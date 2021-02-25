« previous next »
Author Topic: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15  (Read 5689 times)

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 02:36:01 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 01:56:42 pm
The manager literally said he has a chance for Sunday and has looked very good so far in training in the same interview that he said those two were back in training tomorrow :D

I kind of assumed that after being out for 3 months that 3 or 4 training sessions might be too few to chuck him back in. Milner and Fabinho would have just the 1 training day.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 02:36:57 pm »
We're looking like a soft touch at the moment, and that will get Wilder's tail wagging from the start. We need to be up for the scrap.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 04:38:52 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 02:36:01 pm
I kind of assumed that after being out for 3 months that 3 or 4 training sessions might be too few to chuck him back in. Milner and Fabinho would have just the 1 training day.
Don't know about fab. But milner will have the added healing properties of ribena
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 04:41:19 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 25, 2021, 04:00:51 pm
Let's be honest, is anybody even arsed about the league games now? Let's just try and win the CL.

Im no less enthusiastic than usual to be honest. This is a game where we can show improvement, especially in our attacking play, I would like to watch us do that. Improve and we should win. Win and it's a good day which is pretty standard regardless of form, league standing imo. I would be pretty enthusiastic about watching this side with the injuries and bad luck pull off top four and get us to the champs league for next season that way. Winning the CL would be great but its the harder route of the two given the quality left in that competition.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 05:03:04 pm »
It'll be almost a year to the day on Sunday (taking into account last year was a Leap Year) since we lost to Watford - the start of the pandemic and our patchy form, albeit with the League Title sandwiched in there so hopefully we can exorcise the shite on Sunday in our relegation six pointer. ;D
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 05:04:40 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February 25, 2021, 04:00:51 pm
Let's be honest, is anybody even arsed about the league games now? Let's just try and win the CL.

I'd like us to get back to winning ways and secure the top 4 place we are more than capable of getting, but have zero interest in watching the games, listening to c*nts like Tyler and Neville, empty stadiums, waiting for the ref to fuck us over by either blowing up all the time or giving dodgy pens, unable to celebrate a goal until VAR has micro analysed it in every aspect of the build up from kickoff as they try to disallow it.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 05:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:01:36 am
Does it even matter anymore? They all fuck us over.

Taylor, Akinson, Moss, Kavanagh, Coote, Mason, Tierney. You can go right through the list.

Difference is Moss is just incompetent, not biased... ;)
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 05:45:56 pm »
Youd have to think this is an ideal game for Ben Davies to start considering theyre basically Championship level.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 05:46:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:04:40 pm
I'd like us to get back to winning ways and secure the top 4 place we are more than capable of getting, but have zero interest in watching the games, listening to c*nts like Tyler and Neville, empty stadiums, waiting for the ref to fuck us over by either blowing up all the time or giving dodgy pens, unable to celebrate a goal until VAR has micro analysed it in every aspect of the build up from kickoff as they try to disallow it.

Im the same. The fake crowd noises, albeit quite well done, are still fake. The whole "product" feels fake. Football without fans is nothing.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 06:07:12 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on Yesterday at 05:46:52 pm
Im the same. The fake crowd noises, albeit quite well done, are still fake. The whole "product" feels fake. Football without fans is nothing.

I hope the clubs have taken this on board and look after supporters better going forward.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 07:34:17 pm »
Jota and Fabinho on the bench ya reckon? or will one of them even start?
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 07:46:04 pm »
Jota probably, Fabinho no.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 07:50:22 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Do this for Alisson, do it for Hendo, do it for Global Scouse Day!
Should win if we have a good first ten minutes and build on that.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 08:07:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:07:12 pm
I hope the clubs have taken this on board and look after supporters better going forward.

Not a chance. Ticket prices will probably go up to at least 50 quid for an average league game.

I lost all faith in our club looking after fans when they did fuck all about fans paying over the top prices for a day trip to Kiev. Prices have been scandalous for years, this pandemic will just ramp up the greed.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 08:32:53 pm »
Think Jota will be on the bench for this one, but Klopp would rather not use him. Obviously if we're in a tight situation in the 2nd half, then Jota probably comes on, but hopefully we can actually attain a comfortable lead for the first time in a while and save him for Chelsea next Thursday.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 08:35:51 pm »
Think Keita starts?
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 08:45:24 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:07:06 pm
Not a chance. Ticket prices will probably go up to at least 50 quid for an average league game.

I lost all faith in our club looking after fans when they did fuck all about fans paying over the top prices for a day trip to Kiev. Prices have been scandalous for years, this pandemic will just ramp up the greed.

Hopefully if it happens, people vote with their feet. They NEED fans in the ground, the supporters groups need to unite as one and ram it back at the clubs.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 08:45:47 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Yesterday at 07:50:22 pm
Come on Redmen!!
Do this for Alisson, do it for Hendo, do it for Global Scouse Day!
Should win if we have a good first ten minutes and build on that.

Just hope we don't concede in the first ten minutes, that would be a positive. ;)
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 10:25:05 pm »
Klopp looked a bit fed up by it all in the press conference. I imagine he is counting down the days to the end of May when we can just forget this season.

