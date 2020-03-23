« previous next »
Author Topic: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG  (Read 24420 times)

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #560 on: Today at 05:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:28:34 pm
We haven't got any stadium revenue though so are you happy with hundreds of millions of debt being loaded on to the club whilst FSG use the increased value of LFC to buy another asset.

Well to my knowledge those involved with FSG don't include a Claire Voyant - I think even you would find it difficult to lay a global pandemic on the door of FSG, i feel stupid having to say this, however - it was clearly not by design we have no ticket sales at this moment in time.

The growth of infrastructure has been calculated so that the returns pay for the expense in the medium turn. I'd be concerned if we were loaded with hundreds of millions of pounds of debt with no purpose, however you need to put that debt into context - and it is part of wider infrastructure growth strategy, and the debt is self sufficient by the very structure it's been used to create.

I have no interest in FSG's other investments, either current or future - i simply look at how they are managing LFC. In terms of revenue growth, investment in infrastructure and putting together a sporting team that has won the two biggest trophies available to us in recent times - overall, in my opinion - they're doing a pretty good job!

With all things in life however, we all make wrong decisions - however they make more right ones than wrong ones.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #561 on: Today at 05:54:09 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 05:39:01 pm
Well to my knowledge those involved with FSG don't include a Claire Voyant - I think even you would find it difficult to lay a global pandemic on the door of FSG, i feel stupid having to say this, however - it was clearly not by design we have no ticket sales at this moment in time.

The growth of infrastructure has been calculated so that the returns pay for the expense in the medium turn. I'd be concerned if we were loaded with hundreds of millions of pounds of debt with no purpose, however you need to put that debt into context - and it is part of wider infrastructure growth strategy, and the debt is self sufficient by the very structure it's been used to create.

I have no interest in FSG's other investments, either current or future - i simply look at how they are managing LFC. In terms of revenue growth, investment in infrastructure and putting together a sporting team that has won the two biggest trophies available to us in recent times - overall, in my opinion - they're doing a pretty good job!

With all things in life however, we all make wrong decisions - however they make more right ones than wrong ones.

A large part of the revenue growth though has been driven by our success on the field. Success that came about when we went big on Becker and VVD. You seem to be quite happy for FSG to load the Club with debt and sell players in the summer all in the name of being run as a business.

Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #562 on: Today at 05:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:01:32 pm
According to Deloitte we already have a debt of £157m compared to the £37m of debt FSG started with. So what level of debt do you think is acceptable. £200m, £300m, £400m.

So FSG saddle LFC with huge debts and then go out and buy another asset with funds that have partly come from the increase in value of LFC.

As you liked to show FSG's trophy achievements as a fraction of the total trophies won by LFC, would you like to show the size of the debt against the value of the club. One From just before the takeover and the other to the the current valuations?

Oh and if you could show your sources to the debts at the time of H&G cos the figures I remember and Swiss Ramble seems to back up are far greater than you are saying. http://swissramble.blogspot.com/2011/05/liverpools-future-strategy.html

"Liverpools debt had reached shocking levels under the previous unwanted regime. Although there was only £123 million net debt in the football club, the full picture was revealed in the holding company where debt had grown to over £400 million, including £280 million owed to the banks, which had surged after the bank applied penalty fees for the loan extension, and £144 million owed to Hicks and Gillett."

Trying to rewrite history to push a negative and false agenda. Are you Donald Trump in disguise? Or just a wannabe?


Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #563 on: Today at 06:13:21 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:29:37 pm
We should have the latest accounts out this week I would guess, so at least there will be new stuff to argue over soon!

Maybe. Although Companies House says the next accounts are due by end of May, possibly due to the filing extension they granted due to Covid (although I thought that was over by now?).
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #564 on: Today at 06:15:18 pm »
The LFC "investment" alone has seen their worth rise by almost $2b
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #565 on: Today at 06:25:37 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:53:22 pm
Well that is already the case, FSG effectively acted as mortgage broker in that instance, the ARE & training ground will be the same arrangement, i personally have no issue with that arrangement. They are not charging a percentage on the loan they have issued the club.

