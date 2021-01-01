« previous next »
Author Topic: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG  (Read 28673 times)

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 11:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:39:05 pm
But you're dominating the thread anyway so why not answer those questions?

You did, I saw it after I posted.

Still haven't provided a source.

That's exactly what people mean when they say you're being disingenuous. You were talking about incomings and outgoings and picked and chose which numbers you wanted to make the club look bad. That's it. It doesn't have much to do with what you've just said.

Again, that's what people mean when they say you move the goalposts. The link I posted shows has nothing to do with generality but you were sceptical specifically about the current owners because 'For me they were disingenuous from the start, waffling about under talking and over delivering whilst at the same time employing a communications company to get their message out there in an off the record way.'

No i wasn't as this post clearly shows. It was to champion Lim and how his bid was better than FSG's.

You said they 'created possibly the most unbalanced squad in the history of Football'. which is nonsensical.

Again, no source provided about him flying to Boston to 'beg for his job'

Again, you're being disingenuous. You literally said For me we aren't closing the gap on our competitors and that is for me the only thing that counts. Well we have closed the gap and more and you're still on one. So for you it can't be the only thing that counts.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/kenny-dalglish-latest-liverpool-boss-834268

Kenny Dalglish has returned to England, awaiting news of his Anfield future.

Amid fevered speculation about his position as Liverpool manager, the Reds legend flew home following a brief meeting with club owners John Henry and Tom Werner.

And there were suggestions emanating from the US that it could be days before there are any announcements about the club's plans.

Dalglish travelled to Boston as principle owner Henry and chairman Werner opened a far-reaching review of the season, as they assess the Reds' future.

He met for a few hours with the owners and presented his take on his team's position, before catching the red eye back to the UK.

After their meeting Dalglish made plans to return home, which partly explains why he was not pictured alongside coach Steve Clarke, Henry and Werner at a baseball match between the Boston Red Sox - FSG's other marquee investment - and the Seattle Mariners last night.
In talks: Liverpool owners Tom Werner (L) and John Henry are discussing Kenny Dalglish's future today

The Reds boss still has two years to run on the contract he was given by FSG just over 12 months ago and only last week he spoke about planning for the new season in August.

So far, there has been silence from Boston.

In his report, Dalglish suggested he faced a long term project in turning around the fortunes of a club that had slipped towards the relegation zone when he arrived 18 months ago.

The manager made clear there was no overnight fix to the problems encountered at Anfield, and while he accepts the league performance hasn't been good enough this season, he believes his young side is moving in the right direction, albeit slowly.

Henry and Werner will now continue with their review.

That would leave a vacuum to - inevitably - be filled by speculation and rumour, which would in large part be concentrated on Dalglish's position.

There are question marks over the other senior positions at the club too, though, with a director of football yet to be appointed following the departure of Damien Comolli two months ago, and also suggestions the Americans will review the role of MD Ian Ayre.








As for the most unbalanced squad. You do realise a member of FSG texted Klopp and apologised for the state of the squad. Add in having to bring in Caulker then yes I would say I had a point.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #721 on: Today at 12:01:00 am »
For me I don't understand what people want from FSG. They were incredibly upfront with not putting in a penny of their own money, but would use their expertise and knowhow to increase our commercial revenues drastically and make every penny generated available for the club to invest.

They have done exactly this and has resulted in us winning a league and a champions league in an environment which is increasingly top-heavy, competing against literal nation states.
I don't think we could have reasonably gotten better owners that aren't morally repugnant to the core.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #722 on: Today at 12:08:59 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:01:00 am
For me I don't understand what people want from FSG. They were incredibly upfront with not putting in a penny of their own money, but would use their expertise and knowhow to increase our commercial revenues drastically and make every penny generated available for the club to invest.

They have done exactly this and has resulted in us winning a league and a champions league in an environment which is increasingly top-heavy, competing against literal nation states.
I don't think we could have reasonably gotten better owners that aren't morally repugnant to the core.

When did they say they wouldn't put a penny of their money into the Club.

A League title, a Cl win and a League cup have also been accompanied by two 8th place finishes and a 7th place finish. We are currently 7th. So it is pretty mixed.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #723 on: Today at 12:19:20 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:08:59 am
When did they say they wouldn't put a penny of their money into the Club.

A League title, a Cl win and a League cup have also been accompanied by two 8th place finishes and a 7th place finish. We are currently 7th. So it is pretty mixed.

How many other clubs have won a league title and a champions league in the past decade rising from the brink of bankruptcy? No fucking body that's who.

Hell, how other clubs have managed that in the past decade in general? Only Bayern, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Be less entitled and you might enjoy our success a little bit more.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #724 on: Today at 12:28:52 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 12:19:20 am
How many other clubs have won a league title and a champions league in the past decade rising from the brink of bankruptcy? No fucking body that's who.

Hell, how other clubs have managed that in the past decade in general? Only Bayern, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Be less entitled and you might enjoy our success a little bit more.


Loving the hyperbole if administration wasn't bad enough we know have bankruptcy thrown in for good measure. As for Bayern, Chelsea, Madrid and Barca how many of those clubs have finished outside the top 6 three times.

As I said a mixed bag.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #725 on: Today at 12:37:23 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:28:52 am
Loving the hyperbole if administration wasn't bad enough we know have bankruptcy thrown in for good measure. As for Bayern, Chelsea, Madrid and Barca how many of those clubs have finished outside the top 6 three times.

As I said a mixed bag.

Youre going back to the start of a project and proving what a good job theyve done by pointing out where we were and where we are by bringing that up.

Or did you expect them to come in and finish top that season? Is that the only way youd not use it as a stick to beat them with?

