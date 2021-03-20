« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG  (Read 22436 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,277
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #480 on: March 20, 2021, 10:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on March 20, 2021, 07:48:05 pm

I'd be more worried about people like Agnelli than 'north American sports owners' if your big fear is owners looking just to make the most money from football in a closed system

I agree with you.

FSG have shown astonishing naivety. There would have been numerous clubs in favour of the 39th game, Project Big Picture and a European Super League but they have managed to pin it on Henry and the Glazers.

It is a bit like the way they pinned their hopes on FFP.

Henry comes from a culture in which the owners stick together and there is no governing body. The governing body is basically the owners.

Henry pushed for the European Super league and Agnelli just rubbed his hands together and did a deal with UEFA for an extended Champions League. Liverpool gets all the flack and Agnelli and the big Spanish clubs get exactly what they want. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #481 on: March 20, 2021, 11:13:09 pm »
I don't remember anyone mentioning FSG pushing for a European super League. Genuinely had to Google it and there's an article in the Times a few months ago that mentions them and doesn't seem to say they pushed for it? Agnelli and Juventus have received way more hate for it than any English based owners because they're openly pushing for it.

FSG, the Glazers, Korenke, Abramovich etc. Will all want to.be involved any discussion for these things. They don't want to be a Doug Ellis and get left behind
« Last Edit: March 20, 2021, 11:18:10 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,277
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #482 on: March 20, 2021, 11:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on March 20, 2021, 11:13:09 pm
I don't remember anyone mentioning FSG pushing for a European super League. Genuinely had to Google it and there's an article in the Times a few months ago that mentions them and doesn't seem to say they pushed for it? Agnelli and Juventus have received way more hate for it than any English based owners because they're openly pushing for it.

FSG, the Glazers, Korenke, Abramovich etc. Will all want to.be involved any discussion for these things. They don't want to be a Doug Ellis and get left behind


From Oliver Connolly from the Guardian.

FSG's European Super League is on its way, and Liverpool fans should be worried

The World According to John and Tom: The long-anticipated European Super League is on its way. And while Liverpool will be granted a seat at the table, it confirms some of the fans longest-running fears


In the sports world, as in life, the future is always more interesting than the present.

Cap room and draft picks can be anything! Is this the summer of Mbappé or Sancho or Haaland or Raphinha? Should we switch to a 4-2-3-1 or a diamond? Hypotheticals are fun. The sports economy runs on them.

But whats happening around Liverpool at the moment, the hypothetical at play, is bigger than how Jürgen Klopp and the clubs recruitment staff plan to evolve the current squad. Its a little more existential -- what do we want this sport to be? And where/what should Liverpool be in that area? Its a conflict that pits the supporters against the clubs ownership group, Fenway Sports Group.

Read through all the leaks about the proposed European Super League and expanded Champions League and there is a general are we the baddies? aura attached to everything.

Helming those Super League talks is FSG and Joel Glazer, Manchester Uniteds chairman and co-owner. He is also the head of a raft of NFL committees in his capacity of co-owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he sits as the chairman of the leagues international committee.

Over the past year, I have detailed FSGs long-term plans: the idea of building a pseudo-megaplex at Anfield; how and why they will invest in the squad; the cultural ramifications of their recent moves in both Liverpool and Boston; what their dealings with the Red Sox tell us about their investment in Liverpool and their other properties; how and why they will sell a stack in the group (including Liverpool).; what the short, medium and long-term impact of all those decisions will be.

The financial impact of the global pandemic has simultaneously stalled and turbo-charged parts of the long-term vision. Elements of the ownership groups plans that are antithetical to those of Liverpools supporters have been revealed -- the furlough scheme, the Project Big Picture power-grab (or before the pandemic, when the ownership group tried to trademark the word Liverpool). Then there are the more nuanced issues, like showing financial prudence in the transfer market in the middle of a crumbling market and a meager title defence.

One of the crucial issues hovering over everything: The proposed European Super League.

The very concept of a Super League is a pet project of Liverpools principal owner John W. Henry and the clubs chairman, Tom Werner. The grand plan: A league owned and operated by Europes biggest and brightest clubs, separate and apart from the Champions League run by UEFA. Why, the theory goes, should a governing body collect a cut (and a massive one at that) of the money off the backs of Europes biggest football clubs when those clubs could just organise a competition themselves? (that theory is too flawed to discuss in detail in this piece.)

Dig through the latest leaked Super League proposal, as outlined in The Times, and you start to get a clear picture of FSGs sporting worldview: Minimal risk; maximal profits. Its an ethos that runs through every decision the group makes, across its ventures, even when that means investing more money into a squad or bumping up their preferred outlay to land a world-class manager.

Minimal risk can carry a pejorative connotation. But thats not how Liverpools ownership group sees it. They view it as sensible, as a positive, as, at times, particularly when operating a frenzied marketplace beset by short-termism, as a market inefficiency; theyre able to step back and play the long game while others panic and flail. Across two continents, that approach has been proven correct over and over again.

