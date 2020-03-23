« previous next »
The differences now are staggering, to say the least.


The amounts are different, what else is different?
Money comes in from more revenue streams and a lot more gets paid on wages.

Apart from that, what exactly has changed?
Difficult to call the differences staggering.

Our club is an asset in the hands of wealthy investors.
Their behaviour in January was absolutely appalling during which they showed themselves to be absentee custodians refusing to act in a crisis.
This summer will be the real test of whether they have any interests in keeping LFC at the top.
The amounts are different, what else is different?
Money comes in from more revenue streams and a lot more gets paid on wages.

Apart from that, what exactly has changed?
Difficult to call the differences staggering.

There was a max wage allowed, this was £10/wk when the average industrial wage was £15/wk. Now whilst this ended in 1961, it didn't suddenly change over night.

Clubs mostly had one source of income, which was ticketing. Media income was little, and commercial was a fraction of overall revenue.

Most clubs were funded by an owner / owning family, and funded by them. The numbers back then allowed for this.

So even ignoring the massive increases (which are enough to declare the changes staggering), and even ignoring the massive changes in revenue sources (again, enough to declare the changes staggering) - the ownership landscape back then was night and day to now.


Our club is an asset in the hands of wealthy investors.
Their behaviour in January was absolutely appalling during which they showed themselves to be absentee custodians refusing to act in a crisis.

Do you have clue how much the club has lost over the last year and how much we've had to find during the last 12 months to fund the huge wages we have? Do you know where these came from?

Without those facts it's pretty hard to call something appalling or refusing to act in a crisis (also ironic that you seemingly ignore a pretty major worldwide crisis).
See, this can't be your fault as you just double down on stupid.

How did the marketing department equate to the Red Sox winning and losing Al?  Are you going to tell me that Dunkin Donuts was the name of their right fielder?  Or did Hogan focusing on LFC mean that Boston's marketing dollars suffered and therefore their talent on the field dwindled?  Please lay this all out as if I'm a baby and eager for knowledge.

FSG's Modus Operandi is all about increasing commercial revenues to fund the sports operation. Taking away the Managing Director of their sports management arm whose role was to drive the increase in revenues presumably would have had an effect. Unless they have a never ending supply of smart people who they trust then buying more franchises is likely to dilute the talent pool.
FSG's Modus Operandi is all about increasing commercial revenues to fund the sports operation. Taking away the Managing Director of their sports management arm whose role was to drive the increase in revenues presumably would have had an effect. Unless they have a never ending supply of smart people who they trust then buying more franchises is likely to dilute the talent pool.

So you have no proof of any negative effects on the Red Sox?  Got it.

So you have no proof of any negative effects on the Red Sox?  Got it.



As rhetorical questions go that is brilliant.

My opinion is that taking away Hogan who saw a dramatic increase in the Red Sox's commercial deals as well as bringing Lebron Jones on board would more than likely have a negative effect on the Red Sox's revenues.
As rhetorical questions go that is brilliant.

My opinion is that taking away Hogan who saw a dramatic increase in the Red Sox's commercial deals as well as bringing Lebron Jones on board would more than likely have a negative effect on the Red Sox's revenues.

Based on what?  Just your want to sound contrarian and negative or actual facts?

What year did Hogan leave FSM for LFC?  What has happened to the Red Sox's revenue since then?  How much has it fallen?
Based on what?  Just your want to sound contrarian and negative or actual facts?

What year did Hogan leave FSM for LFC?  What has happened to the Red Sox's revenue since then?  How much has it fallen?

Hogan didn't actually leave FSM for LFC at first he worked for both for a year. He was then promoted to commercial Director at Liverpool. When we opened the London commercial office it was Hogan who ran it. When Ayre left Hogan was promoted to MD and chief commercial officer. Then when Moore left he was promoted to CEO.

So I think it is abundantly clear how highly FSG regard Hogan. Which for me points to the likelihood that Hogan would have become a key part of their operation in the States.

