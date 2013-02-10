« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?  (Read 4103 times)

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 08:31:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:14:17 pm
Vardy averages 0.5 dribbles per game, Mo 1.2. Vardy makes 11 passes a game, Mo 36

Ok fair enough

But there are players with similar stats to Salah

Bernardo silva has 1.6 dribbles, but is fouled 0.8 time per games and has 53 passes per game

I see little evidence of anything remarkable statistically about Salah and his treatment

I suspect our players have bought into this and feel hardly done by on the pitch, so when refs make certain decisions, heads drop. Klopp wants us to be mentality monsters, mentality monsters aren't looking for excuses, conspiracies and vendettas IMO
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 08:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:29:21 pm
I'm tempted to say that referees are hurting us because we've shown too much self-pity. Mobs are famous for attacking individuals who plead with them, or who beg for mercy. It's almost as if the mob's sense of common humanity (the only thing that might restrain them) is undermined by a show of humanity ("please don't hurt me"). It's the supreme paradox. The "please don't hurt" somehow acts as a goad. You only have to look at the opening post to see why it might provoke such feelings. The self-pity in the question makes you want to put the boot in!

But, on reflection, I'm not sure it can explain what is going on with referees and Liverpool. I think we have come in for some rough treatment this season, but I don't believe the players and the coach have shown any self-pity.

However, they haven't been as snarly as they might have been. It was very noticeable in the Goodison derby how our players seemed to shrug their shoulders at all the bad decisions and the dangerous tackles. And that has continued. Imagine Roy Keane captaining a team in those circumstances. Mo Salah doesn't have any self-pity in him (I don't think) but he's so....happy...all the time. I'm sure that one of the reasons that refs let him get perpetually fouled is that he doesn't seem to hold a grudge. Sadio too. 

On top of that we've missed the Anfield crowd. Some of the decisions that have gone against us at Anfield would never have been made if the fans had been in. No ref enjoys a toxic Anfield and no ref can keep on resisting massed cries of 'penalty' at the Kop end of the ground. We get some unbelievable decisions going our way when the ground is full. We've missed that.

 

I agree with most of what you are saying and Keane was competitive but we'll never know what he would be like in a season of BCD games it takes its toll on everyone.

I mean Pep looks pissed off and he is on a monster run.

It started when we rightly complained after the derby they ALL stuck together and as soon as Southampton complained correctly to get two reds over turned they have had some horrific decisions too.

I said this from the very begining the injuries are a major issue but it is 100% our crowd that we miss, people say its the same for everyone...well yes it is with no fans but certain teams fans can be toxic/demanding if results slide hello West Ham Villa Everton !
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 08:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:29:04 pm
He also touches the ball less than every single other player in the Leicester team and is perennially offside - top 3 in the division. I get youre saying this because he was highlighted as a diver in a previous post, but its not really absolving the situation of its current absurdity, as much as wed prefer to see the logic in this situation.

Just in case you wanted to see, this link will take you to the foul stats for the Premier League - https://www.premierleague.com/stats/top/players/fouls - you may notice Mo Salah is the 195th most fouled footballer in the division. I dont think I need to relay the same set of statistics out that show why that is patently absurd.

I suppose, ultimately, I just cannot understand the need to defend the anti-ref and bias proving stance to our own fans. Youve seen the games, you yourselves can go and pull all the stats discussed in this thread. Literal statistical proof of something extremely odd. So what are we saying, that theres a problem here or that we are just experiencing the biggest statistical anomaly relating to refereeing decisions in the history of 21st Century European Football?

INteresting analysis

I agree there is a "skill" to this that players can "work on" people like Son, aubameyang have even less fouls than Salah

 I agree there is bad referring, not sure it's worse than last year though( he got 17 fouls last yr, vs 12 from this),  most importantly so we can still thrive in these times,

Overall I think too much thinking along this line can create a resignation and direct too much energy in the wrong direction


Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,024
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 08:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 03:09:53 pm
Can we rename it to 'Why are refs so shite'?

If they were consistently shite then no one would ever care.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,111
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 09:05:32 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 08:01:49 pm
Vardy (0.6) gets less fouls per game than salah (0.7)

Vardy barely touches the ball. He waits for his moment.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,426
  • The first five yards........
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:06:57 pm »
I guess the other question is "do you always think the refs are against us". For those who do think this, or who think refs always favour Manchester United, it might be helpful if you put a little asterisk next to your post. Then we'll know where you're coming from.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,111
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 09:07:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:40:59 pm
Salah has a reputation for diving and so it feeds into him not getting free kicks.

