Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March

smicer07

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:15:42 pm
Commentators conveniently forgetting City had about 3 games in hand when they were in 11th.
a treeless whopper

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:17:09 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:10:49 pm
Whats the best result for us in the Chelsea v United game? In theory a United win and then us beating Chelsea is probably best but United not winning keeps them in range too. Draw?

Man United win.
swoopy

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:19:38 pm
Foden arching his body into the defender and going over - "Foden thought he was pushed there". Well he wasn't, it was a dive. Just say it's a dive.
a treeless whopper

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:23:39 pm
2-1 FT. Cheers Cardigan.
TALBERT

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:24:37 pm
Their bench today

FML

Sterling - £49 million
Jesus - £27 million
Steffen- £7 million
Laporte - £57 million
Rodri - £62.6 million
Mendy - £52 million
Cancelo - £27.4 million
Foden - PRICELESS

£282 MILLION pound bench +23 million if you include the money paid in the Danilo/Cancelo

so £305 million

Well done Pep
TALBERT

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:27:46 pm
Martin Tyler will still push the fight for the title on the 7th March

AND IT'S LIVE
Clint Eastwood

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:29:42 pm
Might as well hand City the asterisk right now.
RK7

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:30:12 pm
They are just relentless but the league isn't interesting for anyone when it's like this.
sinnermichael

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:36:00 pm
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 02:30:12 pm
They are just relentless but the league isn't interesting for anyone when it's like this.

Amazing how all the people who were piping up last season saying it was a poor league have mysteriously disappeared now.
didi shamone

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:37:33 pm
Commentators pushing the poor city are tired after midweek, aches and pains etc. They made SEVEN changes you tools. It's not the same team.
a treeless whopper

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:37:43 pm
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 02:30:12 pm
They are just relentless but the league isn't interesting for anyone when it's like this.

Of all people Garth Crooks was having a moan about this in his team of the week column last week.
Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:41:35 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:36:00 pm
Amazing how all the people who were piping up last season saying it was a poor league have mysteriously disappeared now.

It's only a problem when we're top but if it wasn't for us City would have pissed 4 leagues in a row from 17/18 without a challenge (and the next few after it, probably).

In 17/18 they got 100 points and won 18 PL games in a row. In 18/19 they got 98 points and got something like 19 wins from their last 20. 19/20 we won 18 PL games in a row. They've just won their 14th straight PL game.

Before 17/18 no team in history had won 14 straight top flight league games.
Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:43:19 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 02:37:33 pm
Commentators pushing the poor city are tired after midweek, aches and pains etc. They made SEVEN changes you tools. It's not the same team.

That's why they're strolling it this season. They can just make a bunch of changes every game and thus avoid injury and fatigue. They've got two separate teams that would finish top 4 because they've spent a billion on it.
PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:43:47 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:10:49 pm
Whats the best result for us in the Chelsea v United game? In theory a United win and then us beating Chelsea is probably best but United not winning keeps them in range too. Draw?

Probably a draw, but if we start playing well in the coming weeks, any result suits us ...
arthur sarnoff

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:43:50 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:10:42 pm
Guardiola is totally the wrong person to be making sweeping commets about other top clubs, being that
a) he isnt at one
b) the club he is at plays with different rules than most others.

But at the end of the day, it makes what Liverpool did the last 2 league seasons even more incredible, to first of all keep up with, and then surpass a sports washing limitless money pit flouting the rules, who where putting up ridiculous numbers, is about the most remarkable achievment in this league.

Absolutely spot on.  We are the only team to get near them, let alone beat them.  In time, I think people might realise just what an achievement that's been, when they take off the laugh at the Scouser glasses.

Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:46:35 pm
Joe Cole what an utterly pointless pundit
Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:47:14 pm
Its still like a bad dream being happy that ManC beat West Ham.  How ridiculous does that sound?  Oh well.
a treeless whopper

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:49:07 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:47:14 pm
Its still like a bad dream being happy that ManC beat West Ham.  How ridiculous does that sound?  Oh well.

Its going to feel worse when wanting Man Utd to win later on.
RK7

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:50:30 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:37:43 pm
Of all people Garth Crooks was having a moan about this in his team of the week column last week.

