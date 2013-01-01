For me Nat Phillips has done everything we've asked of him. He isn't the best player in the world but to be honest he hasn't done an awful lot wrong when he's played. I'd prefer starting him with Davies and Kabak on the bench for this one. I also think for this game we should see some rotation with Kostas coming in at LB and perhaps seeing Shaq get a start. We are likely to see a lot of the ball and it is important that we use it well. I think both Naby and Jota could feature from the bench.
Kelleher, Trent, Phillips, Davies, Kostas, Thiago, Gini, Curtis, Shaq, Mane, Salah
Of course, the likelihood is that JK won't rotate much as he rarely does. I think he'll go with Kabak over Davies for his, although Davies may be better suited as Sheffield Utd are probably a Championship team and play more like one than Kabak is probably used to.