COVID is a cashflow issue, and consequently that will mean less spending. So be prepared for that come the summer.

I think we picked (if that is the appropriate word) the worst possible time to potentially miss out on the Champions League. It'd be frustrating at the best of times but right now, with no matchday income (and being unable to plan for when that's going to change), it's much much worse. Like you, I fully expect it to be a tricky summer for transfers (not just for us) exacerbated if we don't get into the Champions League. It's going to require some creative structuring a la the Jota deal to get what we want. It's going to be, uh, interesting.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #566 on: Today at 06:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Ipcress on Today at 05:57:16 pm
As you liked to show FSG's trophy achievements as a fraction of the total trophies won by LFC, would you like to show the size of the debt against the value of the club. One From just before the takeover and the other to the the current valuations?

Oh and if you could show your sources to the debts at the time of H&G cos the figures I remember and Swiss Ramble seems to back up are far greater than you are saying. http://swissramble.blogspot.com/2011/05/liverpools-future-strategy.html

"Liverpools debt had reached shocking levels under the previous unwanted regime. Although there was only £123 million net debt in the football club, the full picture was revealed in the holding company where debt had grown to over £400 million, including £280 million owed to the banks, which had surged after the bank applied penalty fees for the loan extension, and £144 million owed to Hicks and Gillett."

Trying to rewrite history to push a negative and false agenda. Are you Donald Trump in disguise? Or just a wannabe?




When H&G acquired the Club our accounts show the only debt was a £25.6m revolving credit facility owed to the bank. The later massive debt was the acquisition costs that H&G leveraged onto the Club. Under Moores we did this marvellous thing that people like you eulogize about. We were ran as a business and lived within our means.

This is the bit you won't like though the cost of seating the Kop, Extending the ARE and building the Centenary were not loaded onto the Club. Incredibly the shareholders actually put their hands in their pockets and had a share issue to raise funds. I would call that investing in their business. Guess what they invested in their business and still made a huge profit when the club was sold.

FSG want the huge profit at the end but with the Club footing the bill for Stadium and training ground improvements.

As part of the BarCap process the Club's debts were supposedly paid off. FSG almost complied they wiped most of the debts but left £37m of Stadium debt, stating that they considered the Club and Stadium to be separate entities. If that is true why are the Stadium debts being paid off by a separate entity in LFC.

So from a starting point of £37m are you happy for FSG to load potentially hundreds of millions on to the Club ? 
 
 
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #567 on: Today at 06:29:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:13:21 pm
Maybe. Although Companies House says the next accounts are due by end of May, possibly due to the filing extension they granted due to Covid (although I thought that was over by now?).

No, the extension was a further 3 months from end of February to end of May.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #568 on: Today at 06:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:29:58 pm
No, the extension was a further 3 months from end of February to end of May.

Cheers, thought that might be the case. So we can expect the accounts to be filed 31 May ;D
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #569 on: Today at 07:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:28:14 pm
When H&G acquired the Club our accounts show the only debt was a £25.6m revolving credit facility owed to the bank. The later massive debt was the acquisition costs that H&G leveraged onto the Club. Under Moores we did this marvellous thing that people like you eulogize about. We were ran as a business and lived within our means.

This is the bit you won't like though the cost of seating the Kop, Extending the ARE and building the Centenary were not loaded onto the Club. Incredibly the shareholders actually put their hands in their pockets and had a share issue to raise funds. I would call that investing in their business. Guess what they invested in their business and still made a huge profit when the club was sold.

FSG want the huge profit at the end but with the Club footing the bill for Stadium and training ground improvements.

