullied on the other.....

Is that a comment regarding the thread or just a personal attack.
Craig 🤔

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #767 on: Today at 02:42:54 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:40:00 pm
Initially when News of the deal was broken by the likes of Reddy and Pearce it was reported as £35m. Usually an initial price is agreed and then the payment terms are negotiated. Then the deal was announced at £41m plus £4m after the lower initial payment was agreed.

Is that usual in the transfer deals you've negotiated, yeah?



Quote
As for borrowing the money if the Club had to take out a separate loan to pay for Jota then there would have been a charge placed on the club at a time when FSG were looking to float FSG. I don't things it is beyond the realm of possibility that we had exhausted our revolving facilities because of the impact of COVID.

Yeah, the club has more than enough assets to secure a £35m loan on over a few years if it was such a problem before accepting the need to pay near 30%  on top of an (apparently, according to you) agreed fee.
Al 666

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #768 on: Today at 02:56:02 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:42:54 pm

Yeah, the club has more than enough assets to secure a £35m loan on over a few years if it was such a problem before accepting the need to pay near 30%  on top of an (apparently, according to you) agreed fee.

Back to according to me I see.

Why ask for me to back something up, then say you haven't heard of the writer and then go back to insinuating that I made it up.

It is according to the Athletic correspondent for Wolves.

Regarding getting the loan as I have explained at the time the Club was looking to float the Club in the states. The idea was to get investors to invest in a SPAC. Small investors would not have access to the clubs accounts for the period that covered the Jota transfer period. What they could do is check companies house to see if a charge had been placed on the Club.

As I said it was the only possible scenario that would explain paying such a premium. I haven't said it definitely happened.
Craig 🤔

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #769 on: Today at 03:04:50 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:56:02 pm
Back to according to me I see.

Why ask for me to back something up, then say you haven't heard of the writer and then go back to insinuating that I made it up.

It is according to the Athletic correspondent for Wolves.

Well, no. He quotes "reports". He doesn't say which. It's not info from him first hand.


Quote
Regarding getting the loan as I have explained at the time the Club was looking to float the Club in the states. The idea was to get investors to invest in a SPAC. Small investors would not have access to the clubs accounts for the period that covered the Jota transfer period. What they could do is check companies house to see if a charge had been placed on the Club.

As I said it was the only possible scenario that would explain paying such a premium. I haven't said it definitely happened.

Financials would have had to have been released if that's what they were doing. So again, not a reason for it.
Al 666

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #770 on: Today at 03:16:15 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:04:50 pm
Well, no. He quotes "reports". He doesn't say which. It's not info from him first hand.


Financials would have had to have been released if that's what they were doing. So again, not a reason for it.

The whole point of a SPAC is that financials aren't released. Often investors don't even know which company is going to be purchased.
Craig 🤔

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #771 on: Today at 03:20:13 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:16:15 pm
The whole point of a SPAC is that financials aren't released. Often investors don't even know which company is going to be purchased.

Not to the ones managing to SPAC though, who have a duty of care to their investors. There are also quite a few safeguards in place to prevent the total anonymity you suggest.
Al 666

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #772 on: Today at 03:33:39 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:20:13 pm
Not to the ones managing to SPAC though, who have a duty of care to their investors. There are also quite a few safeguards in place to prevent the total anonymity you suggest.

So exactly as I suggested.

The deal fell through because Redball failed to raise the extra $1bn they needed through the SPAC structure. The Wall Street Journal and the Boston Globe had reported that the deal was going to be for LFC. So potential small investors would not have access to up to date financials but could easily search for charges placed on the club for a loan.
Craig 🤔

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #773 on: Today at 04:03:51 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:33:39 pm
So exactly as I suggested.

The deal fell through because Redball failed to raise the extra $1bn they needed through the SPAC structure. The Wall Street Journal and the Boston Globe had reported that the deal was going to be for LFC. So potential small investors would not have access to up to date financials but could easily search for charges placed on the club for a loan.

The business was valued at $7bn back then I believe. I highly doubt a charge for £35m (or whatever around that) would really be putting many people off that larger investment. Especially given most smaller investors would be doing so due to support, and the larger (business) investors would not bat an eyelid at such things.

Honestly, it's a stretch.
Al 666

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #774 on: Today at 04:15:36 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:03:51 pm
The business was valued at $7bn back then I believe. I highly doubt a charge for £35m (or whatever around that) would really be putting many people off that larger investment. Especially given most smaller investors would be doing so due to support, and the larger (business) investors would not bat an eyelid at such things.

Honestly, it's a stretch.

The Redbird deal values FSG at around $7bn. The Redball deal valued FSG at around $8bn.
Craig 🤔

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #775 on: Today at 04:38:51 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:15:36 pm
The Redbird deal values FSG at around $7bn. The Redball deal valued FSG at around $8bn.

Exactly, so a charge (esp during reduced revenues because of COVID) amounting to £35m is small fry and really wouldn't put off smaller (supporter) investors, and certainly not the larger business investors.

Honestly, I can see what you're saying, but it's just a bit of a stretch for me that I can't see it being any reason to pay WAYYYYY over the odds and way over what other sources of funding would charge.
Al 666

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #776 on: Today at 04:50:09 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:38:51 pm
Exactly, so a charge (esp during reduced revenues because of COVID) amounting to £35m is small fry and really wouldn't put off smaller (supporter) investors, and certainly not the larger business investors.

Honestly, I can see what you're saying, but it's just a bit of a stretch for me that I can't see it being any reason to pay WAYYYYY over the odds and way over what other sources of funding would charge.

It isn't just the £35m though it would also indicate the likelihood that we had burned through the revolving credit facility.
Craig 🤔

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
Reply #777 on: Today at 04:59:30 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:50:09 pm
It isn't just the £35m though it would also indicate the likelihood that we had burned through the revolving credit facility.

Not really.

Most clubs will not use up their credit facilities for medium term transfer spending such as spreading the Jota fee, as it's mostly for general expenditure. Especially in a pandemic when having cash (or access to cash) on hand is vitally important.
