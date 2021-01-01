« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG  (Read 26558 times)

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,810
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 09:53:20 pm
Probably?
Utter abject failure.
Rigid planning processes have been out of date in agile data driven organisations for quite some time.
Hard to believe an organisation that prides itself in its use of data doesnt employ an agile planning and budgeting system that allows for continuous rather a rigid annual plan, makes no sense whatsoever.

Quite probably, but Al was suggesting that we shouldnt blame FSG for anything that happened in January which is what confused me
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,533
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 10:02:40 pm »
The whole last 12 months would have had a near weekly changing budget - given the constantly changing rules, the return then loss of fans, the likely need to inject or borrow to cover running (wage) costs over the last 12 months, etc.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,333
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 10:17:03 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:00:32 pm
Quite probably, but Al was suggesting that we shouldnt blame FSG for anything that happened in January which is what confused me

Nope.

I stated that the inaction in January was a result of FSG being too rigid and you agreed.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,810
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 10:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:17:03 pm
Nope.

I stated that the inaction in January was a result of FSG being too rigid and you agreed.

You were pretty clear in not thinking they were to blame Al
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,431
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 10:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:51:40 pm
Calm, moderate voice of reason. I like that.  ;D



;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,333
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 10:42:46 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:30:57 pm
You were pretty clear in not thinking they were to blame Al

No my position is that the budget has to be flexible because our revenues are not fixed. Our revenues are dependent on a huge number of variables. So we need a fluid budget.

That is why clubs have revolving credit facilities.

Fluidity means that if you have an injury crisis in one position, say centre back then you can use a fluid budget to reinforce that position at the start of January and not put the CL revenue into unnecessary jeopardy.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,398
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 10:48:13 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 08:05:20 pm
I have to give credit to Al on one thing, he's bloody persistent isn't he?? 😂

Hang on. If hes going to utilize that credit that will laden him with a crushing good will debt, which will obviously directly affect his Net Good is not Great Nohow and probably lead him straight into moral bankruptcy like FSG before him. For example.

Its a TRAP!
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,533
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 11:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:42:46 pm
No my position is that the budget has to be flexible because our revenues are not fixed. Our revenues are dependent on a huge number of variables. So we need a fluid budget.

That is why clubs have revolving credit facilities.

Fluidity means that if you have an injury crisis in one position, say centre back then you can use a fluid budget to reinforce that position at the start of January and not put the CL revenue into unnecessary jeopardy.

There is zero evidence our budget is not fluid.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,333
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 11:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:06:21 pm
There is zero evidence our budget is not fluid.

I would say that paying an extra £10m for Jota, so we could backload the deal and Klopp not getting a centre back would suggest our budget isn't as fluid as it should be.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,533
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 11:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:10:45 pm
I would say that paying an extra £10m for Jota, so we could backload the deal and Klopp not getting a centre back would suggest our budget isn't as fluid as it should be.

Youre confusing fluid with an ability to spend whatever whenever.

Well have been majorly fluid over the last 12 months. Hence going from Werner to Jota as it better fit the budget that very new constraints demanded.

The idea we have a fixed budget and thats that is silly. It shows a complete lack of knowledge of how businesses work.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,333
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 11:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:38:30 pm
Youre confusing fluid with an ability to spend whatever whenever.

Well have been majorly fluid over the last 12 months. Hence going from Werner to Jota as it better fit the budget that very new constraints demanded.

The idea we have a fixed budget and thats that is silly. It shows a complete lack of knowledge of how businesses work.

Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 03:01:05 pm
I disagree, I've yet to work for an organisation that has 'fluid budgets' quite the opposite, the whole purpose of a budget is to accurately allocate spending within the means of the organisation.

I also disagree that they are responsive - they will budget then create a strategy for the season / 12 months ahead - allocating resource accordingly. That's quite usual practice for any organisation.

This year is an anomoly in so far as the implications on revenue COVID has had and the injury crisis we found ourselves in.

Should they have acted quicker in January, absolutely. They should have been ready with a plan in December for January.

Sort it out between yourselves.  ;D ;D
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,533
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #611 on: Today at 12:15:14 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:48:38 pm
Sort it out between yourselves.  ;D ;D

I was replying to you, not him. His opinion is his own.

Edit - although I will say they will of course have an over arching budget for the year, but this will 100% be fluid to react to changing situations such as the last 12 months.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,745
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #612 on: Today at 12:18:35 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:48:13 pm
Hang on. If hes going to utilize that credit that will laden him with a crushing good will debt, which will obviously directly affect his Net Good is not Great Nohow and probably lead him straight into moral bankruptcy like FSG before him. For example.

Its a TRAP!

Its a TARP!
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,333
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #613 on: Today at 12:30:37 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:15:14 am
I was replying to you, not him. His opinion is his own.

