Theres numerous reasons why people hate Liverpool, both as a City and club.
I used to go and watch us everywhere and the amount of times you get a shifty look, or a bizzie stands a yard closer to you, when they realise where youre from, its something you pick up on after years of it. Applying for a job in London with a scouse accent, Im convinced these things have an impact.
As a football club, theres obvious reasons for people to dislike usc we were boss for 20 years, (overall) very good for the next 30 and weve recently been boss again. Again, at an away game, you look at the home fans (or the away fans at anfield) and you see they couldnt be more different to us, the songs they sing, the banners they bring, the trabs they wear, but you play enough of those teams, and go to enough of those cities as a Liverpool fan, and you see little to distinguish between them other than a slightly different shit accent and a slightly less shit pair of trainers.
Now take the above and consider it in the context of the kind of individual you have refereeing this division, the kind of individual that would nick you for a parking infringement given half a chance, someone who, in an alternate universe would be a fucking ticket inspector. Of COURSE they dont like us. Add that into the amount of times that we as a club have called them c*nts over the years, yeah, were probably not best mates with them.
How much of that spills over into actual differences on a football pitch? Im not convinced its that much, were bottom of the VAR table this season, but the crucial point is someone has to be bottom of any table and it doesnt automatically mean that team is the victim of bias, and I believe it was joint with Brighton until recently anyway, last season Im fairly sure we were pretty high in the same table.
Ive made this point tonnes of times but were not dealing with robots, were dealing with humans, and humans are flawed, in this instance the humans weve employed are more flawed than the majority Europe wide in a similar position, but were not the only team to have been shafted by it, far fucking from it - West Ham Paul has summed up my feelings on that particular point so theres no need to repeat it.