No idea as well why someone asked him about a parade as well.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 10:50:08 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:25:05 pm
Klopp looked a bit fed up by it all in the press conference. I imagine he is counting down the days to the end of May when we can just forget this season.

No idea as well why someone asked him about a parade as well.

How could he not be fed up given his personal life and the stuff going on currently?
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:57:51 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:50:08 pm
How could he not be fed up given his personal life and the stuff going on currently?

Indeed, absolutely crazy the stuff they have had to go through. Hence why this season cannot end quickly enough.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #101 on: Today at 08:47:02 am »
This is a huge game if we want top four.

Chelsea play United and West Ham away at City.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #102 on: Today at 08:57:39 am »
We will be defeating Sheffield United.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #103 on: Today at 09:01:21 am »
We should start the game with nine men and try to hold it to 0-0 to half time.  Then bring on 5 players and Klopp to headbang in front of Wilders bench for 5 mins as we unleash the hammer.

To watch - Always skip all buildup, half time and full time.  Read zero Social media.  Turn the sound off (and for some, the picture also? You decide).  When a VAR appears in favour of the opposition, go for a short walk, then make a cup of tea, avoid social media (again) and return to watching with us a goal down - don't worry.  If VAR "for" Liverpool quickly kick the dog and return to watching - don't worry.
I'm no expert, but am sure you will feel the lockdown well-being effects.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #104 on: Today at 09:33:44 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 01:16:06 pm
People need to relax about CL.

You do get money from the Europa as well. Bonuses will drop so wage bill will drop as well.

I think next season even with investment of 100m+ it would be difficult to challnge Ciity nexy year. Look at Chelsea.

I dont see us being out of the CL for years. Leicester I dont see kicking on. Spurs & Arsenal not in great shape themselves. Man Utd inconsistent so are Chelsea.

Who cares about the money, I want CL because it is an actually enjoyable, high quality, fairly contested - and, if crowds are permitted, even magical - competition. A welcome distraction from the increasingly farcical Premier League.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #105 on: Today at 09:45:40 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 09:33:44 am
Who cares about the money, I want CL because it is an actually enjoyable, high quality, fairly contested - and, if crowds are permitted, even magical - competition. A welcome distraction from the increasingly farcical Premier League.

Yeah, I'd be more gutted about not being in the competition than the financial ramifications of missing out. Was definitely the other way around under Rafa.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #106 on: Today at 10:10:39 am »
Quote from: jackh on February 25, 2021, 04:11:25 pm
I feel like the division of labour/responsibilities has been a bit of an issue in recent games - we can appear as though three midfielders have been selected but without any particular individual remits.  I was pleased when Shaq was brought on last weekend, as it at least felt like an trio that lacked definition became a 2 & 1; similarly/alternatively, it'd be great to have Fab back and see a trio become a 1 & 2.

For all the criticism & complaint, I feel as though Firmino's form is a symptom of the form of the team overall - he's at his ingenious best when playing instinctively in the 18 yard box (see goal vs. Leicester as an example) when we're swarming & overwhelming teams, as opposed to involving himself from deeper (I feel complaints about his shooting are somewhat pointless; we've known that that's not his game since the day he came and it's only a problem now because we're looking for things to point fingers at).  Given that the team aren't in the sort of form to get the best out of Bobby, I'd be tempted to make a change (not a 'drop', just an alteration to try to get on top of some of our issues) in that position.  Shaq's assist for Jota in the West Ham game a few months back is an example of how he can be a threat when probing tight spaces - I'd give him a rare start.

I also feel we appear to be lacking width in advanced areas - defensive concerns mean we're not seeing the full-backs attack with the freedom we might usually expect, and I feel it could take us a little longer to remedy this.  To counter that further upfield, I'd be tempted to swap Mane to the right hand side.  Origi would come in on the left for me - fully aware that he's not everyone's ideal starter, but I feel we need to simplify and get some functional basics right to establish a bit of stability; to my mind, he has a tendency to hold a wider position to Mane, despite them being same-footed.

The re-introduction of Naby Keita would seem to me to be a potentially significant boost to the midfield & attack - against tight defensive units that we're struggling to pass though (which Shaq could help), lets introduce someone who could break lines by having a run with the ball to beat a man.  Tasking Keita with this would also mean that his midfield partner had clear defensive responsibilities - despite Thiago's undoubted quality, it'd opt for Gini's leadership & know how in the short term.

                         GK

               Phillips     Kabak
Trent                                      Robbo
                  Gini     Keita

     Mane          Shaq          Origi

                       Salah


I've seen various comments about the captaincy too - nothing I know about Gini Wijnaldum's ability, character, experience, form, or future intentions gives me any concerns whatsoever about taking on the armband during this unusual period.

some interesting choices here.

I have to strongly disagree wrt Origi starting for us. I do not want Origi to start another match -  I think we should always play Jota/Salah/Bobby/Mane  (even some of the  AM - Jones & Ox) ahead of Origi
I would play Bobby and bring on Diogo Jota for last 30 mins.

For me we have to win as many games as possible till end of season.

We need to up our game and build confidence so hopefully the team selected gets the job done.