Along with the Glazer family, Fenway Sports Group is the only ownership group to win a major championship on two different continents (the Premier League and World Series) and a continental title (the Champions League). And the Henry-led group has done so without saddling either of its ventures under mountains of debt. Quite the contrary: Liverpool and the Red Sox are cash machines -- not always in spitting out cash at the end of the financial year, but in increasing their overall value so that the ownership group can then borrow against that sum or so that they can eventually cash-out (perhaps only in part) for an enormous profit.

If it often sounds or reads like theyre trying to be the smartest guys in the room its because, as even their ardent critics (in baseball and football) will confess, usually on background, they are.



The leaked Super League proposal offers a fascinating insight into the ideal world of the games top power brokers. It is, in essence, the Football World According to John and Tom.

Here is the proposal in full, via The Times:

    The 15 founder clubs sharing an initial 3.5 billion (£3.1 billion) infrastructure grant ranging from £310 million to £89 million per club, which can be spent on stadiums, training facilities or to replace lost stadium-related revenues due to Covid-19

    A projected annual prize fund of more than £2.66 billion, within which the founder clubs earn a minimum of £130 million and a maximum of £213 million a season (compared with a maximum of £100 million from the Champions League)

    Two groups of ten clubs who play home and away, with the top four from each group going through to the two-legged quarter-finals and semi-finals and a one-legged final

    Matches would be in midweek and clubs would still play in their respective domestic leagues

    Clubs would have the rights to show four matches a season on their own digital platforms across the world

    Income from TV and sponsorship would favour the founding clubs: 32.5 percent of the pot would be shared equally among the 15 clubs, and another 32.5 percent among all 20

    20 percent of the pot would be merit money distributed in the same manner as the Premier Leagues merit-based system according to where clubs finish in the competition or group if they dont make the knockout stage

    15 percent would be a commercial share based on club awareness

    12 clubs would qualify for FIFAs new Club World Cup

    A cap of 55 percent of revenues would be imposed on salaries and transfers (net)

    A Financial Sustainability Group would monitor clubs spending

    Real Madrid and Barcelona would each receive an extra £27 million fee.

So, we have an, umm, payment (gratuity?) to Barcelona and Real Madrid to garner their support at a time when both clubs are bordering on financial ruin. There is a soft salary cap akin to MLBs luxury tax system -- not a hard cap in which a league states you cannot spend more than X but a more malleable system with the cap shifting on a team-to-team basis. Then theres the teams own TV networks, a shift towards a modern, streaming model and away from the current broadcast partnership deals, as lucrative as those deals have proven to be.

And then the key: A closed-door policy. Revenue and profits are guaranteed. The sporting risk is minimal. The financial rewards are out-of-this-world. It is, in essence, the franchising of the game that concerned supporters and commentators alike at the start of the century.
***

Owners are like relationships: When you have a good one you find a way to nit-pick the flaws. But a bad one is soul-sapping. It feels impossible to escape.

Look at Manchester United. For years, Mr. Ferguson was able to cover-up for the Glazer's inadequacies. Through the early part of the Glazers run, United experienced the most successful period in the clubs history. Trophy followed trophy. Parade after parade. A team featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez, and a hoard of world-class players was the envy of everyone home and abroad. It was easy to sneer at those United fans who saw the Glazers as an issue, who paraded the yellow and gold scarfs and dreamed of the Red Knights riding in to save the club  save them from what, exactly?

But the whole thing was a house of cards. You can only mask incompetence in football for so long. United, as a club, was and remains rotten to the core  the Glazers understood nothing of the culture or ethos of what made the place successful. They were and are professional leeches, burying the club under a mound of debt while ripping out any profits. They spend to get into the Champions League in order to make debt-loan payments without having to dip into their own pockets, and then they sit back and drain as much as possible out of the club. Rinse. Repeat.

As soon as Alex Ferguson and David Gill, the clubs long-time CEO, walked out the door, the whole thing came tumbling down. With them went any semblance of success as the club had come to know it. Stability was out. Debt payments skyrocketed. The club was sapped of some of its soul, not to mention the Champions League cheques. The owners panicked, leaping from one manager -- one philosophy -- to the next. The fan's worst fears were actualized. The only way the ghoulish owners could think to restore it? Hire a fan as manager whose career credentials up to that point included an underwhelming stint with Molde and guiding Cardiff to relegation.
Related Articles


Think back to those early days of the Glazers. Liverpool fans remember all too well the calamity of Hicks and Gillette, two men who dragged the club to the brink of liquidation.

Back, then American owners were all the rage. America still had the whiff of exoticism, of exceptionalism; maybe they know something we don't about this running of sports thing? Robert Kraft sniffed around Liverpool twice. Words like franchise were being bandied about. The MLS had had some nominal success, but it was just a drop in the soccer bucket. Ironclad broadcasting contracts, booming franchise values, freewheeling banks, and the FAs lack of regulations meant that American sports owners could pick up a Premier League club on a never-never deal if they so wished. As long as they had the cash or collateral to operate the day-to-day, it was free money.

