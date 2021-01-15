« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March  (Read 10208 times)

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #520 on: Today at 05:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:10:23 pm
Ha ha they really have! Rashford's fall was worthy of Stan Laurel.

Sorry Ole when quizzed why he didnt get a foul for it at half time.
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #521 on: Today at 05:11:41 pm »
Good god.

Watching this with half an eye while playing a game and every time I look at it someone is rolling around on the ground.
Did both sides just decide to jump into each other and roll around? Really odd match.
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #522 on: Today at 05:12:10 pm »
Football without fans isn't just nothing, its UN intervention level shit

Gary's enjoyed the game, says it all
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #523 on: Today at 05:13:31 pm »
How can Gary Neville have enjoyed this game?

It's been absolute wank

He's said that "There have been some dour 0-0s over the last few weeks and this isn't like that"

lol
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #524 on: Today at 05:14:02 pm »
Neville on agenda duty

Ive actually really enjoyed this

This isnt dour

:lmao
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #525 on: Today at 05:14:47 pm »
Why do they keep calling Kante "Konte" like Antonio Conte?
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #526 on: Today at 05:14:49 pm »
Tyler STILL whining about the penalty.

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #527 on: Today at 05:15:18 pm »
Gary Neville whining about the penalty now


Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #528 on: Today at 05:15:27 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:14:02 pm
Neville on agenda duty

Ive actually really enjoyed this

This isnt dour

:lmao

Paint drying has got a genuine rival with this game.
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #529 on: Today at 05:16:57 pm »
Apparantly there has been 'no shortage of attacking attempts from both clubs'


Been as boring as shite this. Guessing they've done a pack of crystal meth before kickoff today?
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #530 on: Today at 05:16:58 pm »
Just one centreback out of Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez fit and we would have been miles ahead of these lot.
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #531 on: Today at 05:17:28 pm »
HT

Absolute shite game.
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #532 on: Today at 05:18:37 pm »
Sky need to bring that option back of fan commentary back from the 00's.
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #533 on: Today at 05:18:40 pm »
Snoozefest but 0 - 0 will do.
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #534 on: Today at 05:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 01:55:53 pm
Don't get caught up in hoping for a Manc win too much

While that's probably the preference, one injury to Bruno and they would be fucked. Even without that they could still go on a stinker of a run

Just look at the game as positive whatever the result
no way Bruno gets injured, he shits out of any 50-50 challenge, the only chance of him getting injured is snapping a fingernail with one of his theatrical dives that keep winning him penalties
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #535 on: Today at 05:18:59 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 05:17:28 pm
HT

Absolute shite game.

Fascinating tactical battle is the term, I believe.
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #536 on: Today at 05:19:33 pm »
Think my screen has a different game, commentary have spent 45mins saying how fast the tempo is, how great the passing and quality has been, the game I've got hasn't had a single good chance and has been slow as shit.
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #537 on: Today at 05:19:50 pm »
Lee Dixon slating both teams.  Will take some doing for this to be anything other than 0-0.
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #538 on: Today at 05:19:57 pm »
Just checked the score on live score and for the first half there are no key events. Must be some shit show.
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #539 on: Today at 05:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 05:16:57 pm
Apparantly there has been 'no shortage of attacking attempts from both clubs'


Been as boring as shite this. Guessing they've done a pack of crystal meth before kickoff today?
White and Dixon calling it as it is to be fair, I'm guessing Sky have the fossil and the rat?
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #540 on: Today at 05:22:05 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 05:19:57 pm
Just checked the score on live score and for the first half there are no key events. Must be some shit show.
Not according to Neville and Tyler. It's fucking woeful but they're in full on propaganda mode.
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #541 on: Today at 05:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:20:07 pm
White and Dixon calling it as it is to be fair, I'm guessing Sky have the fossil and the rat?

Yeah
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #542 on: Today at 05:24:42 pm »
Ziyech has been the worst player on the pitch
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #543 on: Today at 05:25:55 pm »
Roy Keane saying the Chelsea players being around the ref for the VAR review is unhelpful is a bit fucking rich
