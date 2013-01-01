« previous next »
Author Topic: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15  (Read 3337 times)

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:27:06 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:04:20 pm
I dont see why we have to, we still have some amazing players.

Also its not the race for fourth that makes things this bad, its the general form. Its basically that of a relegation threatened side.

the owners have said that the club needs to be self-sustainable.. Missing out on CL will destroy our title aspirations for the next 1-2 seasons. Great players that won the league, but they are getting older - and our back-ups are not great..
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 10:27:06 pm
the owners have said that the club needs to be self-sustainable.. Missing out on CL will destroy our title aspirations for the next 1-2 seasons. Great players that won the league, but they are getting older - and our back-ups are not great..

What were we expecting to happen this summer? A load of massive signings?
Online Dazzer23

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:52:39 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:19:28 pm
But we already have a good side which we won the league with.

Fair point.

But 2019/20 was possibly the vintage year for this squad. The 2021/22 version might be one thats seen its better days. And one that without substantial investment will be a million miles behind City next season.
Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:54:36 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:29:01 pm
What were we expecting to happen this summer? A load of massive signings?

Probably not, but I can't really see any scenario where being 60 million pounds or whatever worse is a good scenario; whether that be money spent for new signings, improving the squad here or there - or getting key players to commit to new deals..
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 10:52:39 pm
Fair point.

But 2019/20 was possibly the vintage year for this squad. The 2021/22 version might be one thats seen its better days. And one that without substantial investment will be a million miles behind City next season.

We wont be getting substantial investment, CL or not.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 10:54:36 pm
Probably not, but I can't really see any scenario where being 60 million pounds or whatever worse is a good scenario; whether that be money spent for new signings, improving the squad here or there - or getting key players to commit to new deals..

It could and will probably only be one season. Surely we cannot be ruined by one season out?
Offline stockdam

  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm »
Thanks raswcusk for the OP.

Id like to see us try two dedicated CHs for a change and let Fabinho play just in front of them. In effect have three CHs at times. Shore up at the back and stop giving away soft goals.

The rest of the team is well capable of destroying any team and its well past time they did so. Let Thiago and later Keita support the front three.

Its another must win and there is no room for any sloppiness. Pity Jota isnt available.
#JFT96

Online Dazzer23

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:57:13 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:31:01 pm
It could and will probably only be one season. Surely we cannot be ruined by one season out?

Nobody is saying it will ruin us, it wont.  But likewise how can it not set us back financially. As you have said, and we all know, the owners wont put anything in we havent generated.

Apparently Pep has got a budget of £200m this summer, which will get him a Haaland. Fuckin hell, theyve won 19 games on the spin without a decent centre forward, what will they be like when you put him in there?!

No CL, and were going back to Preston in the Summer and asking them if they have any decent forwards


Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:03:54 am »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 11:57:13 pm
Nobody is saying it will ruin us, it wont.  But likewise how can it not set us back financially. As you have said, and we all know, the owners wont put anything in we havent generated.

Apparently Pep has got a budget of £200m this summer, which will get him a Haaland. Fuckin hell, theyve won 19 games on the spin without a decent centre forward, what will they be like when you put him in there?!

No CL, and were going back to Preston in the Summer and asking them if they have any decent forwards


Even with CL, we are not spending much money and nowhere near Citys level.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #49 on: Today at 12:04:46 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm
Thanks raswcusk for the OP.

Id like to see us try two dedicated CHs for a change and let Fabinho play just in front of them. In effect have three CHs at times. Shore up at the back and stop giving away soft goals.

The rest of the team is well capable of destroying any team and its well past time they did so. Let Thiago and later Keita support the front three.

Its another must win and there is no room for any sloppiness. Pity Jota isnt available.

Not sure if Fabinho is back in training yet so good chance that Kabak plays alongside Davies or Phillips.
Online Dazzer23

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #50 on: Today at 12:22:47 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:03:54 am
Even with CL, we are not spending much money and nowhere near Citys level.

I agree 100%. But it still has to make a difference to the transfer budget. With no CL, along with the hit on the revenue, and the size of our wage bill, I would be surprised if there would be a net spend this Summer.

With CL Id expect some form of kitty, not at City and probably Utd levels admittedly

Anyway soz mods, wrong thread for this, onto Sheff Utd.......just twat the twats
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #51 on: Today at 12:25:36 am »
For me Nat Phillips has done everything we've asked of him. He isn't the best player in the world but to be honest he hasn't done an awful lot wrong when he's played. I'd prefer starting him with Davies and Kabak on the bench for this one. I also think for this game we should see some rotation with Kostas coming in at LB and perhaps seeing Shaq get a start. We are likely to see a lot of the ball and it is important that we use it well. I think both Naby and Jota could feature from the bench.