As part of the BarCap process the Club's debts were supposedly paid off. FSG almost complied they wiped most of the debts but left £37m of Stadium debt, stating that they considered the Club and Stadium to be separate entities. If that is true why are the Stadium debts being paid off by a separate entity in LFC.

So from a starting point of £37m are you happy for FSG to load potentially hundreds of millions on to the Club ?

Because now the Club is a wholly owned subsidiary and they can raise funds at holdco level? If any prospective partner makes a share issue in the subsidiary a condition of investment then Im sure theyd consider it. Why would anyone though when it is a subsidiary? Youd just take shares in the holdco and exercise control through there. Its neater too if in the medium or long term youre looking to exit.

Money doesnt automatically appear. The improvements could be funded any of three ways, realistically - shareholder loans, bank loans, or a share issuance. The latter was always going to be a long shot unless a jv is on the cards, or the company needs serious cash urgently and any white knight demands acquisition of an operating majority. Given the other two options I fail to see how an interest free loan is worse than paying interest on bank loans.

Finally about the debt being owed to shareholders. Saddling the company with debt is actually the riskiest option for the shareholder because in an insolvency scenario shareholders have the absolute lowest priority. In any restructuring theyd be heavily discounted and will likely be the first to be written off. The loans could have a conversion option, in fact they probably do. But as far as we know, it is in fact FSG putting their money where their mouth is.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #570 on: Today at 07:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:25:37 pm
I think we picked (if that is the appropriate word) the worst possible time to potentially miss out on the Champions League. It'd be frustrating at the best of times but right now, with no matchday income (and being unable to plan for when that's going to change), it's much much worse. Like you, I fully expect it to be a tricky summer for transfers (not just for us) exacerbated if we don't get into the Champions League. It's going to require some creative structuring a la the Jota deal to get what we want. It's going to be, uh, interesting.

If i've read correctly, as i understand it - our players have bonuses attached to their contracts for CL qualification. If that is true, then the 'hit' of missing out on CL revenue, should be proportionately matched by those bonuses not being activated.

If that is indeed how we have negotiated our contracts, we're pretty clever - the loss in revenue will not significantly increase our revenue to wages ratio % This essentially means on any other normal year, that doesn't eat into any profits that would otherwise go into the transfer kitty. Obviously with COVID we have lost revenues, so it will certainly be interesting to see what and how we finance our summer activity.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #571 on: Today at 07:28:49 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:11:57 pm
If i've read correctly, as i understand it - our players have bonuses attached to their contracts for CL qualification. If that is true, then the 'hit' of missing out on CL revenue, should be proportionately matched by those bonuses not being activated.

If that is indeed how we have negotiated our contracts, we're pretty clever - the loss in revenue will not significantly increase our revenue to wages ratio % This essentially means on any other normal year, that doesn't eat into any profits that would otherwise go into the transfer kitty. Obviously with COVID we have lost revenues, so it will certainly be interesting to see what and how we finance our summer activity.

But isn't there a danger that missing out on CL performance related bonuses lead to itchy feet for players who could move to a club who'd match that level of pay?
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #572 on: Today at 07:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:28:14 pm
When H&G acquired the Club our accounts show the only debt was a £25.6m revolving credit facility owed to the bank. The later massive debt was the acquisition costs that H&G leveraged onto the Club. Under Moores we did this marvellous thing that people like you eulogize about. We were ran as a business and lived within our means.

This is the bit you won't like though the cost of seating the Kop, Extending the ARE and building the Centenary were not loaded onto the Club. Incredibly the shareholders actually put their hands in their pockets and had a share issue to raise funds. I would call that investing in their business. Guess what they invested in their business and still made a huge profit when the club was sold.

FSG want the huge profit at the end but with the Club footing the bill for Stadium and training ground improvements.

As part of the BarCap process the Club's debts were supposedly paid off. FSG almost complied they wiped most of the debts but left £37m of Stadium debt, stating that they considered the Club and Stadium to be separate entities. If that is true why are the Stadium debts being paid off by a separate entity in LFC.