The Glazers decided to get in on the Premier League party. Then Stan Kroenke followed. Pearls were clutched, supporters shuddered. Surely, the NFLs leading impresarios, the two titans of the American sports game, Kraft and the Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would follow suit? Kraft certainly had an interest, trying and failing twice. Jones decided he had no interest.

It was not a flood of owners. The franchising of the game did not happen. A steady drip of American owners continued to churn through the sport. But the landscape shifted under their feet: The financial crash hit; venture capitalists could no longer compete at the very top of the sport unless it was an exceptional circumstance (*cough* Liverpool *cough); it was the age of the oligarch and the crown prince now; oil-money was in, old money was out.

Still: Though the dreaded franchise element did not arrive overnight, the Premier League has steadily come under more of an American influence. This, of course, is not necessarily a bad thing. The issue is the cultural blend, in a sports sense; of vulture capitalists arriving on British shores to treat points of local heritage as another Excel sheet in their portfolio.

Just this past month, Burnley was taken over by a US-based consortium, headed by former CitiGroup executive Alan Pace. Pace and his group, like FSG, are venture capitalists. They fatten up distressed assets and sell them for profit. Like the Glazers -- unlike FSG -- they purchased Burnley through a leveraged buyout. Essentially: Buying the club with its own money, saddling it with debt, and allowing the owners to reap all of the benefits (the profit) without taking on any more of the risk.

Its those kinds of purchases that have so distressed supporters over the past two decades.
***

FSG are in a different position. They saved an institution. They resurrected it from the brink of bankruptcy and through all the means that brought them success in baseball, built a sustainable model that brought all-manner of success on and off the field.

The Super League is just the next evolution of that, right? A move that has become so inevitable that it has drained any sense that it can be stopped out of the souls and minds of supporters.

And isnt it a win in a way -- the notion that these breakaway super clubs would flee domestic football always felt nonsensical, but there it is in black and white. Domestic football will still matter. The Super League will just replace the Champions League; a shame, perhaps, but not a disaster. Its a win-win, club owners will say.

But the reality is a little more insidious than that. Its about the owners of the Premier Leagues two biggest clubs -- driven by those with a franchise mindset, not Oligarchs or Crown Princes -- transforming the entire outlook of the sport. Where supporters see a club or institution, they see Starbucks.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,316
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 01:26:35 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 20, 2021, 07:27:11 pm
It was impressive when he did it in this one:




i need to see this haha
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,019
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 02:21:05 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 20, 2021, 11:36:41 pm
FSG's European Super League is on its way, and Liverpool fans should be worried

The European Super League will happen, for the same reasons the Premier League happened in the early 90's. The good news for us is that FSG have prepared us for the European Super League. Upgrades to the stadium, new training complex and players' development setup, improved commercial department. Once the European Super League is established, we will be among the top dogs ...
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,277
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 02:44:04 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:21:05 am
The European Super League will happen, for the same reasons the Premier League happened in the early 90's. The good news for us is that FSG have prepared us for the European Super League. Upgrades to the stadium, new training complex and players' development setup, improved commercial department. Once the European Super League is established, we will be among the top dogs ...

This is the kind of post that makes me despair. We have always been nailed on to join a European Super League. We were founder members of the G14 and even UEFA describe us as European royalty.

FSG haven't prepared us, since the mid-sixties we have always been one of the best teams in Europe.

The reality is that under FSG we have won 1/6 of our European cups and 1/19th of our League titles.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 02:45:26 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 20, 2021, 11:36:41 pm
From Oliver Connolly from the Guardian.

FSG's European Super League is on its way, and Liverpool fans should be worried

The World According to John and Tom: The long-anticipated European Super League is on its way. And while Liverpool will be granted a seat at the table, it confirms some of the fans longest-running fears


In the sports world, as in life, the future is always more interesting than the present.

Cap room and draft picks can be anything! Is this the summer of Mbappé or Sancho or Haaland or Raphinha? Should we switch to a 4-2-3-1 or a diamond? Hypotheticals are fun. The sports economy runs on them.

But whats happening around Liverpool at the moment, the hypothetical at play, is bigger than how Jürgen Klopp and the clubs recruitment staff plan to evolve the current squad. Its a little more existential -- what do we want this sport to be? And where/what should Liverpool be in that area? Its a conflict that pits the supporters against the clubs ownership group, Fenway Sports Group.

Read through all the leaks about the proposed European Super League and expanded Champions League and there is a general are we the baddies? aura attached to everything.

Helming those Super League talks is FSG and Joel Glazer, Manchester Uniteds chairman and co-owner. He is also the head of a raft of NFL committees in his capacity of co-owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he sits as the chairman of the leagues international committee.

Over the past year, I have detailed FSGs long-term plans: the idea of building a pseudo-megaplex at Anfield; how and why they will invest in the squad; the cultural ramifications of their recent moves in both Liverpool and Boston; what their dealings with the Red Sox tell us about their investment in Liverpool and their other properties; how and why they will sell a stack in the group (including Liverpool).; what the short, medium and long-term impact of all those decisions will be.

