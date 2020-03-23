Since say Brendan Rodgers and now Klopp, there is something I don't get, maybe someone who has looked into how it works could give me info.

Record amount/new sponsorships, Nike deal.

Stadium expansion and Kirkby training facility interest freeish loans?

Winnings because of the past few years.

Brilliant deals done for our players getting sold.

The net spend thing right, where does all this new above stuff factor in to available money covid crap aside? (it's always player sales we seem to use I know)

If we gain 3 sponsors and the fans are forced to see veggie nugget adverts etc, does that advertising using our badge not have a percentage that should go to player purchasing?

So basically can veggie nuggets buy an Mbappe, lol nah. Hope I made sense in what I'm trying to ask.

Also, so in summer we should have this years Nike money? the percentage thing with kit sales etc. This summer is going to be totally loony season transfer rumour following, I predict it lol.

Totally never mentioned this redbird thing, I don't know what to make of it right now. So, sorry for being a bit off topic.