« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March  (Read 7680 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,745
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #360 on: Today at 01:41:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:39:16 pm
Also, i'd questioned the wisdom of Liverpool and Leicester moving training grounds in the middle of the season.

Why will that impact form?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,720
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #361 on: Today at 01:42:40 pm »
Leicester are the walking wounded now.

Just need this to happen to United now.

Or Fernandes to put it another way.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,034
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #362 on: Today at 01:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:39:16 pm
Also, i'd questioned the wisdom of Liverpool and Leicester moving training grounds in the middle of the season.

Yes because that clearly had something to do with Van Dijk and thiago being assaulted at Goodison, Gomez doing his knee with England, Matip being injury prone as always, Jota getting injured on the pitch after being tackled in the CL,etc..
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,228
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #363 on: Today at 01:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:39:16 pm
Also, i'd questioned the wisdom of Liverpool and Leicester moving training grounds in the middle of the season.

Id prob question questioning the wisdom more so.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,149
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #364 on: Today at 01:44:37 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 01:41:25 pm
As long as they didnt make the players jog from the old one to the new one...why?

Fulham and brighton are better than so many teams in this league but one of them is more than likely to drop.

It's disruptive and takes getting used to. Players are sticklers for routine.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #365 on: Today at 01:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:32:48 pm
Since winning the Premier League 5 years ago they've spent roughly 400 million.

They've made very good signings within that, plenty of flops as well. I think their hit rate has been good, all in all. They've never threatened to actually win anything again though.

Since the end of their title winning 15/16 title winning squad they have spent 462m Euros, and recouped 364m, so a net spend of 98m.  For comparison, we've spent 474m, and recouped anout 359m, so a net spend of 105m.

So we've spent almost the same as them, and have won 1 title, came 2nd in 1, won the CL and got to the final.  I'd suggest that shows they have been over rated in terms of recruitment based on that
Logged

Online Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,951
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #366 on: Today at 01:47:40 pm »
It's not like us and Leicester are the only ones who've been badly affected by injuries. Newcastle and Leeds have been hit pretty badly. Then abroad I know at least Real Madrid have had their squad decimated. Schedule has been damaging
Logged

Online Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,951
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #367 on: Today at 01:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 01:47:40 pm
It's not like us and Leicester are the only ones who've been badly affected by injuries. Newcastle and Leeds have been hit pretty badly. Then abroad I know at least Real Madrid have had their squad decimated. Schedule has been damaging

Nothing compares with the body blows we've been dealt at CB tho
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,233
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #368 on: Today at 01:50:47 pm »
One of Chelsea or United to lose heavily, preferably United, and us to win, please. Just so the weekend isn't another complete fucking write off. Is that too much to ask for?
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,347
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #369 on: Today at 01:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:45:09 pm
Since the end of their title winning 15/16 title winning squad they have spent 462m Euros, and recouped 364m, so a net spend of 98m.  For comparison, we've spent 474m, and recouped anout 359m, so a net spend of 105m.

So we've spent almost the same as them, and have won 1 title, came 2nd in 1, won the CL and got to the final.  I'd suggest that shows they have been over rated in terms of recruitment based on that

We spend double on wages than Leciester according to Swiss Ramble. We had the third highest wage bill, Leciesters was 8th. 19/20 figures.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,488
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #370 on: Today at 01:51:53 pm »
They had James Pearce on Sky earlier and weve apparently had 155 games missed by injured players this season, more than 40 more than the next highest.

Were as dominant in the injury league this season as we were in the Premier League last
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,633
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #371 on: Today at 01:54:44 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:51:53 pm
They had James Pearce on Sky earlier and weve apparently had 155 games missed by injured players this season, more than 40 more than the next highest.

Were as dominant in the injury league this season as we were in the Premier League last

Thats mad, but of course, expected it to be by far the highest. And its not just the sheer number of players, but its the importance of most of them.

I wish the games missed list was kept properly in football, and easy to access, its a normal thing in hockey in NHL (and probably other North American sports). Its always a telling stat.

 
Logged

Online Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,951
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #372 on: Today at 01:55:53 pm »
Don't get caught up in hoping for a Manc win too much

While that's probably the preference, one injury to Bruno and they would be fucked. Even without that they could still go on a stinker of a run

Just look at the game as positive whatever the result
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #373 on: Today at 01:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 01:47:40 pm
It's not like us and Leicester are the only ones who've been badly affected by injuries. Newcastle and Leeds have been hit pretty badly. Then abroad I know at least Real Madrid have had their squad decimated. Schedule has been damaging

Leeds really haven't, at least not to the same extent us Leics and us - they have had 7 of their first choice 11 fit and playing some part of 24, or more, of their 26 matches, and a further 6 players have played in 17 or more of their matches, including 2 played 20/21, 1 of which is Raphinha who missed the first 4 matchs because he hadn't been signed, and the other (Liam Cooper) missed 3 matches because of a stomach complaint after xmas, hardly anything to do with the football side.  Kalvin Phillips has missed 7 matches from 2 minor injuries, ditto Rodrigo - but that's 2 playera, not anywhere near the number we have had
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,919
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #374 on: Today at 01:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 01:55:53 pm
Don't get caught up in hoping for a Manc win too much

While that's probably the preference, one injury to Bruno and they would be fucked. Even without that they could still go on a stinker of a run

Just look at the game as positive whatever the result

Ultimately it doesnt matter who wins as long as we do, because someone will drop enough points.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,149
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #375 on: Today at 02:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:45:09 pm
Since the end of their title winning 15/16 title winning squad they have spent 462m Euros, and recouped 364m, so a net spend of 98m.  For comparison, we've spent 474m, and recouped anout 359m, so a net spend of 105m.

