Because that is what you expect the richest clubs in the World to do. They should be a given not something to eulogise over.



In the last money League we were 5th. How many of the other top 5 have a sell to buy policy. How many of the other 5 would have had to sell their 4th choice centre back to bring in a centre mid. How many of the richest 5 would have failed to have a centre back lined up for Jan 1st if they had no fit senior centre backs.



Above all how many of those clubs have spent a decade with their record sales always being way more than their record purchase.



The brutal truth is that since the Deloitte money League started in 98 we have only been outside the top 10 once that was under FSG in 2014. Since we got promoted in 62/63 our lowest League position is 8th. That has happened three times two of them have been under FSG in 11/12 and 15/16.



They have done a decent job nothing more nothing less.



We are at a crossroads though and they need to invest in their business and kick on whilst Klopp is still here.



Since this is the metric you choose to live by:Deloitte money league 20211. Barcelona2 Real Madrid3 BayernNet spend of -40m euros. Well run club that relies little on debt.4 Manchester United5 LiverpoolNet spend of -40m euros. Well run club that relies little on debt.6 man city7 PSG8 chelseaAnd also, they sold Hazard.9 spursSpurs have over a billion in total debt by the way10 JuventusSold Pjanic to Barcelona, Cancelo to Manchester City, Kean to Everton, Can to Dortmund, Muratore to Atalanta and Mancuso to Empoli. Net spend 20/21 of -20m eurosThere are two clubs here that you likely wish we could spend like, but you’ll never say it because you know it’s frowned upon.