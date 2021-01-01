We know how the clubs finances we live out of the till whilst the majority of clubs don't.









Maybe people should nail their colours to the mast. If not making losses is so important to people on here are they prepared for us to sell some of our best players in the summer to avoid making a loss.



Yes or No.



First of all stop spamming the thread by repeating graphics.If you know how the club's finances work, why do you keep repeating yourself?Why does it have to be binary? I'm not sure I've seen anyone say not making losses is important?Why does it have to be our best players?I get the impression you'd be happier with Everton's ownership model than ours - I think you actually want a sugar daddy, despite what you say.Me? I have no particular dog in this fight. I prefer a balanced debate based on a proper understanding of our business model, as well as the wider realities of football finance. I actually think that the club will need some element of financing and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out, but they way you go about making your points makes people want to disagree with you.Please don't insult the rest of us by repeating your claim that we are no better off than under Moores either.I've no intention of being dragged into a long debate though so I'm out. Just be a bit more considerate to other posters though before dominating threads. You even took over the support thread for a while.