Something needs to be done, they are a great team, not seen many better and I'm not a bitter loser, they would likely compete without the huge amounts of investment but they wouldn't be running away with it like this. I do think Clubs/managers can do more to close the gap but the spending powers are just making it a farce, the enjoyment is being sucked out of it.
Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:51:52 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:49:07 pm
Its going to feel worse when wanting Man Utd to win later on.

To be honest i'm only concerned about our own results at the moment.

If we're winning games we'll get back in the top 4, if we keep losing we'll keep dropping down the table.

Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:52:47 pm
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 02:50:30 pm
Something needs to be done, they are a great team, not seen many better and I'm not a bitter loser, they would likely compete without the huge amounts of investment but they wouldn't be running away with it like this. I do think Clubs/managers can do more to close the gap but the spending powers are just making it a farce, the enjoyment is being sucked out of it.

Let them canter to 5 or 6 on the bounce and then let's see how the Premier League brand is.

Liverpool and Klopp have saved the league in the last couple of years from being a long term procession for City and we get rewarded with referees screwing us every week.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:53:18 pm
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 02:50:30 pm
Something needs to be done, they are a great team, not seen many better and I'm not a bitter loser, they would likely compete without the huge amounts of investment but they wouldn't be running away with it like this. I do think Clubs/managers can do more to close the gap but the spending powers are just making it a farce, the enjoyment is being sucked out of it.

well one can  :P  But he / they cant do it year on year.

Only thing that needed doing, was the premier league to have some morals and not allow such scumbags to own clubs in their league. But that ship has sailed.
Perseus

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:53:28 pm
Big Sam vs Potterball

3pm Sky
a treeless whopper

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:53:29 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:51:52 pm
To be honest i'm only concerned about our own results at the moment.

If we're winning games we'll get back in the top 4, if we keep dropping down the table.


True. Personally I cant see us getting top four because we have pretty much collapsed.
Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:57:04 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:53:29 pm
True. Personally I cant see us getting top four because we have pretty much collapsed.

I really can't see it at this point but if we can get the momentum of a few wins and avoid more injuries we might. I think losing Henderson was the death knell though.

We basically need 2 points a game, thereabouts, regardless of other results this weekend.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:57:34 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:53:29 pm
True. Personally I cant see us getting top four because we have pretty much collapsed.

We wont make top 4 without Fabinho staying fit all season now and even then I'm not sure.
MH41

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 02:59:03 pm
What happens now?
Do they have to present 2 league titles this year, given Utd won it already in January???
I'm a bit confused.
Bobinhood

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 03:03:46 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:53:29 pm
True. Personally I cant see us getting top four because we have pretty much collapsed.

Well we can always un collapse at any moment. Now, for example. would be a really good time.

The collapse hasnt been total, weve played well in a lot if not all of the games and had crazy spells where we simply gave it away. cutting that out has been elusive but on paper much easier than building a team up from scratch.

i always remember some guy did an in depth analysis of klopps dortmund run that got him fired and in in the end concluded that the team had performed fairly well overall and it was basically plain old bad luck and uncharacteristic mistakes that led to the poor points total.

Fair to say Dortmund loss was our gain. things will revert to the norm, maybe we are just paying back some good luck from the last couple of seasons. If we can win these next two and get some mo on the go we can easily be in the thick of it.

Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 03:07:54 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:03:46 pm
Well we can always un collapse at any moment. Now, for example. would be a really good time.

The collapse hasnt been total, weve played well in a lot if not all of the games and had crazy spells where we simply gave it away. cutting that out has been elusive but on paper much easier than building a team up from scratch.

i always remember some guy did an in depth analysis of klopps dortmund run that got him fired and in in the end concluded that the team had performed fairly well overall and it was basically plain old bad luck and uncharacteristic mistakes that led to the poor points total.

Fair to say Dortmund loss was our gain. things will revert to the norm, maybe we are just paying back some good luck from the last couple of seasons. If we can win these next two and get some mo on the go we can easily be in the thick of it.

Ultimately you make your own luck (last season - good, this season - bad). I think we've been treated appallingly by the officials which hasn't helped and the injuries have been the main factor, but the performance levels haven't been good enough through the season and fell off a cliff from Christmas.

