At least for the last 10 years I struggle to think of a team as bad as Everton in the PL that could qualify for CL or even the EL. Maybe Burnley that year they qualified for the Europa? They are terrible and probably haven't played an actual good game since October but somehow have fluked a shit load of games.



Edit: Heading into this game they are 13th in xG difference.....



Edit 2: And 10th in actual GD. They're shit. It's ridiculous.