As for the Red Sox revenues they aren't published. It has been reported that one of the problems with the Redball SPAC was that FSG would have been listed. FSG would have needed approval from MLB and the other owners who would not want a light being shone on a MLB clubs finances.
So, now that we have established that we are signing Mbappe, the only thing that we need to decide is what World class pitcher we are signing for the Red Sox ...
So, now that we have established that we are signing Mbappe, the only thing that we need to decide is what World class pitcher we are signing for the Red Sox ...

Hogan didn't actually leave FSM for LFC at first he worked for both for a year. He was then promoted to commercial Director at Liverpool. When we opened the London commercial office it was Hogan who ran it. When Ayre left Hogan was promoted to MD and chief commercial officer. Then when Moore left he was promoted to CEO.

So I think it is abundantly clear how highly FSG regard Hogan. Which for me points to the likelihood that Hogan would have become a key part of their operation in the States.

As for the Red Sox revenues they aren't published. It has been reported that one of the problems with the Redball SPAC was that FSG would have been listed. FSG would have needed approval from MLB and the other owners who would not want a light being shone on a MLB clubs finances.

All of that to just say you're full of shit.  Amazing.  Have a good evening Al.
All of that to just say you're full of shit.  Amazing.  Have a good evening Al.

No, what happens is that you give an opinion and then you explain the rationale for that opinion. Maybe you should try it instead of being so aggressive and abusive.
No, what happens is that you give an opinion and then you explain the rationale for that opinion. Maybe you should try it instead of being so aggressive and abusive.

I gave my opinion 2 pages ago.
So I think it is abundantly clear how highly FSG regard Hogan. Which for me points to the likelihood that Hogan would have become a key part of their operation in the States.

Everyone knows this, he is a Real American after all...
In actual news:

@Ourand_SBJ
The NFL will pull in $10 billion per year - a stunning number - from the media deals it that it makes official today. Here's SBJ's story:

$10b or £7.2b a year.  It's not apples to apples but anybody saying the TV contract bubble is popping is crazy.
Is most of that domestic? Know its huge in US but didnt think it was all that popular outside.
Didn't Al plant some money trees outside the refurbished main stand?
Is most of that domestic? Know its huge in US but didnt think it was all that popular outside.
That's just domestic I believe. Doubled in value

https://apnews.com/article/nfl-football-super-bowl-coronavirus-pandemic-80681ad1409adf958708f65560c91da4?utm_source=Twitter&utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_medium=AP_NFL
Yes, it's all domestic between CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN/ABC.
I gave my opinion 2 pages ago.

Yes and I politely disagreed then asserted my reasons for disagreeing.
Al, you must be terrified, with Mbappe's arrival to LFC looking more likely by the day ...
Yes and I politely disagreed then asserted my reasons for disagreeing.

You disagreed with a response I had to someone else, not you, and it is a completely nonsensical response that makes clear you're just disagreeing to disagree and I shouldn't even bother responding.  Maybe you're not from the US or maybe you're not a baseball fan and it's understandable to have no knowledge of how MLB teams work.  Maybe just admit that and ask questions?  Instead you make arguments that are just farcical.  Billy Hogan had zero, zip, nada, nilch, nothing to do with the Boston Red Sox's on field results.  Nobody has ever claimed otherwise until you came along today and somehow tried to Galaxy Brain a response with it.
You disagreed with a response I had to someone else, not you, and it is a completely nonsensical response that makes clear you're just disagreeing to disagree and I shouldn't even bother responding.  Maybe you're not from the US or maybe you're not a baseball fan and it's understandable to have no knowledge of how MLB teams work.  Maybe just admit that and ask questions?  Instead you make arguments that are just farcical.  Billy Hogan had zero, zip, nada, nilch, nothing to do with the Boston Red Sox's on field results.  Nobody has ever claimed otherwise until you came along today and somehow tried to Galaxy Brain a response with it.

