Totally disagree with this sentiment. If the worse happens, and we don't get top 4 this year, we come back next year with mostly the same squad and we are easily a top 4 team and right back on track.



I think my post is too strong not sure why I wrote it in that way I suspect I was reacting to the idea that the rest of the league games dont matter ..... a fairer statement would be that it casts a lot more doubt over our short term future than would exist if we stay inI wrote a post last week that I think the owners / klopp will mostly run it back next season and trust that the quality we have and a normal amount of injury luckThat is an assumption though the deficit our wage bill is likely to create is going to be that much bigger if we dont get top 4 - I believe a decent amount of our commercial deals are linked to it, certainly the Nike deal is. If the owners decide that costs need to be cut the equation changes.Thing is with a blank sheet of paper and a normal amount of revenue you wouldn't go into next year with more or less the first team squad minus Wijnaldam and trusting that VVD and Gomez come back at the same level - you'd invest with 2 or 3 first team level players.There are many ifs but IF we do fall out and IF that stops us adding to the squad in the way we want we're a decent amount less likely to come straight back in