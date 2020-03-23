« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG  (Read 17421 times)

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,380
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #360 on: Today at 02:51:41 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:21:29 am
In theory though is there not the possibility that we end up selling Van Dijk to the Red Sox, at lower than market value?

Only in theory, because the cost of getting insurance on his heading the ball is stratospheric.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,002
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #361 on: Today at 03:03:00 pm »
So, with all that new money, we are getting Mbappe and Varane. I am still undecided on the new midfielder, though. Any suggestions?
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,140
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #362 on: Today at 03:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:51:41 pm
Only in theory, because the cost of getting insurance on his heading the ball is stratospheric.

Insurance was much cheaper in 1961...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #363 on: Today at 03:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:29:44 am
The usual complete gibberish by Al

You can't expect good faith from others when you have no good faith yourself. 
Logged

Offline NHRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #364 on: Today at 04:46:18 pm »
[quote ]
Red Sox fans say FSG are focusing on LFC  when they don't win.  Before that it was a curse.  Before that it was Billy Buckner.  Before that it was whatever.  You'd fit right in with them Al.

The bottom line is you have no idea what you're talking about.  You keep proving it over and over.
[/quote]

Thanks.  Now I have the thought of Al calling in to Ordway Merloni and Fauria, having a go at Merloni.  (local sports radio broadcast. Every bit as bad as you'd expect).

I need to go drink heavily now.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,213
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #365 on: Today at 04:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:47:44 pm
You can't expect good faith from others when you have no good faith yourself. 

Please do not put edit someone's post and then pretend they have posted it.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,766
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #366 on: Today at 04:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:51:30 pm
Please do edit someone's post and then pretend they have posted it.
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #367 on: Today at 05:08:48 pm »
Since 2010/11, when FSG bought Liverpool, Red Sox have won two world series. Only SF Giants have managed to match that record with two wins.

I would say they are doing pretty good. It's hard to build dynasties in American Sport and but throughout the FSG ownership, Red Sox have been one of the most successful teams in MLB. This was true in the '00s and in the 10's.

I am not sure what Al's point is really, other than "FSG Bad".
« Last Edit: Today at 05:13:29 pm by Max_powers »
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,881
  • We are Jurgen's believers!
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #368 on: Today at 05:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:08:48 pm

I am not sure what Al's point is really, other than "FSG Bad".

Does this mean you were happy with the four windows of non-existent investment in the first team?
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #369 on: Today at 05:59:07 pm »
Get the cheque book out in the summer and back Jurgen properly ya mingebags. :)
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,213
  • JFT 96
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #370 on: Today at 06:28:32 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:08:48 pm
Since 2010/11, when FSG bought Liverpool, Red Sox have won two world series. Only SF Giants have managed to match that record with two wins.

I would say they are doing pretty good. It's hard to build dynasties in American Sport and but throughout the FSG ownership, Red Sox have been one of the most successful teams in MLB. This was true in the '00s and in the 10's.

I am not sure what Al's point is really, other than "FSG Bad".

My point is very simple FSG have done a good job but can do better. The bit I really don't understand is why Liverpool fans would not want them to do better.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,053
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #371 on: Today at 07:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:12:29 am
I'm not sure what point you're making but I'll pick up on it anyway.

They aren't financially doping
They aren't financially doping
They aren't financially doping
They aren't financially doping...

Every football club should be 'spending what they are making'. If they are being financially doped every year then they are just a rich man's plaything.

The good/bad owner discussion should not be about whether you have an oligarch or an oppressive state's PR department pumping in money. It should focus on whether the owners are making the club as profitable as it can be while maintaining access to the general football supporter, and whether they are reinvesting those profits to make the club successful on the pitch (FSG), or taking the profits as dividend (Glazers).



This 👆

Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #372 on: Today at 08:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:28:32 pm
My point is very simple FSG have done a good job but can do better. The bit I really don't understand is why Liverpool fans would not want them to do better.

Sure we all want our teams to do better. In fact, I want Liverpool to do the best. I want us to win every trophy, every year, forever and ever.

But that is not how the world works. Every other team wants the same, some of them have infinite money cheat codes. Plus there are just things like chance and luck that determine many outcomes in a game of fine margins like football.

I am grateful for what they have done for the club and optimistic about the future too. We have been on an upward trajectory for a decade and the quality of coaching and player talent at the club has been improving. We have gone from Ngog to Salah, Konchesky to Robertson.

They have hired good people and there is no reason for me to think that is changing anytime soon.

You on the other end are fear-mongering based on no rationale that going forward FSG is not going to focus on our continued success.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #373 on: Today at 08:54:44 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 05:37:34 pm
Does this mean you were happy with the four windows of non-existent investment in the first team?

