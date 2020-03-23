We haven't got any stadium revenue though so are you happy with hundreds of millions of debt being loaded on to the club whilst FSG use the increased value of LFC to buy another asset.
Well to my knowledge those involved with FSG don't include a Claire Voyant - I think even you would find it difficult to lay a global pandemic on the door of FSG, i feel stupid having to say this, however - it was clearly not by design we have no ticket sales at this moment in time.
The growth of infrastructure has been calculated so that the returns pay for the expense in the medium turn. I'd be concerned if we were loaded with hundreds of millions of pounds of debt with no purpose, however you need to put that debt into context - and it is part of wider infrastructure growth strategy, and the debt is self sufficient by the very structure it's been used to create.
I have no interest in FSG's other investments, either current or future - i simply look at how they are managing LFC. In terms of revenue growth, investment in infrastructure and putting together a sporting team that has won the two biggest trophies available to us in recent times - overall, in my opinion - they're doing a pretty good job!
With all things in life however, we all make wrong decisions - however they make more right ones than wrong ones.