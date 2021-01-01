« previous next »
RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG

Probably?
Utter abject failure.
Rigid planning processes have been out of date in agile data driven organisations for quite some time.
Hard to believe an organisation that prides itself in its use of data doesnt employ an agile planning and budgeting system that allows for continuous rather a rigid annual plan, makes no sense whatsoever.

Quite probably, but Al was suggesting that we shouldnt blame FSG for anything that happened in January which is what confused me
The whole last 12 months would have had a near weekly changing budget - given the constantly changing rules, the return then loss of fans, the likely need to inject or borrow to cover running (wage) costs over the last 12 months, etc.
Quite probably, but Al was suggesting that we shouldnt blame FSG for anything that happened in January which is what confused me

Nope.

I stated that the inaction in January was a result of FSG being too rigid and you agreed.
Nope.

I stated that the inaction in January was a result of FSG being too rigid and you agreed.

You were pretty clear in not thinking they were to blame Al
Calm, moderate voice of reason. I like that.  ;D



;D
You were pretty clear in not thinking they were to blame Al

No my position is that the budget has to be flexible because our revenues are not fixed. Our revenues are dependent on a huge number of variables. So we need a fluid budget.

That is why clubs have revolving credit facilities.

Fluidity means that if you have an injury crisis in one position, say centre back then you can use a fluid budget to reinforce that position at the start of January and not put the CL revenue into unnecessary jeopardy.