That would be the same as saying that the increased commercial revenues at Liverpool had nothing to do with on field results. Maybe someone should tell Peter Kenyon and Man United.

Hogan has a track record of increasing a clubs turnover through increasing commercial revenues. That is why he was moved to Liverpool. It improved Liverpool and by definition losing a person of his calibre on the balance of probabilities would have weakened the Red Sox.

As for what people have said there are plenty of Red Sox fans who believe that the acquisition of LFC has reduced their focus on the Red Sox.
That would be the same as saying that the increased commercial revenues at Liverpool had nothing to do with on field results. Maybe someone should tell Peter Kenyon and Man United.

Hogan has a track record of increasing a clubs turnover through increasing commercial revenues. That is why he was moved to Liverpool. It improved Liverpool and by definition losing a person of his calibre on the balance of probabilities would have weakened the Red Sox.

As for what people have said there are plenty of Red Sox fans who believe that the acquisition of LFC has reduced their focus on the Red Sox.

Your desire to just disagree is like a moth drawn to a flame where no matter how stupid and ridiculous it is you keep going.  He left in 2012.  Can you find one article or fact that supports your hypothesis?  It's been 9 years, you'd think there'd be something right?  Surely there should be something about how the Red Sox revenue is down and things are getting worse, right?

Red Sox fans say FSG are focusing on LFC  when they don't win.  Before that it was a curse.  Before that it was Billy Buckner.  Before that it was whatever.  You'd fit right in with them Al.

The bottom line is you have no idea what you're talking about.  You keep proving it over and over.
So is Hogan a bad guy, a bad thing for LFC, a brain drain, or what? Feel like the initial point has been lost in semantics these past two pages.
Your desire to just disagree is like a moth drawn to a flame where no matter how stupid and ridiculous it is you keep going.  He left in 2012.  Can you find one article or fact that supports your hypothesis?  It's been 9 years, you'd think there'd be something right?  Surely there should be something about how the Red Sox revenue is down and things are getting worse, right?

I love the way you throw around accusations of stupidity and ridiculousness and then double down and ask for revenue figures. I have already told you that the Red Sox do not publish revenue figures. Why not focus on what we know. Liverpool do publish revenue figures and it is clear that we have seen a real growth in commercial revenue under Hogan. That isn't a surprise he is widely acknowledged as one of the best in the business. However that is likely to impact on the Red Sox and their commercial revenues.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:27:56 pm

Red Sox fans say FSG are focusing on LFC  when they don't win.  Before that it was a curse.  Before that it was Billy Buckner.  Before that it was whatever.  You'd fit right in with them Al.

The bottom line is you have no idea what you're talking about.  You keep proving it over and over.

Wouldn't it have been easier and more pleasant just to acknowledge that Red Sox fans have complained about FSG's focus being diluted. Instead basically you brand Red Sox fans as idiots just because they don't agree with you. Seems to be a pattern there.

For me with a few exceptions FSG do not have great record of recruiting people from outside their organisation. Comolli, Jen Chang etc plus they have a patchy record of recruiting managers for the Red Sox. That form me is why Gordon and Hogan have been parachuted in at Liverpool. That for me suggests that the talent pool has been stretched and that acquiring more franchises may stretch that talent even further.

As for you continually stating that I don't know what I am talking about regarding the Red Sox. May I cordially remind you that it is you who keeps asking for revenue figures which seems to me to show a lack of understanding regarding how MLB operates.
So is Hogan a bad guy, a bad thing for LFC, a brain drain, or what? Feel like the initial point has been lost in semantics these past two pages.

For me Hogan is very much a double edged sword. He is quite clearly excellent at building commercial revenues and it would not be good if he was moved on by FSG to build revenues at a new acquisition.

The negative is that despite what you thought of them Ayre and Moore were both life long Liverpool fans and scousers. Hogan is a FSG man through and through. So if you look at the composition of the board there is only Kenny who is a none exec to fight our corner.
