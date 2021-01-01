Thats not the point Im trying to make the point Im trying to make is we arent big spenders in the transfer market (unless we raise the funds by selling). And being successful hasnt given us extra spending power if the last 3 season are anything to go by.



Look at the accounts.By the time we look at income, then account for wages, expenses and amortisation of previous transfer fees the operating profit is very little and the big recent profits have come from player trading.I'm not sure where things like agents fees go in the accounts, whether it's wages or expenses, but we have also been spending money on capital projects and repaying inter company loans. But we make a significant investment in wages and we also pay agents well. I suspect we are just a bit more upfront in how we disclose compared with other clubs.Our wages are high, because we've been successful and because they are incentivised, so there should be a fairly consistent reltionship between turnover, which as you say is linked to success, and wages, irrespective of success.Unlike some clubs, we don't have a bottomless pit, and some of the emotive language used is unhelpful. Just because we may choose to sell someone, it doesn't mean it's a sell to buy policy, it may just mean we have an asset that we either won't use, or we no longer have use for that can generate funds. Some clubs don't have to make these decisions, but we do.Equally we have had stability on the playing front for years, and that does not come cheap. Sure, sporting success helps, but earning competitive wages helps too.Prior to Covid, the model was working very well and we were getting towards Utd levels of turnover, which as we know supports big wages, big transfer fees as well as debt servicing costs and dividends to the Glazers.Do we need an injection of capital? Can we do without debt repayments? Maybe yes. But these debates are so much more helpful without people taking entrenched positions or ignoring publicly available information.FSG are tight, sell to buy, where's the money John just becomes tedious.Edit: This from Mo Chatra looks at actual cash movements for the last set of accounts. It shows where the money was spent