The financial impact of the global pandemic has simultaneously stalled and turbo-charged parts of the long-term vision. Elements of the ownership groups plans that are antithetical to those of Liverpools supporters have been revealed -- the furlough scheme, the Project Big Picture power-grab (or before the pandemic, when the ownership group tried to trademark the word Liverpool). Then there are the more nuanced issues, like showing financial prudence in the transfer market in the middle of a crumbling market and a meager title defence.

One of the crucial issues hovering over everything: The proposed European Super League.

The very concept of a Super League is a pet project of Liverpools principal owner John W. Henry and the clubs chairman, Tom Werner. The grand plan: A league owned and operated by Europes biggest and brightest clubs, separate and apart from the Champions League run by UEFA. Why, the theory goes, should a governing body collect a cut (and a massive one at that) of the money off the backs of Europes biggest football clubs when those clubs could just organise a competition themselves? (that theory is too flawed to discuss in detail in this piece.)

Dig through the latest leaked Super League proposal, as outlined in The Times, and you start to get a clear picture of FSGs sporting worldview: Minimal risk; maximal profits. Its an ethos that runs through every decision the group makes, across its ventures, even when that means investing more money into a squad or bumping up their preferred outlay to land a world-class manager.

Minimal risk can carry a pejorative connotation. But thats not how Liverpools ownership group sees it. They view it as sensible, as a positive, as, at times, particularly when operating a frenzied marketplace beset by short-termism, as a market inefficiency; theyre able to step back and play the long game while others panic and flail. Across two continents, that approach has been proven correct over and over again.

Along with the Glazer family, Fenway Sports Group is the only ownership group to win a major championship on two different continents (the Premier League and World Series) and a continental title (the Champions League). And the Henry-led group has done so without saddling either of its ventures under mountains of debt. Quite the contrary: Liverpool and the Red Sox are cash machines -- not always in spitting out cash at the end of the financial year, but in increasing their overall value so that the ownership group can then borrow against that sum or so that they can eventually cash-out (perhaps only in part) for an enormous profit.

If it often sounds or reads like theyre trying to be the smartest guys in the room its because, as even their ardent critics (in baseball and football) will confess, usually on background, they are.



The leaked Super League proposal offers a fascinating insight into the ideal world of the games top power brokers. It is, in essence, the Football World According to John and Tom.

Here is the proposal in full, via The Times:

    The 15 founder clubs sharing an initial 3.5 billion (£3.1 billion) infrastructure grant ranging from £310 million to £89 million per club, which can be spent on stadiums, training facilities or to replace lost stadium-related revenues due to Covid-19

    A projected annual prize fund of more than £2.66 billion, within which the founder clubs earn a minimum of £130 million and a maximum of £213 million a season (compared with a maximum of £100 million from the Champions League)

    Two groups of ten clubs who play home and away, with the top four from each group going through to the two-legged quarter-finals and semi-finals and a one-legged final

    Matches would be in midweek and clubs would still play in their respective domestic leagues

    Clubs would have the rights to show four matches a season on their own digital platforms across the world

    Income from TV and sponsorship would favour the founding clubs: 32.5 percent of the pot would be shared equally among the 15 clubs, and another 32.5 percent among all 20

    20 percent of the pot would be merit money distributed in the same manner as the Premier Leagues merit-based system according to where clubs finish in the competition or group if they dont make the knockout stage

    15 percent would be a commercial share based on club awareness

    12 clubs would qualify for FIFAs new Club World Cup

    A cap of 55 percent of revenues would be imposed on salaries and transfers (net)

    A Financial Sustainability Group would monitor clubs spending

    Real Madrid and Barcelona would each receive an extra £27 million fee.

So, we have an, umm, payment (gratuity?) to Barcelona and Real Madrid to garner their support at a time when both clubs are bordering on financial ruin. There is a soft salary cap akin to MLBs luxury tax system -- not a hard cap in which a league states you cannot spend more than X but a more malleable system with the cap shifting on a team-to-team basis. Then theres the teams own TV networks, a shift towards a modern, streaming model and away from the current broadcast partnership deals, as lucrative as those deals have proven to be.

And then the key: A closed-door policy. Revenue and profits are guaranteed. The sporting risk is minimal. The financial rewards are out-of-this-world. It is, in essence, the franchising of the game that concerned supporters and commentators alike at the start of the century.
***

Owners are like relationships: When you have a good one you find a way to nit-pick the flaws. But a bad one is soul-sapping. It feels impossible to escape.

Look at Manchester United. For years, Mr. Ferguson was able to cover-up for the Glazer's inadequacies. Through the early part of the Glazers run, United experienced the most successful period in the clubs history. Trophy followed trophy. Parade after parade. A team featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez, and a hoard of world-class players was the envy of everyone home and abroad. It was easy to sneer at those United fans who saw the Glazers as an issue, who paraded the yellow and gold scarfs and dreamed of the Red Knights riding in to save the club  save them from what, exactly?