Kelleher, Trent, Phillips, Davies, Kostas, Thiago, Gini, Curtis, Shaq, Mane, Salah

Of course, the likelihood is that JK won't rotate much as he rarely does. I think he'll go with Kabak over Davies for his, although Davies may be better suited as Sheffield Utd are probably a Championship team and play more like one than Kabak is probably used to.
Online Bakez0151

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:43:10 am »
I think there's a chance we'll mix things up a bit

Klopp seemed a bit exasperated by the failure to score last game

At some point you have to change things just to change things I think. Doing the same thing and keep failing must be pretty draining for everyone

Our ability to do that player wise is pretty limited but surely there must be another system we can try. We did try Bobby, Jota, Mane and Salah didn't we, not sure if our defence could cope with that but we seem to be conceding anyway so... I know Jota probably won't be ready to start this like
Online Chris~

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #53 on: Today at 07:26:41 am »
Torn between watching to see a win and not wanting to watch us find away to fuck up not winning
Offline Fromola

  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #54 on: Today at 07:29:00 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:03:54 am
Even with CL, we are not spending much money and nowhere near Citys level.

With CL we sell to buy. Without CL it'll be sell. It might make a difference if crowds look ready to go back in August.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JRed

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:02:19 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:29:01 pm
What were we expecting to happen this summer? A load of massive signings?
I thought Mbappe was coming this summer? Or is that next year now when his contract runs out?
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:28:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:32:48 pm
I hope the local Greggs is fully stocked.

Hes heard rumours of a greasy chip butty on the menu.
Offline PaddyPaned

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:32:59 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:26:41 am
Torn between watching to see a win and not wanting to watch us find away to fuck up not winning



Its difficult to see Sheffield United picking up points against anyone, but we seem to have developed such an addiction to losing that anything is possible. That said, weve got to start converting some chances eventually, so this could just as easily be an absolute spanking.
Offline Simplexity

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #58 on: Today at 08:49:25 am »
You'd think just by sheer force of probability that we are bound to win a game in the league at some point. This might be the one.
Offline liverbloke

  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:15:43 am »
thanks for the write up OP

i think i'm sick of saying 'this is one we should win so' i'll say 2-0 to united and then hope for the best  :wave
Offline Jwils21

  • Up the Reds
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #60 on: Today at 09:19:16 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:53:05 pm
Can't wait *rubs hands a'la Michael Owen* this could be Sheffield United first and only opportunity to get 3 goals in a league game. We will of course dominate all areas and aspects of the game bar that little box in the top left hand corner of the screen where the scoreline sits.


Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrr

That's Martin Tyler esque, that. "Sheffield United haven't scored a left footed shot from exactly 23 yards out since March 1864 and Liverpool have conceded one!"
The Walrus was Paul

Offline Jwils21

  • Up the Reds
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:21:48 am »
Kelleher

Trent
Davies
Phillips
Robertson

Gini
Thiago
Keita

Salah
Firmino
Mane


Although as some have said in here, recent events have really overshadowed the actual footy. Let's just hope whoever plays can finally get us a league win and instil some belief back in a team massively lacking in it.
The Walrus was Paul

Online BoRed

  • BoRac
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:44:19 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:35:23 pm
It's not a fucking International break, is it? :no

It's more than that, though. The weekend before the international break is the FA Cup quarterfinal weekend, and our game v Chelsea has been brought forward to next week. So we literally have three weeks without a game (a bit less, since we play Wolves on Monday), including some ten days between the Wolves game and the internationals.
Offline PaulF

  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:48:03 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:53:05 pm
Can't wait *rubs hands a'la Michael Owen* this could be Sheffield United first and only opportunity to get 3 goals in a league game. We will of course dominate all areas and aspects of the game bar that little box in the top left hand corner of the screen where the scoreline sits.


Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrr

I hope this is reverse mockers.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline groove

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #64 on: Today at 10:04:54 am »
Offline free_at_last

  • we all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #65 on: Today at 10:09:52 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:40:53 pm
Referee: Jonathan Moss.
Assistants: Marc Perry, Dan Robathan.
Fourth official: Lee Mason.
VAR: Andy Madley.
Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes.
It's a sad indictment of the Premier League when "who is the ref?" is an important factor in our chances.
It's not Taylor or Atkinson but it's Moss...basically we will get screwed and we'll need a performance to override the ref decisions as we can't have confidence in any of them.
2-1 to the Mighty Reds.
Offline Dubred

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #66 on: Today at 10:16:57 am »
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 10:09:52 am
It's a sad indictment of the Premier League when "who is the ref?" is an important factor in our chances.
It's not Taylor or Atkinson but it's Moss...basically we will get screwed and we'll need a performance to override the ref decisions as we can't have confidence in any of them.
2-1 to the Mighty Reds.

