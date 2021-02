Question to those of you with the expertise -- if this is RedBird's raison d'ętre --

They specialise in helping to ‘scale founder-led companies’.

Then am I simply inferring this, or does that mean they envisage at least a proportion of that investment going into that scaling, via the individual components of the FSG group or the group as a whole somehow, to take it to the next level? (Rather than simply being diverted into John or Mike's building society account.)