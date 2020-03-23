The amounts are different, what else is different?

Money comes in from more revenue streams and a lot more gets paid on wages.



Apart from that, what exactly has changed?

Difficult to call the differences staggering.



Quote

Our club is an asset in the hands of wealthy investors.

Their behaviour in January was absolutely appalling during which they showed themselves to be absentee custodians refusing to act in a crisis.



There was a max wage allowed, this was £10/wk when the average industrial wage was £15/wk. Now whilst this ended in 1961, it didn't suddenly change over night.Clubs mostly had one source of income, which was ticketing. Media income was little, and commercial was a fraction of overall revenue.Most clubs were funded by an owner / owning family, and funded by them. The numbers back then allowed for this.So even ignoring the massive increases (which are enough to declare the changes staggering), and even ignoring the massive changes in revenue sources (again, enough to declare the changes staggering) - the ownership landscape back then was night and day to now.Do you have clue how much the club has lost over the last year and how much we've had to find during the last 12 months to fund the huge wages we have? Do you know where these came from?Without those facts it's pretty hard to call something appalling or refusing to act in a crisis (also ironic that you seemingly ignore a pretty major worldwide crisis).