On Saturday, Carragher was constantly on about Kabak being booked twice in two games, that's where that kind of thing starts, people listen to it, pick up on it and it snowballs. Wouldn't be surprised if that one sticks as well.

This is what annoys me about Carragher as a pundit. I've said all season we really need a high profile pundit or media figure going to bat for us. Carragher would be the obvious choice in terms of profile. Instead he's counter productive and feeds into these narratives.

The bookings Kabak got where ludicrous. Nothing challenges.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,111
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 09:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:29:21 pm
On top of that we've missed the Anfield crowd. Some of the decisions that have gone against us at Anfield would never have been made if the fans had been in. No ref enjoys a toxic Anfield and no ref can keep on resisting massed cries of 'penalty' at the Kop end of the ground. We get some unbelievable decisions going our way when the ground is full. We've missed that.

I agree with this, but how does this explain the amount of away games we've been screwed in and without a hostile away crowd?

Anfield would have been hostile as fuck at times in response to the decisions against us and it would have helped gee the players up.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:06:57 pm
I guess the other question is "do you always think the refs are against us". For those who do think this, or who think refs always favour Manchester United, it might be helpful if you put a little asterisk next to your post. Then we'll know where you're coming from.

Collectively, no. Never before this season.

I always expect certain refs to screw us though. Taylor/Atkinson for example. Now I just expect them all to screw us over.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:13:54 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,024
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 09:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:06:57 pm
I guess the other question is "do you always think the refs are against us". For those who do think this, or who think refs always favour Manchester United, it might be helpful if you put a little asterisk next to your post. Then we'll know where you're coming from.

I judge each decision on its merits or otherwise.

I see the likes of Grealish or Martial or Rashford barely touched, launching themselves Beckham-Like into a trajectory of agony and getting a decision.

Then I see the likes of Salah or Mane barely touched and going down less dramatically

And I see some players automatically given fouls no matter how soft the contact and I see other players never given fouls no matter of soft the contact.

You even see different decisions in the same game. You see some decisions pored over for minutes while others that are just as misty are done in seconds.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,818
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 09:27:08 pm »


Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:29:21 pm
On top of that we've missed the Anfield crowd. Some of the decisions that have gone against us at Anfield would never have been made if the fans had been in. No ref enjoys a toxic Anfield and no ref can keep on resisting massed cries of 'penalty' at the Kop end of the ground. We get some unbelievable decisions going our way when the ground is full. We've missed that.

 

I'm not sure our penalty record has Anfield has been that great in recent years to be honest. Sometimes you feel like the ref goes the opposite way to prove he's not swayed by the Kop.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online free_at_last

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 991
  • we all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 09:33:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:10:39 pm
One big question, how does a man who grew up in Wythenshawe, in a family of Manchester United season ticket holders, being constantly reminded of "Those Scouse c*nts" (I got abuse post heart op for walking through Wythenshawe hospital in a pair of LFC shorts, fucking big raw cut down the centre of my chest, they really fucking hate us over there), grow up with 0% bias against us and be allowed to referee our games?
Even worse - why does he referee us MORE THAN ANY OTHER TEAM. It's obvious that he despises us and I can actually understand it with him coming from a manc cauldron but how do we allow it to happen?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,041
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 09:35:20 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:27:08 pm

I'm not sure our penalty record has Anfield has been that great in recent years to be honest. Sometimes you feel like the ref goes the opposite way to prove he's not swayed by the Kop.

According to football365 back in January, we'd had 30 penalties in 5 and a half years, the Mancs 42 and Leicester 49 !!
Logged

Offline RobinHood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 09:41:53 pm »
Also on a slightly wider note it does seem like UK football in general is starting to pay the price for the way referees are treated in this country.

I saw a news article recently that 21% of ALL referees quit the game in 2019 (over 6,500) which will catch up with you eventually as fewer and fewer quality officials come through the ranks into the professional game. If there isn't anyone better coming through you'll always be stuck with people like David Coote.