We won the CL, CWC and the PL during that time, so I was very happy. What more do you think we would have achieved had we spent big on those windows?


You can be captain hindsight and say that we should have spent 60 million on fifth and sixth choice CB's so we were more successful in the 20/21 season, but what kind of sense does that make?
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,424
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #374 on: Today at 09:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 08:54:44 pm
We won the CL, CWC and the PL during that time, so I was very happy. What more do you think we would have achieved had we spent big on those windows?


You can be captain hindsight and say that we should have spent 60 million on fifth and sixth choice CB's so we were more successful in the 20/21 season, but what kind of sense does that make?

There is an argument we should have been investing in more attacking talent though. What we have now is a forward who has fallen off a cliff and another who has continued a year slide.

Add to that we have, what seems like half our side with 2 years left on their contract, with very few replacements if they were to leave.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:02:04 pm by a treeless whopper »
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #375 on: Today at 09:17:33 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:00:32 pm
There is an argument we should have been investing in more attacking talent though. What we have now is a forward who has fallen off a cliff and another who has continued a year slide.

Add to that we have, what seems like half our side with 2 years left on their contract, with very few replacements if they were to leave.

Sure, again some hindsight being used here too.

That forward likely would have been sitting on the bench for two years mostly. There is an argument for depth too. But also there is the argument for diminishing returns.

When you have 3 forwards staying fit and firing on all cylinders does it really make sense to invest 40-50 million each on two new attackers? Just in case?

We did buy a new attacker this year. It didn't really help save us this season. Although he is undoubtedly a great player and will play a big part in our future. What is the optimum amount of attackers to have? How much money is worth spending on them? It's a question of balancing resources and optimizing the team's performance. I don't think there is a right answer.

All I would say is that at the start of the season most people were happy with our squad.

Decisions they have made regarding transfers have been reasonable. When not looked through the glasses of hindsight.

EDIT: None of these transfer decisions are made by FSG I don't think. They seem to be pretty hands-off when it comes to running the football side of the club. My guess would be the decision of who to sign and when to sign are more Klopp-Edwards decisions rather than anyone else.

I don't think FSG told Klopp or Edwards that we couldn't sign anyone for 1.5 years. I am not an insider but that would be my guess.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:23:50 pm by Max_powers »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,002
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #376 on: Today at 09:26:31 pm »
After so many years, some people still don't get it. We can't afford to have 22 players on a minimum £100,000 per week, to keep them happy even if they are not playing. In the Premier League, only Man City can afford it, because they are cheating, and paying their players (as well as their manager) in an illegal way ...
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,424
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #377 on: Today at 09:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 09:17:33 pm
Sure, again some hindsight being used here too.

That forward likely would have been sitting on the bench for two years mostly. There is an argument for depth too. But also there is the argument for diminishing returns.

When you have 3 forwards staying fit and firing on all cylinders does it really make sense to invest 40-50 million each on two new attackers? Just in case?

We did buy a new attacker this year. It didn't really help save us this season. Although he is undoubtedly a great player and will play a big part in our future. What is the optimum amount of attackers to have? How much money is worth spending on them? It's a question of balancing resources and optimizing the team's performance. I don't think there is a right answer.

All I would say is that at the start of the season most people were happy with our squad.

Decisions they have made regarding transfers have been reasonable. When not looked through the glasses of hindsight.

EDIT: None of these transfer decisions are made by FSG I don't think. They seem to be pretty hands-off when it comes to running the football side of the club. My guess would be the decision of who to sign and when to sign are more Klopp-Edwards decisions rather than anyone else.

I don't think FSG told Klopp or Edwards that we couldn't sign anyone for 1.5 years. I am not an insider but that would be my guess.

It is pure hindsight, because we never would have predicted the pandemic.

In terms of the attackers, at what point do you replace them? Do you plan to run them until they break and then replace a bunch of players in one go, risking a massive overhaul of the side?

Ultimately some of these things were impossible to plan for. But the reality is that now we are in a position where the bulk of our first team are around the time where their talents start to degrade and are faced with having to replace several at the same time. We will see how much the owners do to help that.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,881
  • We are Jurgen's believers!
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #378 on: Today at 10:34:29 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 05:59:07 pm
Get the cheque book out in the summer and back Jurgen properly ya mingebags. :)

Exactly.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG
« Reply #379 on: Today at 11:05:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:26:31 pm
After so many years, some people still don't get it. We can't afford to have 22 players on a minimum £100,000 per week, to keep them happy even if they are not playing. In the Premier League, only Man City can afford it, because they are cheating, and paying their players (as well as their manager) in an illegal way ...

United and probably Chelsea can also afford it. Reality is we are the 4th or 5th richest side in the league and as such competing for titles is an insane over achivement.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 