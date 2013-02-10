This pretty much nails it.
The refs as a group being poor at their job is the main reason. The application of VAR, which in essence gives poor referees more rope to hang themselves with, has amplified this. On occasions we've also been on the wrong side of the changing interpretation of rules during the season. What was deemed handball for a few weeks wasn't a few weeks later. The interpretation of a clear and obvious error has changed dramatically during the season. Other team have fallen foul or benefited from this too.
There are definitely some referees with internal bias against us. Or at least that's how it feels. But ask any group of supporters and they'll name a handful of referees they feel similar about. It's exactly the same when people talk about media bias. Every set of fans thinks the media and individuals in the media are biased against them. I don't like to reference Twitter but I saw a question posed about who the darlings of the British media where. The most prevalent answers from supporters of loads of teams were Liverpool and Leeds. So whilst we think the media is against us. Lots of other fans think the opposite. It's exactly the same with referees but we only take notice of the instances when it goes against us (which there's been a higher amount than usual this season).
Personally i do think poor refereeing has impacted our season. But it's more minor than the injuries and the knock on effects that's had in terms of personnel available, tiredness, loss of form. Like I said on a thread about FSG, people want to look for a single reason or an area to point blame when things go wrong. The referees have played some small part in our season so far. So has not buying Ben Davies or Ozan Kabak on 1st January. Personally I think it's a multitude of reasons that have got us to this point. A lot of them down to bad luck and circumstance. Maybe more minor are refs and some of the internal decisions we've made. It doesn't make it easier for people who want to point a finger of blame for our struggles this season but it's probably closer to the truth than there is a conspiracy between referees to derail our season. Just my opinion of course.
Leeds have been vilified and roundly hated in this country for as long as I can remember. I don't recall them ever being darlings of the media. Their fanbase has been run down by pretty much everyone for decades too. The most positive stuff I've heard about them in more recent times is that they can play attractive, if kamikaze, football. Other than that; nothing.
How anyone can say that Liverpool are media darlings is just baffling. The City, the Club and the supporters have been routinely slaughtered from all corners for many decades. We get told by all and sundry that we are the most hated club in England. Even the majority of our ex players in the media make a living out of being derogative towards us.
I'd agree that we do have a lot of ex players in the media, but that's because we were so incredibly successful. Since United's 90s heyday, lots of their ex players have come into the media too. The size of the presence is simply related to the success of those players and their old clubs.
The only genuine media darling club in this country are Man United. The proof of that particular pudding was the 70s and 80s when they were, at times, abject, and at best a plucky cup side. Despite that, and despite the fact that Liverpool and, to a lesser extent, Everton, dominated at home and abroad, but it was United who hogged the headlines from a sycophantic media based in Manchester and London while Liverpool and Everton were damned with faint praise. That deeply entrenched media bias has never really gone away.