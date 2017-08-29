Taking into account the absolute fortune spent to assemble these two teams, I am pretty sure that Chelsea - Man Utd was one of the worst games of football I have watched in decades ...



Both were pretty poor. United are not that good at all and I’ll be honest I wasn’t that impressed with Chelsea’s signings at the start of the season.The only players I thought were good were Chilwell and I was interested to see what Havertz could do after all the hype. All of them are clearly talented but I am not sure of how good they really are.Saying that they have plenty of pace up top so they will be a big threat on Thursday.