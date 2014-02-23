« previous next »
Author Topic: RedBird Capital to buy stake in FSG  (Read 4388 times)

And I think they will dominate with other coaches. Mancini and Pellegrini are average managers, yet they won the league, and Pellegrini even got to a CL semi final. After Guradiola, they can get a really good coach who will far exceed the likes of Mancini and Pellegrini in terms of ability and talent. There is such a gap in levels between Guardiola and those 2, there wont be such a gap next time.

So yes, they will continue to dominate. Its like PSG and Bayern, they too win league with average managers. But with a very good manager they can dominate - Flick is a good example, he isnt a genius coach, but with what is probably alongside Man City, the best squad in Europe at his disposal, they dominate.

Yet ironically they spend a fraction of what City do.
And I think they will dominate with other coaches. Mancini and Pellegrini are average managers, yet they won the league, and Pellegrini even got to a CL semi final. After Guradiola, they can get a really good coach who will far exceed the likes of Mancini and Pellegrini in terms of ability and talent. There is such a gap in levels between Guardiola and those 2, there wont be such a gap next time.

So yes, they will continue to dominate. Its like PSG and Bayern, they too win league with average managers. But with a very good manager they can dominate - Flick is a good example, he isnt a genius coach, but with what is probably alongside Man City, the best squad in Europe at his disposal, they dominate.

Won't there? I don't think there are ever many undeniably great managers around. Right now there aren't any managers close to Pep and Klopp. Maybe one of them will turn out to be, but Mancini was coming off as good a CV as Flick or any other manager in the tier below Klopp and Pep right now. It's only with time you can say he was an average manager.
Yet ironically they spend a fraction of what City do.

Bayern?

Hard to use Bayern as an example of spending really, they work with different rules, they are out on their own in germany, they can get the top talents to wait for them and run down contracts for them. And they can take advantage of reasonable buy outs which are common place. And they can do rather dodgy dealings to get players like Gnabry. Nothing is comparable to how teams here for instance have to work.

They are also a super rich club, who can spend when they need to though.
I will agree that Man City's squad is currently stronger than it ever has been though. And really, I don't disagree that on paper they should still dominate. I don't think that they will with no Guardiola though. Other leagues don't have the rivals with the spending power or finances as the ones in the Prem, so the extra edge of an elite manager in Guardiola is more important.
Won't there? I don't think there are ever many undeniably great managers around. Right now there aren't any managers close to Pep and Klopp. Maybe one of them will turn out to be, but Mancini was coming off as good a CV as Flick or any other manager in the tier below Klopp and Pep right now. It's only with time you can say he was an average manager.

Theres always going to be good managers around, and up and coming managers making their way in football. And yes, I think there was a huge gap to what they had, to what they now have. And Guardiola will make the job a more attractive one to other coaches.

Mancini yes, happily conceed he did really well for Inter before domestically, although I seem to remember he was rather rubbish in Europe, which is always a bit of a warning sign. Pellegrini though had a rep as coaching nice football. Nothing much else. He was an average coach yet won the league and went to a CL semi final. 

What I am saying is - a coach who isnt at the level of Guardiola will domiante at Man City with these sort of squads, I truly believe that. Its ridiculous the depth they have, to the point of being laughable now.
I don't agree. They've won it twice aside from Pep with all the riches. Mancini won a title in extra time of the final day. Pellegrini won by 2 points and a slip. Pep is the only one who has had them dominating.
Now that they have been established as a top team, you don't think if they get Allegri, Ancelotti, Zidane, Naggledmann or Pochettino that they won't dominate.