But the whole thing was a house of cards. You can only mask incompetence in football for so long. United, as a club, was and remains rotten to the core  the Glazers understood nothing of the culture or ethos of what made the place successful. They were and are professional leeches, burying the club under a mound of debt while ripping out any profits. They spend to get into the Champions League in order to make debt-loan payments without having to dip into their own pockets, and then they sit back and drain as much as possible out of the club. Rinse. Repeat.

As soon as Alex Ferguson and David Gill, the clubs long-time CEO, walked out the door, the whole thing came tumbling down. With them went any semblance of success as the club had come to know it. Stability was out. Debt payments skyrocketed. The club was sapped of some of its soul, not to mention the Champions League cheques. The owners panicked, leaping from one manager -- one philosophy -- to the next. The fan's worst fears were actualized. The only way the ghoulish owners could think to restore it? Hire a fan as manager whose career credentials up to that point included an underwhelming stint with Molde and guiding Cardiff to relegation.
Related Articles


Think back to those early days of the Glazers. Liverpool fans remember all too well the calamity of Hicks and Gillette, two men who dragged the club to the brink of liquidation.

Back, then American owners were all the rage. America still had the whiff of exoticism, of exceptionalism; maybe they know something we don't about this running of sports thing? Robert Kraft sniffed around Liverpool twice. Words like franchise were being bandied about. The MLS had had some nominal success, but it was just a drop in the soccer bucket. Ironclad broadcasting contracts, booming franchise values, freewheeling banks, and the FAs lack of regulations meant that American sports owners could pick up a Premier League club on a never-never deal if they so wished. As long as they had the cash or collateral to operate the day-to-day, it was free money.

The Glazers decided to get in on the Premier League party. Then Stan Kroenke followed. Pearls were clutched, supporters shuddered. Surely, the NFLs leading impresarios, the two titans of the American sports game, Kraft and the Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would follow suit? Kraft certainly had an interest, trying and failing twice. Jones decided he had no interest.

It was not a flood of owners. The franchising of the game did not happen. A steady drip of American owners continued to churn through the sport. But the landscape shifted under their feet: The financial crash hit; venture capitalists could no longer compete at the very top of the sport unless it was an exceptional circumstance (*cough* Liverpool *cough); it was the age of the oligarch and the crown prince now; oil-money was in, old money was out.

Still: Though the dreaded franchise element did not arrive overnight, the Premier League has steadily come under more of an American influence. This, of course, is not necessarily a bad thing. The issue is the cultural blend, in a sports sense; of vulture capitalists arriving on British shores to treat points of local heritage as another Excel sheet in their portfolio.

Just this past month, Burnley was taken over by a US-based consortium, headed by former CitiGroup executive Alan Pace. Pace and his group, like FSG, are venture capitalists. They fatten up distressed assets and sell them for profit. Like the Glazers -- unlike FSG -- they purchased Burnley through a leveraged buyout. Essentially: Buying the club with its own money, saddling it with debt, and allowing the owners to reap all of the benefits (the profit) without taking on any more of the risk.

Its those kinds of purchases that have so distressed supporters over the past two decades.
***

FSG are in a different position. They saved an institution. They resurrected it from the brink of bankruptcy and through all the means that brought them success in baseball, built a sustainable model that brought all-manner of success on and off the field.

The Super League is just the next evolution of that, right? A move that has become so inevitable that it has drained any sense that it can be stopped out of the souls and minds of supporters.

And isnt it a win in a way -- the notion that these breakaway super clubs would flee domestic football always felt nonsensical, but there it is in black and white. Domestic football will still matter. The Super League will just replace the Champions League; a shame, perhaps, but not a disaster. Its a win-win, club owners will say.

But the reality is a little more insidious than that. Its about the owners of the Premier Leagues two biggest clubs -- driven by those with a franchise mindset, not Oligarchs or Crown Princes -- transforming the entire outlook of the sport. Where supporters see a club or institution, they see Starbucks.
if nothing else, you've got stamina and a lot of time on your hands.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,277
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 02:49:09 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 02:45:26 am
if nothing else, you've got stamina and a lot of time on your hands.

Why not engage and discuss the article I posted ?
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,391
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 03:19:09 am »
hidden little gem in there    " ... a Financial Stability Group would monitor clubs spending"

FSG  :lmao

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,880
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 05:13:40 am »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,061
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 06:40:51 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 20, 2021, 11:36:41 pm
From Oliver Connolly from the Guardian.

Only read the first ~30 paragraphs. Summing up so far: FSG are Team Rocket. Let's just hope they see Mbappe as their Mewtwo.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,019
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 07:28:00 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:44:04 am
This is the kind of post that makes me despair. We have always been nailed on to join a European Super League. We were founder members of the G14 and even UEFA describe us as European royalty.

FSG haven't prepared us, since the mid-sixties we have always been one of the best teams in Europe.

