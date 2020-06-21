« previous next »
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,127
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Reply #280 on: Today at 12:45:23 pm
That should be a penalty.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,570
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Reply #281 on: Today at 12:45:35 pm
Pen all day...Ndidi being very silly
Mercer

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,415
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Reply #282 on: Today at 12:45:42 pm
How did the ref not see that in real time?
rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,919
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Reply #283 on: Today at 12:45:54 pm
I can see Arsenal winning this
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,103
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Reply #284 on: Today at 12:46:00 pm
Proper use of VAR  :o
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,103
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Reply #285 on: Today at 12:46:27 pm
Quote from: Mercer on Today at 12:45:42 pm
How did the ref not see that in real time?

You do wonder
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,585
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Reply #286 on: Today at 12:46:38 pm
Thats one of the few times Ive actually thought a penalty ought to be given for handball.

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Mercer

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,415
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Reply #287 on: Today at 12:46:41 pm
5 meters away from the handball and he still didn't see it.

Fucking idiot.
fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,481
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Reply #288 on: Today at 12:47:11 pm
So Coote actually can make correct decisions on VAR then. Horrible c*nt
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,127
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Reply #289 on: Today at 12:47:19 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:45:54 pm
I can see Arsenal winning this

VAR seems to working correctly in Leicester today unlike a couple of weeks ago so yeah.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,570
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Reply #290 on: Today at 12:47:23 pm
Quote from: Mercer on Today at 12:45:42 pm
How did the ref not see that in real time?
Better to be safe than sorry, i guess...probably one of the more efficient VAR situations all year
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,833
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Reply #291 on: Today at 12:47:23 pm
"You simply can't do that in the PL these days" like it's a really contentious one!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Bread

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,439
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Reply #292 on: Today at 12:47:48 pm
Ndidi choosing a bad time to practice his Thriller routine
rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,919
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Reply #293 on: Today at 12:48:39 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 12:47:48 pm
Ndidi choosing a bad time to practice his Thriller routine

Thats Bad
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,624
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Reply #294 on: Today at 12:49:20 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 12:41:06 pm
Ah my bad then. I read a comment in the Gerrard thread about Leicester fielding a weakened team out and took it from there. Should have realised RAWK can be an unreliable source at times  :D

I cant remember the whole team cos I only saw bits of it, but Vardy was chugging along for the 90 minutes, also the likes of Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Evans, Ndidi, Tielemans where all playing. It was defo strong enough to get through vs the Czech champions! Yes, they are agood team, but there was no excuse, at all, to get totally outplayed by Slavia Praha, it was a very poor result, and not one they threw that is for sure.
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,717
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Reply #295 on: Today at 12:49:38 pm
Leicester absolute shite then
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Reply #296 on: Today at 12:51:16 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:49:38 pm
Leicester absolute shite then

It was about this time last season when they went completely to shit. Wouldnt surprise me if being dumped out of the Europa League starts a rot.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
