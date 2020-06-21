Ah my bad then. I read a comment in the Gerrard thread about Leicester fielding a weakened team out and took it from there. Should have realised RAWK can be an unreliable source at times



I cant remember the whole team cos I only saw bits of it, but Vardy was chugging along for the 90 minutes, also the likes of Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Evans, Ndidi, Tielemans where all playing. It was defo strong enough to get through vs the Czech champions! Yes, they are agood team, but there was no excuse, at all, to get totally outplayed by Slavia Praha, it was a very poor result, and not one they threw that is for sure.