Edit - although I will say they will of course have an over arching budget for the year, but this will 100% be fluid to react to changing situations such as the last 12 months.

Now you are confusing me Craig.

I thought it was your opinion that FSG appoint people and then let them get on with it. So do they let them get on with it or do they continually monitor the situation and adjust the budget accordingly ?
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,398
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #614 on: Today at 02:14:43 am »
I too have a budget for fluids and over the years its very often been exceeded to the great detriment of the overall project it must be said, but with a good few giggles in that probably would never occurred inside the original planning. So its kind of an elastic fluid budget, really.  Its when the shot glasses come out that things get all Harrys Sister, usually.  Sticking to just the one fluid usually helps.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #615 on: Today at 04:11:14 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:15:14 am
I was replying to you, not him. His opinion is his own.

Edit - although I will say they will of course have an over arching budget for the year, but this will 100% be fluid to react to changing situations such as the last 12 months.


Him has a name 😉 I would have hoped Craig having spent over a decade on this site, you'd have learned my name by now (Red Genius / Alex) 😁

Spending budgets rarely change from my personal experience (non football business related) as expenditure is forecasted against income / revenue.

This notion of fluidity exists within the parameters of the budgets. Its opportunity cost if you blow your load in the summer and have nothing left to play with come January.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,333
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #616 on: Today at 04:22:51 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:11:14 am

Him has a name 😉 I would have hoped Craig having spent over a decade on this site, you'd have learned my name by now (Red Genius / Alex) 😁

Spending budgets rarely change from my personal experience (non football business related) as expenditure is forecasted against income / revenue.

This notion of fluidity exists within the parameters of the budgets. Its opportunity cost if you blow your load in the summer and have nothing left to play with come January.

We raised £50m from player sales in the summer. We bought Tsimikas, Thiago and paid a £4m deposit on Jota. The summer before we raised £47m from player sales and spent nothing.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #617 on: Today at 04:35:05 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:22:51 am
We raised £50m from player sales in the summer. We bought Tsimikas, Thiago and paid a £4m deposit on Jota. The summer before we raised £47m from player sales and spent nothing.

Now now Al, the accounts have yet to be released so we can't be certain what was raised / spent this summer just yet.

I'm no accountant, i do however agree with you Al, that there has been a conspicuous apparent lack of net spending following our European cup and subsequent league titles.....fairly sure we posted some profits across that period too...
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,333
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #618 on: Today at 04:46:01 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:35:05 am
Now now Al, the accounts have yet to be released so we can't be certain what was raised / spent this summer just yet.

I'm no accountant, i do however agree with you Al, that there has been a conspicuous apparent lack of net spending following our European cup and subsequent league titles.....fairly sure we posted some profits across that period too...

If you are looking to the accounts to discover what was raised or spent in the summer then you are looking in the wrong place. Outgoing transfers are judged instantly, value on the books versus transfer fee. Whilst incoming transfers are amortised over the length of the contract.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,320
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #619 on: Today at 08:51:16 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:22:51 am
We raised £50m from player sales in the summer. We bought Tsimikas, Thiago and paid a £4m deposit on Jota. The summer before we raised £47m from player sales and spent nothing.

And then won the league 😁
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,533
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #620 on: Today at 09:09:12 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:30:37 am
Now you are confusing me Craig.

I thought it was your opinion that FSG appoint people and then let them get on with it. So do they let them get on with it or do they continually monitor the situation and adjust the budget accordingly ?

I never said FSG was adjusting the budget. The club has a huge financial team in house.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,533
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #621 on: Today at 09:11:20 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:11:14 am

Him has a name 😉 I would have hoped Craig having spent over a decade on this site, you'd have learned my name by now (Red Genius / Alex) 😁

Spending budgets rarely change from my personal experience (non football business related) as expenditure is forecasted against income / revenue.

This notion of fluidity exists within the parameters of the budgets. Its opportunity cost if you blow your load in the summer and have nothing left to play with come January.

Agreed. However more specifically within the last 12 months it would have been fluid (which was more my point to be honest) due to the ever changing nature of our revenues as Covid rules chopped and changed.

Him / Alex / cats father  ;D
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,533
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #622 on: Today at 09:13:29 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:22:51 am
We raised £50m from player sales in the summer. We bought Tsimikas, Thiago and paid a £4m deposit on Jota. The summer before we raised £47m from player sales and spent nothing.

Interesting you use the Jota deposit as a dig yet dont mention its entirely likely a big portion of the £47m has yet to be received either.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #623 on: Today at 09:19:37 am »
Still can't get my head around people who only judge expenditure based on transfer fees. Look at all the new contracts we've handed out over the last three years, all of which will have included significant pay rises and signing on fees. Plus we have the stadium and training ground costs.

