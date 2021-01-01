I have always had a raised eyebrow (spock proportions) both around the reported figures for Jota and Ki-Jana and this concept we paid a lot more to get time to pay, my personal feeling is the numbers for both players were both massaged and messaged to give the wolves a good story to tell the fans. "He wanted out but we got 45 million for him".



I dont know if the deal can be back checked from the accounts when they are posted but i would be very interested to see what the actual numbers and structure are. There were a lot of moving parts in that deal, not least that wolves were very sour they were losing the player. in the end they turned him into Ki-Jana and Silva both just 18 so could be they did ok. We made out like bandits of course. Guys probably worth 70 mill right now lets remember



for me arguing over media reports of a a massaged secret number is probably not going to produce much clarity fwiw. I will be really interested in what the forensics come up with though.