The reality is that under FSG we have won 1/6 of our European cups and 1/19th of our League titles.

So, you think that in 2010 we were in good shape to join a European Super League, and be one of the top dogs in it?
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 09:37:40 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 20, 2021, 11:36:41 pm

So one report from The Times that this journalist added their own Liverpool angled opinion, as it seems to have been written for Liverpool.com not the Guardian?

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/liverpool-fsg-european-super-league-19802513

From The Times article their option piece is on,the on mentioned above
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/manchester-united-have-been-leading-the-charge-for-a-european-super-league-and-uefa-fear-the-worst-this-time-srnxgts7n

'They also say that Manchester United, Real Madrid and AC Milan are the driving forces behind the plans for a Super League, to replace Uefas Champions League.'

As I said I'm sure FSG and other top-english club owners are involved in these conversations, it's not naive, it's what needs to be done to not get left behind unfortunately. They've really not got that much flack for it and aren't seen as the faces of.pushing for it compared to the non-English clubs who've been pushing for it a lot more publicly.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:55:07 am by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,019
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 10:16:18 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:37:40 am
So one report from The Times that this journalist added their own Liverpool angled opinion, as it seems to have been written for Liverpool.com not the Guardian?

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/liverpool-fsg-european-super-league-19802513

From The Times article their option piece is on,the on mentioned above
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/manchester-united-have-been-leading-the-charge-for-a-european-super-league-and-uefa-fear-the-worst-this-time-srnxgts7n

'They also say that Manchester United, Real Madrid and AC Milan are the driving forces behind the plans for a Super League, to replace Uefas Champions League.'

As I said I'm sure FSG and other top-english club owners are involved in these conversations, it's not naive, it's what needs to be done to not get left behind unfortunately. They've really not got that much flack for it and aren't seen as the faces of.pushing for it compared to the non-English clubs who've been pushing for it a lot more publicly.

The European Super League is a reality. Even though I am not the biggest fan of the concept, it will also bring some good things, like the salary cap and the luxury tax for the clubs spending over the cap. It will level the playing field for the clubs from the smaller leagues, and if they are also successful in the creation of the regional leagues (like Holland and Belgium are doing at the moment), we will see the quality spread all over the continent.

I am still in two minds about the idea of the top clubs playing both in the European Super League and the domestic leagues. The clubs attention will be focused on the ESL, so they will probably field their B-teams in the domestic leagues, and I am not sure that will be accepted by the domestic leagues.

Also, the relegation/promotion issue should be addressed. If the ESL have 2 groups of clubs in the group stage, the bottom clubs from both groups should be relegated, and the 2 top clubs from the top UEFA club competition should be promoted to the ESL the following season. That way, the ESL won't be a closed competition, and you will have new clubs in it every season.
Logged

Offline Ipcress

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 01:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 20, 2021, 11:36:41 pm
From Oliver Connolly from the Guardian.

FSG are in a different position. They saved an institution. They resurrected it from the brink of bankruptcy and through all the means that brought them success in baseball, built a sustainable model that brought all-manner of success on and off the field.



So this is no longer in dispute? About time.
Logged
The sort of people that seek power, are exactly the sort that should be kept away from it.

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,072
  • Gunmen are dumb as fuck.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 05:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 20, 2021, 05:16:02 pm
Usually though those directors will declare a conflict of interests and recuse themselves. As you say in this Country directors are supposed to act in the best interests of the shareholders. In the States there is the duty of loyalty. The duty of loyalty requires directors to act in good faith and in a manner the director reasonably believes to be in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

Please explain how that can happen.

No... they really really dont. Im not sure if you misread what I say or are deliberately being obtuse. Directors of a company are obliged to act in the best interests of a company first and foremost. In companies where they are substantially or wholly owned, it is not uncommon for directors to be dual hatted both at the subsidiary and holdco level because more often than not, the interests of both are wholly aligned.

Declaring personal conflict over decisions is a wholly separate thing and matter. Your whole premise stems from decisions that you disagree with as being not in the best interests of the company. But who made you arbiter of that truth? More to the point, who knows if you were in that position and had the knowledge they have, you wouldnt have made the exact same decision? And finally, who knows if any positive action had been committed at all to rise to the level of breaching fiduciary duties?

It all stems from conjecture and quite frankly an I know best attitude. With all due respect, thats not how any of this works at all.
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,545
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 05:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 20, 2021, 08:00:14 pm
How about for the love of the sport. Look down the Leagues and there are plenty of owners who have made good and want to put their money back into their club and their community.


Its increasingly difficult to find these benevolent community billionaires though. Decades ago the guy who ran the local factory could own the local football club. He could run it for the benefit of the community and the positives for all were obvious. Now the amount of money it costs to run Oldham Athletic or Coventry City is staggering and most clubs are in serious financial difficulty. There are of course many reasons for this, but its hard enough for these clubs just to make a profit and stay afloat. That doesnt mean that there arent good owners out there, but the amount of resource you need to do this kind of thing is vast even at League One level. To find owners who have sufficient funds, care sufficiently about the club AND are content to lose money in the endeavour is not easy.

