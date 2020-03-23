There is an argument we should have been investing in more attacking talent though. What we have now is a forward who has fallen off a cliff and another who has continued a year slide.



Add to that we have, what seems like half our side with 2 years left on their contract, with very few replacements if they were to leave.



Sure, again some hindsight being used here too.That forward likely would have been sitting on the bench for two years mostly. There is an argument for depth too. But also there is the argument for diminishing returns.When you have 3 forwards staying fit and firing on all cylinders does it really make sense to invest 40-50 million each on two new attackers? Just in case?We did buy a new attacker this year. It didn't really help save us this season. Although he is undoubtedly a great player and will play a big part in our future. What is the optimum amount of attackers to have? How much money is worth spending on them? It's a question of balancing resources and optimizing the team's performance. I don't think there is a right answer.All I would say is that at the start of the season most people were happy with our squad.Decisions they have made regarding transfers have been reasonable. When not looked through the glasses of hindsight.EDIT: None of these transfer decisions are made by FSG I don't think. They seem to be pretty hands-off when it comes to running the football side of the club. My guess would be the decision of who to sign and when to sign are more Klopp-Edwards decisions rather than anyone else.I don't think FSG told Klopp or Edwards that we couldn't sign anyone for 1.5 years. I am not an insider but that would be my guess.