And saying we brought in £47 million last summer but only counting Jota as a £4 million purchase is very much bending the facts to suit an agenda. The truth is we committed over £70 million in the summer, despite being in the middle of a pandemic.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:22:21 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,810
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #624 on: Today at 10:13:48 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:22:51 am
We raised £50m from player sales in the summer. We bought Tsimikas, Thiago and paid a £4m deposit on Jota. The summer before we raised £47m from player sales and spent nothing.

Explain how the finances worked for each of the transfers out Al. You say we paid 'a £4 million deposit on Jota'. Explain how much we've received for Brewster, Lovren, Hoever and Ejaria. If you're going to keep using the 'creative' financing as yet another stick to beat the owners with, you can be man enough to explain how much we received up front for each of those transfers.

Incidentally, has anyone noticed how active Al is during the early hours of the morning (GMT)? Seems to have a very similar posting pattern to our cousins across the sea.....
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Offline Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #625 on: Today at 10:30:05 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:47:41 pm
The budget is fluid though. We take part in a sport in which revenues are somewhat dependent on success. The further we go in competitions, the more we are on TV, the bigger the crowds, the bigger the prize money the bigger the revenues are. In the absence of FSG that is what defines the budget.

One of the biggest issues for me is that FSG especially Henry are trend followers they want the data they then have an annual review and act on the findings. If you look at this seasons annual review I would imagine that it will come to the conclusion that they should have acted earlier in January. That however is too late.

So instead of spending money in January that money may well go to propping up the lost CL revenue.

The only point I cant agree with is we have more to spend the further and better we do in competitions, since 2017, of which we reached a champions league final and won it the following year then followed by English champions our net spend in those near 5 years is £110mil just over £20mil per season, so by your statement to spend £20 mil a year we have had to reach 2 champions league finals, god help us if that is the case. Also in those 4 seasons we have been outspent by Brighton, villa, leeds, shef utd, Everton, arsenal, Man City, man utd, Chelsea, wolves and thats just to name a few. So for me the more successful we are the more we can spend argument doesnt wash as the figures prove,  We have had to reach 2 champions league finals only to be outspent by 13 other sides in the premier league, and unfortunately its gonna bite us in the arse this year because I would be amazed if we made top 4.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:42:46 am by Redric1970 »
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,533
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #626 on: Today at 11:14:11 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:30:05 am
The only point I cant agree with is we have more to spend the further and better we do in competitions, since 2017, of which we reached a champions league final and won it the following year then followed by English champions our net spend in those near 5 years is £110mil just over £20mil per season, so by your statement to spend £20 mil a year we have had to reach 2 champions league finals, god help us if that is the case. Also in those 4 seasons we have been outspent by Brighton, villa, leeds, shef utd, Everton, arsenal, Man City, man utd, Chelsea, wolves and thats just to name a few. So for me the more successful we are the more we can spend argument doesnt wash as the figures prove,  We have had to reach 2 champions league finals only to be outspent by 13 other sides in the premier league, and unfortunately its gonna bite us in the arse this year because I would be amazed if we made top 4.

How many of those outspent us on wages / wage growth during that period?
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #627 on: Today at 11:30:07 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:14:11 am
How many of those outspent us on wages / wage growth during that period?

Thats not the point Im trying to make the point Im trying to make is we arent big spenders in the transfer market (unless we raise the funds by selling). And being successful hasnt given us extra spending power if the last 3 season are anything to go by.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #628 on: Today at 12:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:30:07 am
Thats not the point Im trying to make the point Im trying to make is we arent big spenders in the transfer market (unless we raise the funds by selling). And being successful hasnt given us extra spending power if the last 3 season are anything to go by.
Look at the accounts.
By the time we look at income, then account for wages, expenses and amortisation of previous transfer fees the operating profit is very little and the big recent profits have come from player trading.

I'm not sure where things like agents fees go in the accounts, whether it's wages or expenses, but we have also been spending money on capital projects and repaying inter company loans. But we make a significant investment in wages and we also pay agents well. I suspect we are just a bit more upfront in how we disclose compared with other clubs.

Our wages are high, because we've been successful and because they are incentivised, so there should be a fairly consistent reltionship between turnover, which as you say is linked to success, and wages, irrespective of success.

Unlike some clubs, we don't have a bottomless pit, and some of the emotive language used is unhelpful. Just because we may choose to sell someone, it doesn't mean it's a sell to buy policy, it may just mean we have an asset that we either won't use, or we no longer have use for that can generate funds. Some clubs don't have to make these decisions, but we do.
Equally we have had stability on the playing front for years, and that does not come cheap. Sure, sporting success helps, but earning competitive wages helps too.

Prior to Covid, the model was working very well and we were getting towards Utd levels of turnover, which as we know supports big wages, big transfer fees as well as debt servicing costs and dividends to the Glazers.