This problem is magnified many times in the Premier League with the money involved. To be competitive you either need VAST amounts of money (oligarch, oil state) which you can basically afford to lose, or you need to run the club as a business and to some extent maximising the revenues to fund competing at the highest level.

Out of interest, which PL owners would you prefer to ours? This is a genuine question. I think FSG have made plenty of mistakes but I cant think of many others in the top flight Id trade for them. Being the best of a bad bunch doesnt necessarily make them good but it many suggests that if youre dissatisfied with them, then its the system rather than the owners you really have a problem with.

Its good to aim for the very best and its maybe sad if its not a realistic possibility, but unless some local scouse billionaire LFC fan decides to buy the club, or the supporters can come up with £1 billion, then I cant really se a better option than FSG at this time. It just seems like extreme naivety to expect anyone with sufficient resources to buy LFC to also run the club for the love of the sport. Theres a reason that these people or organisations are billionaires, and its likely not because they run billion dollar companies for the fun of it.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:46:18 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,158
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 06:21:58 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 05:43:00 pm
Its increasingly difficult to find these benevolent community billionaires though. Decades ago the guy who ran the local factory could own the local football club. He could run it for the benefit of the community and the positives for all were obvious. Now the amount of money it costs to run Oldham Athletic or Coventry City is staggering and most clubs are in serious financial difficulty. There are of course many reasons for this, but its hard enough for these clubs just to make a profit and stay afloat. That doesnt mean that there arent good owners out there, but the amount of resource you need to do this kind of thing is vast even at League One level. To find owners who have sufficient funds, care sufficiently about the club AND are content to lose money in the endeavour is not easy.

This problem is magnified many times in the Premier League with the money involved. To be competitive you either need VAST amounts of money (oligarch, oil state) which you can basically afford to lose, or you need to run the club as a business and to some extent maximising the revenues to fund competing at the highest level.

Out of interest, which PL owners would you prefer to ours? This is a genuine question. I think FSG have made plenty of mistakes but I cant think of many others in the top flight Id trade for them. Being the best of a bad bunch doesnt necessarily make them good but it many suggests that if youre dissatisfied with them, then its the system rather than the owners you really have a problem with.

Its good to aim for the very best and its maybe sad if its not a realistic possibility, but unless some local scouse billionaire LFC fan decides to buy the club, or the supporters can come up with £1 billion, then I cant really se a better option than FSG at this time. It just seems like extreme naivety to expect anyone with sufficient resources to buy LFC to also run the club for the love of the sport. Theres a reason that these people or organisations are billionaires, and its likely not because they run billion dollar companies for the fun of it.

I have always maintained the same opinion, especially considering the fact that there really arent that many left leaning billionaires that exist in this world who fits into our socioeconomic fabric. So to cut out all the filler in between, you are faced with the stark choice of finding a rich owner who does not care about the fans, or a poor one that does. One does not get super rich these days because they are benevolent. The scale of football finances really has moved on from the old days, because the sport has become so global. Fan ownership doesnt really work either, because in reality, the financial flexibility wont be there unless if you become financially reckless.

It really is that simple. I think there is this fairytale out there for some who think some superfan(s) will come rescue us. Truth be told, life is full of compromises, and if our fans are willing to sell our souls, I cant see that free spending owner emerging.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,277
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 07:28:19 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 05:43:00 pm
Its increasingly difficult to find these benevolent community billionaires though. Decades ago the guy who ran the local factory could own the local football club. He could run it for the benefit of the community and the positives for all were obvious. Now the amount of money it costs to run Oldham Athletic or Coventry City is staggering and most clubs are in serious financial difficulty. There are of course many reasons for this, but its hard enough for these clubs just to make a profit and stay afloat. That doesnt mean that there arent good owners out there, but the amount of resource you need to do this kind of thing is vast even at League One level. To find owners who have sufficient funds, care sufficiently about the club AND are content to lose money in the endeavour is not easy.

This problem is magnified many times in the Premier League with the money involved. To be competitive you either need VAST amounts of money (oligarch, oil state) which you can basically afford to lose, or you need to run the club as a business and to some extent maximising the revenues to fund competing at the highest level.

Out of interest, which PL owners would you prefer to ours? This is a genuine question. I think FSG have made plenty of mistakes but I cant think of many others in the top flight Id trade for them. Being the best of a bad bunch doesnt necessarily make them good but it many suggests that if youre dissatisfied with them, then its the system rather than the owners you really have a problem with.

Its good to aim for the very best and its maybe sad if its not a realistic possibility, but unless some local scouse billionaire LFC fan decides to buy the club, or the supporters can come up with £1 billion, then I cant really se a better option than FSG at this time. It just seems like extreme naivety to expect anyone with sufficient resources to buy LFC to also run the club for the love of the sport. Theres a reason that these people or organisations are billionaires, and its likely not because they run billion dollar companies for the fun of it.