The issue of grassroots abuse is another point but if we want world class officials in the future then you can't be losing 20% of them every year.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,698
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 09:49:12 pm »
Its not just the referees that are ruining the game for us Liverpool fans and the Club.

It's Women, Americans, the Irish, Cockneys, most Jocks and that lot from Australia, to name but a few - Its they that are making the refs hate us - that's the problem, not the club, them.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,452
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 09:50:25 pm »
Still absolutely zero credible arguments to why since Coote had his arse handed to him by the club and fans we have had all of these decisions against us as proven in the stats. All you get is diversions onto other points that no one is really that arsed about.

For anyone against the argument can you explain the reasoning why Coote and his mates have suddenly decided to consistently give us bad decisions all season since the derby and hardly anything levelling out. Is the fact that it is all a giant coincidence these bad ref decisions are happening to us?

The consistent bad decisions are happening that has been shown, the argument is why. Is there anyone against the fact they are imparting bias that can give an argument as Im guessing all anyone can come up with is that its a coincidence? which of course doesnt hold much weight.

On another note, doesnt the fact that Coote since the derby still has not officiated in any way shape or form in one of our matches scream volumes?? What are they protecting him from? Has there ever been any precedent for a ref making an error then him being pulled from officiating that team for so long? Surely that in itself opens many questions. If there isnt an issue why pull him for so long?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,728
  • BAGs
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 11:44:00 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 05:51:29 pm
Never go full blue moon

Basically everything listed in that OP is exactly the same stuff as what city fans spent last year alleging and we all rightly mocked them for.

Just to pick a few of them out- the media. Let's be fair here due to our standing in the game the media is absolutely full of Liverpool supporters and former players. Fans of every other club in the country moan endlessly about that fact. Of course, there's also plenty of United influence which can balance it out but on TV and in the papers we are represented probably more than any other club. Who have City got? Paulo Wanchope have a column in the mirror I don't know about?

Complaining about the treatment Salah and Mane get is to ignore the simple truth that the pair of them do flop down very easily and neither are particularly good at masking it. It's part of the game, truthfully I'd rather they got better at it than just cutting it out altogether because we might win a few more penalties that way. I don't know why it's considered so wrong to admit as much because everybody else in the world can see it 3 or 4 times a game.

The Super League stuff can surely be batted away by the fact that we aren't the only ones pushing for it. United, City, Arsenal, whoever else would surely be equally targeted.

As for the Manchester Mafia, well, that's the most Bluemoon shout of them all. We were "the cartel" to them last season and now it's their turn to be the "mafia". What standing do Manchester City have in the game? People are either completely indifferent or in the case of the Premier League and UEFA considered a threat.

It's been a stinker of a season all round. Everton away was a disgraceful refereeing performance. We've had a few shit calls. But the story isn't a conspiracy against Liverpool, the story is of how utterly awful the refereeing in this country is. So many teams can point to games where they've been completely robbed by ridiculous VAR decisions this season, and we are just one of them.

It's not our year lads. Everything's gone against us. Don't look for answers where there aren't any. If we were playing at the level of last year there'd be no conversation.
Yet plenty of us were having the conversation earlier in the season when we were top of the league and Abu Dhabi were miles behind.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, wannabee Scousers.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,728
  • BAGs
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 11:48:28 pm »
Quote from: RobinHood on Yesterday at 09:41:53 pm
Also on a slightly wider note it does seem like UK football in general is starting to pay the price for the way referees are treated in this country.

I saw a news article recently that 21% of ALL referees quit the game in 2019 (over 6,500) which will catch up with you eventually as fewer and fewer quality officials come through the ranks into the professional game. If there isn't anyone better coming through you'll always be stuck with people like David Coote.

The issue of grassroots abuse is another point but if we want world class officials in the future then you can't be losing 20% of them every year.
Well, I wouldn't want to be a referee for all the tea in China.

In the lower leagues you run the risk of getting your face kicked in by players and their families or mates. In the top flight we've seen them bullied and hounded til they are ragged by the likes of Ferguson's United sides.

None of that excuses the ones in the top flight from being utterly useless, of course.

It's not exactly a career to aspire to given the hate and abuse you risk just by turning up with your whistle.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, wannabee Scousers.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,728
  • BAGs
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #137 on: Today at 12:16:11 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:12:58 pm
This pretty much nails it.

