Maybe you can convince the mods to give all the posters that dont fit your criteria of what a true LFC fan is special badges?
Or maybe posters could concentrate on taking the ball instead of the man.
I wouldn't hold your breath. That poster like many who hold the same view only seem to post between early afternoon and the early hours of the morning here. I wonder if it is just a huge co-incidence .
Al is RAWKs version of Catcherintherye.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]