When H&G acquired the Club our accounts show the only debt was a £25.6m revolving credit facility owed to the bank. The later massive debt was the acquisition costs that H&G leveraged onto the Club. Under Moores we did this marvellous thing that people like you eulogize about. We were ran as a business and lived within our means.



This is the bit you won't like though the cost of seating the Kop, Extending the ARE and building the Centenary were not loaded onto the Club. Incredibly the shareholders actually put their hands in their pockets and had a share issue to raise funds. I would call that investing in their business. Guess what they invested in their business and still made a huge profit when the club was sold.



FSG want the huge profit at the end but with the Club footing the bill for Stadium and training ground improvements.



As part of the BarCap process the Club's debts were supposedly paid off. FSG almost complied they wiped most of the debts but left £37m of Stadium debt, stating that they considered the Club and Stadium to be separate entities. If that is true why are the Stadium debts being paid off by a separate entity in LFC.



So from a starting point of £37m are you happy for FSG to load potentially hundreds of millions on to the Club ?



Because now the Club is a wholly owned subsidiary and they can raise funds at holdco level? If any prospective partner makes a share issue in the subsidiary a condition of investment then Im sure theyd consider it. Why would anyone though when it is a subsidiary? Youd just take shares in the holdco and exercise control through there. Its neater too if in the medium or long term youre looking to exit.Money doesnt automatically appear. The improvements could be funded any of three ways, realistically - shareholder loans, bank loans, or a share issuance. The latter was always going to be a long shot unless a jv is on the cards, or the company needs serious cash urgently and any white knight demands acquisition of an operating majority. Given the other two options I fail to see how an interest free loan is worse than paying interest on bank loans.Finally about the debt being owed to shareholders. Saddling the company with debt is actually the riskiest option for the shareholder because in an insolvency scenario shareholders have the absolute lowest priority. In any restructuring theyd be heavily discounted and will likely be the first to be written off. The loans could have a conversion option, in fact they probably do. But as far as we know, it is in fact FSG putting their money where their mouth is.