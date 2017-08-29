Both were pretty poor. United are not that good at all and Ill be honest I wasnt that impressed with Chelseas signings at the start of the season.
The only players I thought were good were Chilwell and I was interested to see what Havertz could do after all the hype. All of them are clearly talented but I am not sure of how good they really are.
Saying that they have plenty of pace up top so they will be a big threat on Thursday.
Most fans forget how much money Man Utd and Chelsea have spent on new players in recent years. With that type of spending, they should be challenging for the PL and the CL every season ...
Man Utd:
Pogba - 105 million
Maguire - 87 million
Lukaku - 85 million
Di Maria - 75 million
Martial - 60 million
Fernandes - 60 million
Fred - 59 million
Wan-Bissaka - 55 million
Mata - 45 million
Matic - 45 million
Mkhitaryan - 42 million
Van de Beek - 40 million
Bailly - 38 million
Shaw - 37 million
Herrera - 36 million
Schneiderlin - 35 million
Lindelof - 35 million
Depay - 34 million
Sanchez - 34 million
Fellaini - 33 million
Chelsea:
Havertz - 80 million
Kepa - 80 million
Morata - 66 million
Pulisic - 64 million
Jorginho - 57 million
Werner - 53 million
Chilwell - 50 million
Kovacic - 45 million
Ziyech - 40 million
Bakayoko - 40 million
Batshuayi - 39 million
Costa - 38 million
Drinkwater - 38 million
Kante - 36 million
Willian - 36 million
Hazard - 35 million
Luiz - 35 million
Rudiger - 35 million
Fabregas - 33 million
Cuadrado - 31 million