So from a starting point of £37m are you happy for FSG to load potentially hundreds of millions on to the Club ?


The day before they took over, LFC had debts of £400m and had assets of what, £300m? Now we have debts of £157m and assets worth £2bn? I'm really happy with that, throw in 3 European cup finals, European Cup, Premiership, and you'll like this, 100% of the FIFA Club World Cups won in the club's 129 year history, I'm very happy.   :) :) :)
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #573 on: Today at 07:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 07:11:47 pm
Because now the Club is a wholly owned subsidiary and they can raise funds at holdco level? If any prospective partner makes a share issue in the subsidiary a condition of investment then Im sure theyd consider it. Why would anyone though when it is a subsidiary? Youd just take shares in the holdco and exercise control through there. Its neater too if in the medium or long term youre looking to exit.

Money doesnt automatically appear. The improvements could be funded any of three ways, realistically - shareholder loans, bank loans, or a share issuance. The latter was always going to be a long shot unless a jv is on the cards, or the company needs serious cash urgently and any white knight demands acquisition of an operating majority. Given the other two options I fail to see how an interest free loan is worse than paying interest on bank loans.

Finally about the debt being owed to shareholders. Saddling the company with debt is actually the riskiest option for the shareholder because in an insolvency scenario shareholders have the absolute lowest priority. In any restructuring theyd be heavily discounted and will likely be the first to be written off. The loans could have a conversion option, in fact they probably do. But as far as we know, it is in fact FSG putting their money where their mouth is.

The Club isn't a wholly owned subsidiary though until the Redbird deal goes through. Up until that point LeBron James will be a part owner in LFC but won't have a stake in FSG.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #574 on: Today at 07:35:22 pm »
Whats this got to do with Redbirds capital folks?

Im bewildered...
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #575 on: Today at 07:36:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:35:22 pm
Whats this got to do with Redbirds capital folks?

Im bewildered...

Who isn't? ;D
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #576 on: Today at 07:37:14 pm »
Quote from: Ipcress on Today at 07:28:59 pm

The day before they took over, LFC had debts of £400m and had assets of what, £300m? Now we have debts of £157m and assets worth £2bn? I'm really happy with that, throw in 3 European cup finals, European Cup, Premiership, and you'll like this, 100% of the FIFA Club World Cups won in the club's 129 year history, I'm very happy.   :) :) :)

No Liverpool has debts of £157m+ and FSG has a £2bn asset. Or are you suggesting that Man United are in a great place because their debt is a fraction of what the Glazers could sell them for.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #577 on: Today at 07:39:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:35:22 pm
Whats this got to do with Redbirds capital folks?

Im bewildered...

FSG has just had an injection of £533m from the Redbird deal. So should LFC be saddled with debt whilst FSG use the increase in value of LFC to go and buy another asset.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #578 on: Today at 07:42:08 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:11:57 pm
If i've read correctly, as i understand it - our players have bonuses attached to their contracts for CL qualification. If that is true, then the 'hit' of missing out on CL revenue, should be proportionately matched by those bonuses not being activated.

If that is indeed how we have negotiated our contracts, we're pretty clever - the loss in revenue will not significantly increase our revenue to wages ratio % This essentially means on any other normal year, that doesn't eat into any profits that would otherwise go into the transfer kitty. Obviously with COVID we have lost revenues, so it will certainly be interesting to see what and how we finance our summer activity.

Yeah we do have bonuses related to success so I suppose that will somewhat offset our hit in revenues.

Still, not expecting much in the summer given the current situation for everyone but we'll see, I thought last summer we did well to get Jota and Thiago so hopefully it'll be a nice surprise.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #579 on: Today at 07:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:39:31 pm
FSG has just had an injection of £533m from the Redbird deal. So should LFC be saddled with debt whilst FSG use the increase in value of LFC to go and buy another asset.
I mean....



Who cares?
