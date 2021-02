Are you seriously saying if we played an 11 that includes Mane, Firimino, Shaqiri, Trent, Robbo, Jones and have maybe Keita and Jota on the bench we couldn't get a goal or 2 against one of the worst teams the league has seen ? Sorry but that's nonsense.



Have you watched us this season, mate? I'm not trying to be a smart arse here but we've not scored a home league goal at Anfield in 2021 and I think it's 9 games since we've scored a first half goal. I wouldn't be counting any chickens.