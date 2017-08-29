« previous next »
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Yesterday at 09:26:25 pm
Might actually watch MOTD tonight. Incredible scenes.
Gaz75

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Yesterday at 11:32:26 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 06:43:35 pm
:lmao


Tuchel - the ball hit the hand of the red player :lmao
he is one creepy looking dude.
Historical Fool

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 01:31:35 am
Im surprised not more is being made of the substance of Shaws comments. They echo what many people say on here.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 01:42:32 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 01:31:35 am
Im surprised not more is being made of the substance of Shaws comments. They echo what many people say on here.

Im surprised so many actually believe him, or rather believe Maguire.

Maguire is an absolute bullshitter. I very mich doubt the ref said what he claims he said.
PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 07:56:19 am
Taking into account the absolute fortune spent to assemble these two teams, I am pretty sure that Chelsea - Man Utd was one of the worst games of football I have watched in decades ...
a treeless whopper

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 09:47:30 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:56:19 am
Taking into account the absolute fortune spent to assemble these two teams, I am pretty sure that Chelsea - Man Utd was one of the worst games of football I have watched in decades ...

Both were pretty poor. United are not that good at all and I’ll be honest I wasn’t that impressed with Chelsea’s signings at the start of the season.

The only players I thought were good were Chilwell and I was interested to see what Havertz could do after all the hype. All of them are clearly talented but I am not sure of how good they really are.

Saying that they have plenty of pace up top so they will be a big threat on Thursday.
rob1966

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 09:50:03 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:42:32 am
Im surprised so many actually believe him, or rather believe Maguire.

Maguire is an absolute bullshitter. I very mich doubt the ref said what he claims he said.

Back tracking now and saying Shaw misheard
PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 10:59:39 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:47:30 am
Both were pretty poor. United are not that good at all and Ill be honest I wasnt that impressed with Chelseas signings at the start of the season.

The only players I thought were good were Chilwell and I was interested to see what Havertz could do after all the hype. All of them are clearly talented but I am not sure of how good they really are.

Saying that they have plenty of pace up top so they will be a big threat on Thursday.

Most fans forget how much money Man Utd and Chelsea have spent on new players in recent years. With that type of spending, they should be challenging for the PL and the CL every season ...

Man Utd:

Pogba - 105 million
Maguire - 87 million
Lukaku - 85 million
Di Maria - 75 million
Martial - 60 million
Fernandes - 60 million
Fred - 59 million
Wan-Bissaka - 55 million
Mata - 45 million
Matic - 45 million
Mkhitaryan - 42 million
Van de Beek - 40 million
Bailly - 38 million
Shaw - 37 million
Herrera - 36 million
Schneiderlin - 35 million
Lindelof - 35 million
Depay - 34 million
Sanchez - 34 million
Fellaini - 33 million

Chelsea:

Havertz - 80 million
Kepa - 80 million
Morata - 66 million
Pulisic - 64 million
Jorginho - 57 million
Werner - 53 million
Chilwell - 50 million
Kovacic - 45 million
Ziyech - 40 million
Bakayoko - 40 million
Batshuayi - 39 million
Costa - 38 million
Drinkwater - 38 million
Kante - 36 million
Willian - 36 million
Hazard - 35 million
Luiz - 35 million
Rudiger - 35 million
Fabregas - 33 million
Cuadrado - 31 million
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 11:13:53 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:50:03 am
Back tracking now and saying Shaw misheard

there is a surprise  ;D

Damage done really though, mad how so many just took his word as gospel.
Buck Pete

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 11:15:19 am
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:32:26 pm
he is one creepy looking dude.

If they ever do a 3rd series of 'Mindhunter' I reckon David Fincher will try and poach him from Chelsea.
Elzar

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:12:09 pm
Erm?
Andy82lfc

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:14:15 pm
Im lost now with these shit refs. A foul on Firmino pushing his arm into the ball in his own half gets a goal chalked off, but an elbow smashed into the face seconds before the goal is fine. They literally make whatever they want up as they go.
tubby pls.