It's happened before with Klopp at Dortmund also for a similar reason. You can only overperform and go above and beyond for so long. Dortmund beating Bayern to titles, Liverpool with City with a fraction of their money.
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 03:09:03 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:03:46 pm
Well we can always un collapse at any moment. Now, for example. would be a really good time.

The collapse hasnt been total, weve played well in a lot if not all of the games and had crazy spells where we simply gave it away. cutting that out has been elusive but on paper much easier than building a team up from scratch.

i always remember some guy did an in depth analysis of klopps dortmund run that got him fired and in in the end concluded that the team had performed fairly well overall and it was basically plain old bad luck and uncharacteristic mistakes that led to the poor points total.

Fair to say Dortmund loss was our gain. things will revert to the norm, maybe we are just paying back some good luck from the last couple of seasons. If we can win these next two and get some mo on the go we can easily be in the thick of it.


Klopp didn't get sacked at Dortmund
a treeless whopper

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 03:10:14 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:03:46 pm
Well we can always un collapse at any moment. Now, for example. would be a really good time.

The collapse hasnt been total, weve played well in a lot if not all of the games and had crazy spells where we simply gave it away. cutting that out has been elusive but on paper much easier than building a team up from scratch.

i always remember some guy did an in depth analysis of klopps dortmund run that got him fired and in in the end concluded that the team had performed fairly well overall and it was basically plain old bad luck and uncharacteristic mistakes that led to the poor points total.

Fair to say Dortmund loss was our gain. things will revert to the norm, maybe we are just paying back some good luck from the last couple of seasons. If we can win these next two and get some mo on the go we can easily be in the thick of it.



Maybe, but there is bad luck and bad form but we have been in relegation threatened team form since that West Brom draw on Boxing Day. We have played well in some of the games but ultimately we have to turn it around and with 2 of our front three pretty much barren in front of goal, it will be tough.

We will be absolutely fine long term and challenge again next season but these next three months are going to be pretty shite in my opinion.

If anything we have more of a chance in the CL.
RK7

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 03:12:46 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:53:29 pm
True. Personally I cant see us getting top four because we have pretty much collapsed.

Jota will make huge difference,  creative and genuine goal threat in the box.
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 03:13:56 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:07:54 pm
Ultimately you make your own luck (last season - good, this season - bad). I think we've been treated appallingly by the officials which hasn't helped and the injuries have been the main factor, but the performance levels haven't been good enough through the season and fell off a cliff from Christmas.

It's happened before with Klopp at Dortmund also for a similar reason. You can only overperform and go above and beyond for so long. Dortmund beating Bayern to titles, Liverpool with City.
the two things are linked though, without the injuries, we wouldn't have fallen off a cliff in terms of results, not just the season defining injuries to Gomez, Matip and Virgil but all the other ones meaning the team can't get into any thought of rhythm due to the constant chopping and changing before you add in the disruption to our midfield as we play two defenders there.
Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 03:18:57 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:46:35 pm
Joe Cole what an utterly pointless pundit

Apt given he was an utterly pointless player as well.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 03:19:31 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:09:03 pm
Klopp didn't get sacked at Dortmund

Shocker that, an actual Liverpool fan thinking he had  ;D

this season, is not really like what happened at Dortmund, cos at Dortmund the form didnt go down the pan as it has here, despite results, they played very well a lot of times.  They also didnt quite the same sort of injury crisis. Yes, they had key players out long term and did suffer a lot from injury. But not all from the same positions as it is with us more or less - i,e central defence, and then that having a knock on effect on midfield where there is also a lot of injury troubles.

A massive world cup hangover also had a bad effect on them that season.



Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 03:20:05 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:13:56 pm
the two things are linked though, without the injuries, we wouldn't have fallen off a cliff in terms of results, not just the season defining injuries to Gomez, Matip and Virgil but all the other ones meaning the team can't get into any thought of rhythm due to the constant chopping and changing before you add in the disruption to our midfield as we play two defenders there.

We still lost 7-2 at Villa with Van Dijk and Gomez at the back.

Obviously it's the injuries that are the main factor in terms of missing out on top 4 (or worse). But for the sheer scale of the injuries I think we'd have been more like City last year.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 27th February-1st March
Today at 03:22:44 pm
West Brom winning

Brighton might go down
