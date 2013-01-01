True. Personally I cant see us getting top four because we have pretty much collapsed.



Well we can always un collapse at any moment. Now, for example. would be a really good time.The collapse hasnt been total, weve played well in a lot if not all of the games and had crazy spells where we simply gave it away. cutting that out has been elusive but on paper much easier than building a team up from scratch.i always remember some guy did an in depth analysis of klopps dortmund run that got him fired and in in the end concluded that the team had performed fairly well overall and it was basically plain old bad luck and uncharacteristic mistakes that led to the poor points total.Fair to say Dortmund loss was our gain. things will revert to the norm, maybe we are just paying back some good luck from the last couple of seasons. If we can win these next two and get some mo on the go we can easily be in the thick of it.