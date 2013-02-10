As a sidenote, it is the consistent shite hurled at referees the last few decades, coupled with the constant need to dredge up referee-inspired ´talking points´ by television pundits, that has landed us with the absolute shambles that is VAR in the first place.



Rather then just accepting before that some decisions will go for you and others against you, as part of the game, as fans did for the preceding century - we have instead ended up with this very sorry state of affairs.



Its just such utter nonsense that 'fans and pundits criticising referees' is the reason why the standard is so shit now and why VAR is being used.VAR is here because the times change. Every other sport uses technology, football has tried to catch up and there are certain groups who have seen this as a criticism rather than a tool to actually help them and make their job easier. I watched a Leicester Tigers/Wasps game the other weekend and technology was used perfectly. The ref was mic'd, the person in control of the technology was mic'd, we could hear the conversation between them, understand the decision making process as we could see the images on the screen and the correct decision was reached every time. It didnt disrupt any sort of flow to the game. I watched the India/England game and again, same thing. Except there, the 3rd umpire was fucking shit. Nothing to do with the tech. He didnt justify his decisions and reached his decisions too quickly. The reason VAR is a shambles is solely because of the officials. The technology itself is pretty basic stuff.In football there is this bizarre idea that referees need protecting. They dont. The problem, and I can only speak for this countries referees in the PL, is there is an astounding arrogance. They dont have conversations with players, and if players try to have conversations with them about decisions they are shooed away in a 'you may not converse with me' manner. You watch someone like Mike Dean or Kevin Friend and the over-riding feeling is 'I'm king here, I'm the most important man on this pitch, you're not allowed to question me and if you do I'll book you'. They come across like they are untouchable. And that absolutely connects with the lack of accountability they face. They make a mistake, nothing happens. They're back refereeing next weekend. Nothing happens, nothing changes. There is absolutely no drive to improve the standard. There's a constant desire to blame someone else, and at the moment its VAR. Blame the technology. Blame the rules. They've made it too hard for us, let us just referee again to our usual shit standard.