My position is pretty clear I have always said FSG are decent owners, and I am realistic enough to understand that are likely to want to run Liverpool as a business. There are different ways to run a business though. You can run the business with the cash in the till, or you can invest in your business. My biggest issue is that they are too cautious and aren't prepared to invest in their business.

I have never asked for them to continually fund transfers, but I think it is entirely reasonable to expect them to contribute to infrastructure costs such as stadium or training ground redevelopment. They are a billion up on their investment in Liverpool, so personally I would like them to invest some of the RedBird money in LFC.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,551
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 07:50:19 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:28:19 pm
My position is pretty clear I have always said FSG are decent owners, and I am realistic enough to understand that are likely to want to run Liverpool as a business. There are different ways to run a business though. You can run the business with the cash in the till, or you can invest in your business. My biggest issue is that they are too cautious and aren't prepared to invest in their business.

I have never asked for them to continually fund transfers, but I think it is entirely reasonable to expect them to contribute to infrastructure costs such as stadium or training ground redevelopment. They are a billion up on their investment in Liverpool, so personally I would like them to invest some of the RedBird money in LFC.

I know many who share this sentiment including myself. Best manager we've had for decades, he deserves more backing to further his legacy.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,158
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 08:32:15 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:50:19 pm
I know many who share this sentiment including myself. Best manager we've had for decades, he deserves more backing to further his legacy.

The long as short of it however, is that our current owners know how to run a proper business. This has its pros and cons, and part of the cons is that they arent the type simply that will draw down lines of credit or take money from their own personal account just so they can fill an agents pocket.

Im willing to put up with that, to a certain extent, and certainly they have gained much credit bring Klopp and the trophies to our team. And when I say brought Klopp to us, they presented the vision of what they wanted to do with the club, and Klopp bought into it. When you think about how he turned down the Disneyland down the road, it certainly wasnt just the historical nature of the club that brought him here.

So to separate Klopps achievements from the owners achievements is disingenuous at best. The narrative that they owe Klopp something instead of it being a partnership in stewardship does not make sense.
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 11:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:49:09 am
Why not engage and discuss the article I posted ?
apologies for the abrupt post, I just think that although we have different views I am not saying that fsg are the best owners we could ever have and can see where you are worried as a fan where the club will end up. I just think in this world that the reality is that maybe they are doing ok and I don't know what the alternative is. I know that you think they should invest more in the club, I would like that too, but we have had great success and good investment in the infrastructure and are in a good place financially compared to where we were. This season obviously hasn't gone to plan and has shown up some weaknesses, however we have had some horrendously bad luck as well as no fans to lift the players during bad times. It's hard to allow for all these circumstances and hopefully we will have a clearer picture during the off season of what the plans are for the strengthening of the squad.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,104
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #502 on: Today at 12:24:19 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 08:32:15 pm
The long as short of it however, is that our current owners know how to run a proper business. This has its pros and cons, and part of the cons is that they arent the type simply that will draw down lines of credit or take money from their own personal account just so they can fill an agents pocket.

One could safely expect that, as proper businesspeople, come the end of the season if we finish outside of the top four they'll be regretting not providing the club with a loan (as they provided the club during the Main Stand process) to enable Klopp to have the new additions to the squad that he was desperate for.

Probably would have been even better from their perspective, when they review their work, if they could have acted on this earlier than three weeks into the four or so week window after Klopp made it abundantly clear that the other side of the partnership weren't supplying what he felt he required.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,441
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #503 on: Today at 12:54:36 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:44:04 am
This is the kind of post that makes me despair. We have always been nailed on to join a European Super League. We were founder members of the G14 and even UEFA describe us as European royalty.

FSG haven't prepared us, since the mid-sixties we have always been one of the best teams in Europe.

The reality is that under FSG we have won 1/6 of our European cups and 1/19th of our League titles.

I normally would never, ever say this, being the good Catholic boy that I am.  But it's worth saying here.

Jesus, titty fucking Christ.

I would really like to hear your explanation as to why this compares badly to our record prior to when FSG took over.

Actually - I'm not interested in your reply.  I'll defend you where I think it's necessary because I know you mean well, but I won't be ducking my head into this discussion again anytime soon, so you don't really need to respond to me.  I really just needed to vent.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,158
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #504 on: Today at 03:35:55 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:24:19 am
One could safely expect that, as proper businesspeople, come the end of the season if we finish outside of the top four they'll be regretting not providing the club with a loan (as they provided the club during the Main Stand process) to enable Klopp to have the new additions to the squad that he was desperate for.

Probably would have been even better from their perspective, when they review their work, if they could have acted on this earlier than three weeks into the four or so week window after Klopp made it abundantly clear that the other side of the partnership weren't supplying what he felt he required.

I wouldnt put this down to the owners, but rather the recruiting department working around a budget they designed and steadfastly held onto, possibly with an expectation of what this summer market will look like.

I think in this modern game, it is no longer the owners who cut the cheques, the team itself is a functioning entity without the need for the owners to directly intervene like the old days.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 