Since winning the Premier League 5 years ago they've spent roughly 400 million.
They've made very good signings within that, plenty of flops as well. I think their hit rate has been good, all in all. They've never threatened to actually win anything again though.
Since the end of their title winning 15/16 title winning squad they have spent 462m Euros, and recouped 364m, so a net spend of 98m. For comparison, we've spent 474m, and recouped anout 359m, so a net spend of 105m.
So we've spent almost the same as them, and have won 1 title, came 2nd in 1, won the CL and got to the final. I'd suggest that shows they have been over rated in terms of recruitment based on that