Youre starting to come across exceptionally petty now Al. Its sad.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #726 on: Today at 12:38:38 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:28:44 pm
Who did the post where they turned "We spend what we make" into a song that I misunderstood?  Need to quote it here.

I cant believe you haven't been practicing this for the Semi-Final against Porto. Hazell's already got tons of pyro synced. One touch of the i-pad and its on.


They spend what they make
They spend what they make
Maybe the equity investment will make for a one off situation but them investing in other things should in theory have no effect on what LFC does.
They spend what they make

Still needs a second verse though 

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #727 on: Today at 12:44:36 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 09:52:43 pm
You've really lost me here.

My friend, you should have seen everyone the first time. They all went searched for meaning or irony or reasoning or something ahahahaha silly peoples.
« Reply #728 on: Today at 12:45:36 am »
I think for the sanity of everyone involved the mods should wipe this thread from existence.

We all have camps we've aligned to, Everyone knows where Al stands.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #729 on: Today at 12:45:38 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:38:38 am
I cant believe you haven't been practicing this for the Semi-Final against Porto. Hazell's already got tons of pyro synced. One touch of the i-pad and its on.


They spend what they make
They spend what they make
Maybe the equity investment will make for a one off situation but them investing in other things should in theory have no effect on what LFC does.
They spend what they make

Still needs a second verse though

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #730 on: Today at 12:49:13 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:37:23 am
Youre going back to the start of a project and proving what a good job theyve done by pointing out where we were and where we are by bringing that up.

Or did you expect them to come in and finish top that season? Is that the only way youd not use it as a stick to beat them with?

Youre starting to come across exceptionally petty now Al. Its sad.

We finished 6th in their first season Craig. We finished 8th in 15/16 which was their 6th season in charge and with two thirds of their 11th season of ownership gone we are 7th.

That isn't petty or sad, it is the truth. A mixed bag, some fantastic seasons mixed in with some poor ones. Pretty similar to the Red Sox.

Maybe it might be a good idea to invest some of the Redbird money in their existing teams instead of buying another one.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #731 on: Today at 12:53:07 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:49:13 am
We finished 6th in their first season Craig. We finished 8th in 15/16 which was their 6th season in charge and with two thirds of their 11th season of ownership gone we are 7th.

That isn't petty or sad, it is the truth. A mixed bag, some fantastic seasons mixed in with some poor ones. Pretty similar to the Red Sox.

Maybe it might be a good idea to invest some of the Redbird money in their existing teams instead of buying another one.

Right, so youd only be happy if it was a linear, always up, progress.

No leeway for mistakes. Anything but better every season and its a stick to beat them with.

Gotcha.

You must think all owners are shite if you hold them to that ridiculous level.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #732 on: Today at 12:59:56 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:53:07 am
Right, so youd only be happy if it was a linear, always up, progress.

No leeway for mistakes. Anything but better every season and its a stick to beat them with.

Gotcha.

You must think all owners are shite if you hold them to that ridiculous level.

I said our finishing positions have been a mixed bag. Nothing more nothing less.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #733 on: Today at 01:10:28 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:59:56 am
I said our finishing positions have been a mixed bag. Nothing more nothing less.

Youre going back 5 years though mate - which in football is a long time. Not only that but their first 5 years, which involved bringing us back from a period of shiteness (both on and off the pitch).

It was never going to be all sunshine. Now using it as something to complain about is petty.

Of course they made mistakes. Some of their own making, others which just happen, but there isnt an owner out there who wont make a mistake at some point. Even the best ever owner whoever that may be.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #734 on: Today at 01:14:58 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 09:52:43 pm
You've really lost me here.

Based on your having somehow missed the only terrace song in this thread, im just going to have to assume you've probably unfortunately missed the only Spac limerick as well, so to avoid confusion in the future i'll just repost it now and save us all the trouble. Focus is essential in this jungle survival thread, you blink for a minute and you could be back in the 50's or out in 2035. time and space and gaap are all curved, there may come a time you need this limerick to hang on to, just to know whats real.


There was a new Spac from Nantucket
whose remit was so huge they could truck it
as they said with a grin
and they wiped off their wins
if youve got any questions we'll duck it



and now a short musical interlude

https://youtu.be/jrPc9WHIttQ?t=2
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #735 on: Today at 01:15:22 am »
I cant believe people still argue with al about this. There is no point.

He simply doesnt get it and never will yet thread after thread is filled with this bollocks.
Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,076
  • Gunmen are dumb as fuck.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #736 on: Today at 07:21:12 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:49:13 am
We finished 6th in their first season Craig. We finished 8th in 15/16 which was their 6th season in charge and with two thirds of their 11th season of ownership gone we are 7th.

That isn't petty or sad, it is the truth. A mixed bag, some fantastic seasons mixed in with some poor ones. Pretty similar to the Red Sox.

Maybe it might be a good idea to invest some of the Redbird money in their existing teams instead of buying another one.

If Man United finish 6th would it be because of the Glazers or Solksjaer / Mourinho being shit?

When Lampards team was underperforming was it due to him or Roman?

The year City came second was it Guardiolas fault or their owners?

Why is there such antipathy to Hodgson when he operated mostly under G&H?

If Spurs finish out of the CL places would you lay the blame on Levy or Mourinho?

If Newcastle get relegated would it be despite of or because of Bruce?

This forum is well known for its deification of managers while they are still in charge. I get that and to an extent its understandable - criticism of managers is swiftly shut down. But to pivot from that and just unequivocally blame the owners is a startling double standard from the opinions addressed all over the General Football and Sport forum.