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:14:48 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:14:15 pm
Im lost now with these shit refs. A foul on Firmino pushing his arm into the ball in his own half gets a goal chalked off, but an elbow smashed into the face seconds before the goal is fine. They literally make whatever they want up as they go.

Not sure there was much in that.
Andy82lfc

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:16:35 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 08:14:48 pm
Not sure there was much in that.

I didnt see it properly but thats not going to stop me  ;D
redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:18:22 pm
Has Taki caught the Liverpool injury curse from afar?
Bread

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:23:51 pm
Southampton are going to get dragged into the relegation fight at the rate they're going.
cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:24:57 pm
Terrible dive by Holgate, not mentioned by the comms

I wonder how much of Southampton's bad form coincides with Redmond coming into the team

And Everton score off the set piece
smicer07

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:25:17 pm
Southampton are so bad.
smicer07

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:25:52 pm
Offside tho.
cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:26:06 pm
Looks offside- will be disallowed
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:26:29 pm
Come on...

Has to be off.
elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:27:32 pm
Southampton should be grateful for the points they picked earlier in the season or they would be locked for relegation.
a little break

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:38:02 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:27:32 pm
Southampton should be grateful for the points they picked earlier in the season or they would be locked for relegation.

3 off us, I'll never get over it.
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:39:18 pm
Does anyone else think the highline to defend freekicks fad is about to end? With a decent set piece taker it is almost a goal every time. So fucking nerve wracking to watch.
cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:47:11 pm
Che Adams falls over Godfrey who is on the floor- no pen. Calvert Lewin falls over Trent who is on the floor, pen

Can anyone tell me what the difference is?
Brain Potter

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:48:26 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:47:11 pm
Che Adams falls over Godfrey who is on the floor- no pen. Calvert Lewin falls over Trent who is on the floor, pen

Can anyone tell me what the difference is?

Neither were pens. No difference.
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:49:28 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:47:11 pm
Che Adams falls over Godfrey who is on the floor- no pen. Calvert Lewin falls over Trent who is on the floor, pen

Can anyone tell me what the difference is?
even Tyler highlighted that
Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:49:50 pm
Pretty poor 45 minutes.  Hopefully Southampton can pull something out of their arse in the 2nd half.
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:49:56 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:47:11 pm
Che Adams falls over Godfrey who is on the floor- no pen. Calvert Lewin falls over Trent who is on the floor, pen

Can anyone tell me what the difference is?

I was just about to say that. The only difference was he could see Adams. Oh, and he wasn't even trying to play the ball. Just falls over.
[new username under construction]

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:52:14 pm
It's nice of Southampton to play a competition winner on the left wing
Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:53:40 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 08:39:18 pm
Does anyone else think the highline to defend freekicks fad is about to end? With a decent set piece taker it is almost a goal every time. So fucking nerve wracking to watch.

I hate it when we defend them that high. It almost always results in the opposing players getting to the ball first and fashioning a chance. And then you hope it's offside but with VAR you never know, someone might have fucked up and played an attacking player onside by a centimeter.
Andy82lfc

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:54:24 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:47:11 pm
Che Adams falls over Godfrey who is on the floor- no pen. Calvert Lewin falls over Trent who is on the floor, pen

Can anyone tell me what the difference is?

Godfrey didnt get kneed in the back of the head for his troubles.

A lot of the refs have bias against us (or a giant cosmic coincidence), well documented as youve probably seen in the other thread. Shit like that just compounds it further.
cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:55:29 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 08:39:18 pm
Does anyone else think the highline to defend freekicks fad is about to end? With a decent set piece taker it is almost a goal every time. So fucking nerve wracking to watch.

The thinking is either an offside or if they do get a header it will be 10-12 yards out rather than nearer the 6 yard box. I guess there will be a lot of stats backing up it is a better system but I agree with you its nerve wracking!
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:55:59 pm
Fuck you Tim Howard. Can not stand him.

Everyone seems to agree that wasn't a foul, but last weeks? Ah, who cares? It was Liverpool, right? HAHA

 :no
KennyDaggers

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 08:57:39 pm
I thought Adams threw Godfrey go the floor so it would have probably been a free kick to the bitters but it wouldve been nice to see it again.

How on earth did we lose to both of these.