It's a sad indictment of the game when the first thing that springs to mind about this game is please don't tackle anyone in our own penalty area  ;D
Online didi shamone

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #67 on: Today at 10:22:43 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:48:03 am
I hope this is reverse mockers.

I think we're way past reverse mockers. We're at inception levels of reverse mockers.
Offline Fromola

  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #68 on: Today at 11:01:36 am »
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 10:09:52 am
It's a sad indictment of the Premier League when "who is the ref?" is an important factor in our chances.
It's not Taylor or Atkinson but it's Moss...basically we will get screwed and we'll need a performance to override the ref decisions as we can't have confidence in any of them.
2-1 to the Mighty Reds.

Does it even matter anymore? They all fuck us over.

Taylor, Akinson, Moss, Kavanagh, Coote, Mason, Tierney. You can go right through the list.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #69 on: Today at 11:03:31 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:22:06 pm
yep.
Its like it is just one game ticked off before the season ends.

Great that we dont have a game for 3 weeks in the middle of March to April.
These players & staff probably need some time off.

I can't wait.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline disgraced cake

  • Seis Veces
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #70 on: Today at 11:14:52 am »
I don't think we'll get top 4, but generally it'd be painful not to beat these. Have to put an end to that awful league run.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #71 on: Today at 11:41:32 am »
Firstly sunday night is a fucking horrible time for a football match. Anything other than a positive result means you go into the following week in a foul mood.

Of course it is that fat fuck Jon Moss attempting to be a professional referee.

Allison should be nowhere near the squad. He should take as much time away as he wants to grieve and I hope the club support him in any way they can. Kelleher can come in and do a fine job for us.

Nat Phillips to come in alongside Kabak

I'd like Shaq to come into midfield with Gini and Thiago. Be nice if Jota can make the bench and then have a run out when they start to get tired.

I know its a bit wool but this really needs to be a turn the corner game.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #72 on: Today at 12:31:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:32:59 pm
Getting top 4 is incredibly important
I can understand if that doesnt light peoples fires to watch the games but were really going to struggle in the next couple of years if we fall out this year of all years

Totally disagree with this sentiment.  If the worse happens, and we don't get top 4 this year, we come back next year with mostly the same squad and we are easily a top 4 team and right back on track. 
Offline JackWard33

  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #73 on: Today at 12:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:31:45 pm
Totally disagree with this sentiment.  If the worse happens, and we don't get top 4 this year, we come back next year with mostly the same squad and we are easily a top 4 team and right back on track. 

I think my post is too strong not sure why I wrote it in that way I suspect I was reacting to the idea that the rest of the league games dont matter ..... a fairer statement would be that it casts a lot more doubt over our short term future than would exist if we stay in

I wrote a post last week that I think the owners / klopp will mostly run it back next season and trust that the quality we have and a normal amount of injury luck
That is an assumption though the deficit our wage bill is likely to create is going to be that much bigger if we dont get top 4 - I believe a decent amount of our commercial deals are linked to it, certainly the Nike deal is. If the owners decide that costs need to be cut the equation changes.

Thing is with a blank sheet of paper and a normal amount of revenue you wouldn't go into next year with more or less the first team squad minus Wijnaldam and trusting that VVD and Gomez come back at the same level - you'd invest with 2 or 3 first team level players.
There are many ifs but IF we do fall out and IF that stops us adding to the squad in the way we want we're a decent amount less likely to come straight back in
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #74 on: Today at 01:07:01 pm »
Fabinho and Milner back in full training tomorrow. Imagine that means they and Jota dont play on Sunday.
Online MD1990

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield United vs Liverpool Sunday 28th 19:15
« Reply #75 on: Today at 01:16:06 pm »
People need to relax about CL.

You do get money from the Europa as well. Bonuses will drop so wage bill will drop as well.

I think next season even with investment of 100m+ it would be difficult to challnge Ciity nexy year. Look at Chelsea.

I dont see us being out of the CL for years. Leicester I dont see kicking on. Spurs & Arsenal not in great shape themselves. Man Utd inconsistent so are Chelsea.
