We spend double on wages than Leciester according to Swiss Ramble. We had the third highest wage bill, Leciesters was 8th. 19/20 figures.



30m+ on 3 players - Slimani (failure), Tielemans (decent), Perez (injury prone so far)

20m+ on 6 players - Musa (failure), Ihenacho (lol), Adrien Silva (complete failure given he played <15 times for them in 3 seasons and was let go on a free), Pereira (success), Soyuncu (success), Praet (50/50)

10m+ on 8 players - Ndidi (success), Mendy (50/50 given they bought Perez to try and replace him), Iborra (failure - spent 2 years there, and was sold for 2/3 of what they paid for him), Maguire (success - mainly because of the whopping fee he brought in), Maddison (success), Benkovic (failure - played for them 2 times in 3 seasons), Danny Ward (failure given 15m for a reserve keeper is a lot of money), Ghezzal (failure)

I know - but the recruitment still hasn't been great considering they *have* spent the amount they have - with our wage bill, most of our top earners are there because they did well enough for us to offer improved terms to after 1-2 seasons - looking at the list of the players they have bought since 2015/16 (not including this summer as it's too early to judge their success), they have spent:So whilst that is a lot of middling transfers, rather than larger transfers, the majority of them haven't really worked out, with of those 17 I'd argue at least 7/8 have been abject failures, or at least poor buys