Do we need an injection of capital? Can we do without debt repayments? Maybe yes. But these debates are so much more helpful without people taking entrenched positions or ignoring publicly available information.
FSG are tight, sell to buy, where's the money John just becomes tedious.

Edit: This from Mo Chatra looks at actual cash movements for the last set of accounts. It shows where the money was spent
https://twitter.com/MoChatra/status/1369047398069207042

« Last Edit: Today at 12:07:46 pm by Charlie Adams fried egg »
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,739
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #629 on: Today at 12:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:30:07 am
Thats not the point Im trying to make the point Im trying to make is we arent big spenders in the transfer market (unless we raise the funds by selling). And being successful hasnt given us extra spending power if the last 3 season are anything to go by.

I don't quite get how people don't understand that we've chosen, in the main, to reward the players who've done magnificently for us with new contracts on improved terms rather than let them leave. We've chosen to increase our wage bill to keep the squad together rather than spend large amounts of money on transfer fees. The success we've had on the pitch has allowed this strategy and has probably been necessary to reward a squad that arguably had 7 or 8 of the top 30 players in the squad between 2018-2020.

I understand the argument about whether FSG could be more adventurous with their recruitment strategy. Or even more flexible with their approach. But that argument has still got to be in the constraints of what the club has done and how they've chosen to spend their available resources. The increased revenues, due to success and other factors, have mainly been utilised to increase the wage bill and retain players plus to fund infrastructure improvements (paying off Main Stand and the new training ground). That's meant we've had more limited funds for transfers because we've chosen to spend our money in other areas of squad development/retention.

Our fund for transfers, like virtually every team bar about 3 or 4 in World football, was impacted last summer, and in all likelihood will be this summer, due to the market slowing down and us finding it difficult to raise fund from young players or squad players. Some clubs will borrow money from owners or banks to raise funds to continue to compete during this period. Ultimately that increases the debt on the club and needs paying back at some point. But it's a risk some clubs or owners will think is justified. So far we haven't done this. Maybe this summer we will.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #630 on: Today at 12:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:30:07 am
And being successful hasnt given us extra spending power if the last 3 season are anything to go by.

But if we had been less successful, we very likely would have had more spending power in the transfer market because we wouldn't have been given our existing players new contracts with big pay increases and signing on bonuses. Salah has probably tripled his wage since we bought him, so if he'd have flopped we could have replaced what he is earning now with three players collectively earning the same amount. Likewise for Mane, Firmino, Robertson, Henderson, Matip and many others. Even Origi. Same goes for Trent if hadn't have come through in the way that he did, plus Klopp and the coaching/backroom staff.

Conversley, we could have been as successful as we have been whilst spending £100 million plus every summer, but then we wouldn't have had any resources left to reward our existing players with new contracts that they would accept. The result of this is that we would all be kicking off as our best players leave for Madrid and Barcelona et al.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:33:52 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #631 on: Today at 12:56:55 pm »
How big is our wage bill in comparison  to other big teams in Europe?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,533
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #632 on: Today at 02:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:56:55 pm
How big is our wage bill in comparison  to other big teams in Europe?

This is slightly out dated and think ignores our massive jump from £264m to £310m.




Also found this interesting from Swiss Ramble...

« Last Edit: Today at 02:23:26 pm by Craig 🤔 »
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #633 on: Today at 04:21:28 pm »
This should be a header on every thread where it turns into an FSG is bad or good. 

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1302855202089971713?s=20

I know I've posted it a couple of times but this answer most of the questions on "Why didn't LFC spend".  We did spend. We've spent everything.  You can argue with how it was spent but that doesn't mean it wasn't spent.  Everything else then is just crying that LFC didn't make enough to do what you wanted so FSG should just inject X because "reasons" which is just a never ending and worthless argument.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,333
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #634 on: Today at 04:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:21:28 pm
This should be a header on every thread where it turns into an FSG is bad or good. 

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1302855202089971713?s=20

I know I've posted it a couple of times but this answer most of the questions on "Why didn't LFC spend".  We did spend. We've spent everything.  You can argue with how it was spent but that doesn't mean it wasn't spent.  Everything else then is just crying that LFC didn't make enough to do what you wanted so FSG should just inject X because "reasons" which is just a never ending and worthless argument.

How much did we pay FSG for their new stand ?
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,533
  • YNWA
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #635 on: Today at 04:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:34:31 pm
How much did we pay FSG for their new stand ?

Weird question.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,333
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #636 on: Today at 04:54:12 pm »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,320
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #637 on: Today at 04:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:35:50 pm
Weird question.

And he completely ignores all the posts above to single out that one and ask an odd question

Unreal this lad is 🤣🤣
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 