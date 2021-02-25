Let's be honest, is anybody even arsed about the league games now? Let's just try and win the CL.



Im no less enthusiastic than usual to be honest. This is a game where we can show improvement, especially in our attacking play, I would like to watch us do that. Improve and we should win. Win and it's a good day which is pretty standard regardless of form, league standing imo. I would be pretty enthusiastic about watching this side with the injuries and bad luck pull off top four and get us to the champs league for next season that way. Winning the CL would be great but its the harder route of the two given the quality left in that competition.