So we've spent almost the same as them, and have won 1 title, came 2nd in 1, won the CL and got to the final.  I'd suggest that shows they have been over rated in terms of recruitment based on that

Or it just shows what a miraculous (and unsustainable) job Klopp has done.

In fairness though Leicester aren't operating at the same level wage wise or prestige as us, so aren't often going to be in the market for the same players.

In general I think they still have recruited well overall. Compare their net to spend to Everton over that time.

 People go on about what a great job Rodgers has done there, but he still hasn't actually achieved anything. A Europa League place before a meek exit in the round of 32.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Mercer

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,416
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #376 on: Today at 02:03:50 pm »
Seriously, fuck that cringe celebration.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,835
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #377 on: Today at 02:03:58 pm »
Spurs 1 up already. We'd have had it ruled out for an offside arm I'm sure.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Bread

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,440
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #378 on: Today at 02:04:14 pm »
You gotta wonder why Burnley defend so resolutely against us, and then Spurs come to town and Bale gets about 10 yards of space all to himself about a minute in.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,835
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #379 on: Today at 02:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Mercer on Today at 02:03:50 pm
Seriously, fuck that cringe celebration.
Spurs are among the worst for cringey celebrations.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,132
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #380 on: Today at 02:07:16 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:04:25 pm
Spurs are among the worst for cringey celebrations.

They are that type of club.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,132
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #381 on: Today at 02:08:08 pm »
Not watching it but I reckon that goal has secured Bale Man of the Match.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,575
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #382 on: Today at 02:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:44:37 pm
It's disruptive and takes getting used to. Players are sticklers for routine.
If that was the case you wouldnt see mid season transfers...or even successful ones.

Burnley have a really unearned reputation.
Quote from: Bread on Today at 02:04:14 pm
You gotta wonder why Burnley defend so resolutely against us, and then Spurs come to town and Bale gets about 10 yards of space all to himself about a minute in.
They dont. We just cant score vs anyone at Anfield
Logged

Online Gaz75

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #383 on: Today at 02:11:29 pm »
could do with spurs hitting a bit of form, might take some points off the other teams around us
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,347
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #384 on: Today at 02:13:10 pm »
How Matěj Vydra still gets minutes for a Premier Leaghe team, I will never know. Championship level. Might aswell play with 10 men.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,031
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #385 on: Today at 02:14:11 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:04:25 pm
Spurs are among the worst for cringey celebrations.
Westham is also up there now that they have Lingard
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #386 on: Today at 02:14:52 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 01:51:49 pm
We spend double on wages than Leciester according to Swiss Ramble. We had the third highest wage bill, Leciesters was 8th. 19/20 figures.

I know - but the recruitment still hasn't been great considering they *have* spent the amount they have - with our wage bill, most of our top earners are there because they did well enough for us to offer improved terms to after 1-2 seasons - looking at the list of the players they have bought since 2015/16 (not including this summer as it's too early to judge their success), they have spent:
  • 30m+ on 3 players - Slimani (failure), Tielemans (decent), Perez (injury prone so far)
  • 20m+ on 6 players - Musa (failure),  Ihenacho (lol), Adrien Silva (complete failure given he played <15 times for them in 3 seasons and was let go on a free), Pereira (success), Soyuncu (success), Praet (50/50)
  • 10m+ on 8 players - Ndidi (success), Mendy (50/50 given they bought Perez to try and replace him), Iborra (failure - spent 2 years there, and was sold for 2/3 of what they paid for him), Maguire (success - mainly because of the whopping fee he brought in), Maddison (success), Benkovic (failure - played for them 2 times in 3 seasons), Danny Ward (failure given 15m for a reserve keeper is a lot of money), Ghezzal (failure)

So whilst that is a lot of middling transfers, rather than larger transfers, the majority of them haven't really worked out, with of those 17 I'd argue at least 7/8 have been abject failures, or at least poor buys
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #387 on: Today at 02:14:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:08:08 pm
Not watching it but I reckon that goal has secured Bale Man of the Match.

Hes a dead cert for Garths team of the week.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,667
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #388 on: Today at 02:15:29 pm »
Sky commentary as cringey as the celebrations.

"King Harry ... this is his kingdom!"

Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,921
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
« Reply #389 on: Today at 02:15:54 pm »
Was that a deflection ?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 