The refs as a group being poor at their job is the main reason. The application of VAR, which in essence gives poor referees more rope to hang themselves with, has amplified this. On occasions we've also been on the wrong side of the changing interpretation of rules during the season. What was deemed handball for a few weeks wasn't a few weeks later. The interpretation of a clear and obvious error has changed dramatically during the season. Other team have fallen foul or benefited from this too.

There are definitely some referees with internal bias against us. Or at least that's how it feels. But ask any group of supporters and they'll name a handful of referees they feel similar about. It's exactly the same when people talk about media bias. Every set of fans thinks the media and individuals in the media are biased against them. I don't like to reference Twitter but I saw a question posed about who the darlings of the British media where. The most prevalent answers from supporters of loads of teams were Liverpool and Leeds. So whilst we think the media is against us. Lots of other fans think the opposite. It's exactly the same with referees but we only take notice of the instances when it goes against us (which there's been a higher amount than usual this season).

Personally i do think poor refereeing has impacted our season. But it's more minor than the injuries and the knock on effects that's had in terms of personnel available, tiredness, loss of form. Like I said on a thread about FSG, people want to look for a single reason or an area to point blame when things go wrong. The referees have played some small part in our season so far. So has not buying Ben Davies or Ozan Kabak on 1st January. Personally I think it's a multitude of reasons that have got us to this point. A lot of them down to bad luck and circumstance. Maybe more minor are refs and some of the internal decisions we've made. It doesn't make it easier for people who want to point a finger of blame for our struggles this season but it's probably closer to the truth than there is a conspiracy between referees to derail our season. Just my opinion of course.
Wow  :o  That's actually bizarre.

Leeds have been vilified and roundly hated in this country for as long as I can remember. I don't recall them ever being darlings of the media. Their fanbase has been run down by pretty much everyone for decades too. The most positive stuff I've heard about them in more recent times is that they can play attractive, if kamikaze, football. Other than that; nothing.

How anyone can say that Liverpool are media darlings is just baffling. The City, the Club and the supporters have been routinely slaughtered from all corners for many decades. We get told by all and sundry that we are the most hated club in England. Even the majority of our ex players in the media make a living out of being derogative towards us.

I'd agree that we do have a lot of ex players in the media, but that's because we were so incredibly successful. Since United's 90s heyday, lots of their ex players have come into the media too. The size of the presence is simply related to the success of those players and their old clubs.

The only genuine media darling club in this country are Man United. The proof of that particular pudding was the 70s and 80s when they were, at times, abject, and at best a plucky cup side. Despite that, and despite the fact that Liverpool and, to a lesser extent, Everton, dominated at home and abroad, but it was United who hogged the headlines from a sycophantic media based in Manchester and London while Liverpool and Everton were damned with faint praise. That deeply entrenched media bias has never really gone away.

Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, wannabee Scousers.

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,024
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #138 on: Today at 12:57:12 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:16:11 am
Wow  :o  That's actually bizarre.

Leeds have been vilified and roundly hated in this country for as long as I can remember. I don't recall them ever being darlings of the media. Their fanbase has been run down by pretty much everyone for decades too. The most positive stuff I've heard about them in more recent times is that they can play attractive, if kamikaze, football. Other than that; nothing.

How anyone can say that Liverpool are media darlings is just baffling. The City, the Club and the supporters have been routinely slaughtered from all corners for many decades. We get told by all and sundry that we are the most hated club in England. Even the majority of our ex players in the media make a living out of being derogative towards us.

I'd agree that we do have a lot of ex players in the media, but that's because we were so incredibly successful. Since United's 90s heyday, lots of their ex players have come into the media too. The size of the presence is simply related to the success of those players and their old clubs.

The only genuine media darling club in this country are Man United. The proof of that particular pudding was the 70s and 80s when they were, at times, abject, and at best a plucky cup side. Despite that, and despite the fact that Liverpool and, to a lesser extent, Everton, dominated at home and abroad, but it was United who hogged the headlines from a sycophantic media based in Manchester and London while Liverpool and Everton were damned with faint praise. That deeply entrenched media bias has never really gone away.



Nailed it mate
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #139 on: Today at 06:52:07 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:44:00 pm
Yet plenty of us were having the conversation earlier in the season when we were top of the league and Abu Dhabi were miles behind.

I'd argue many were saying it last season too, even while we were winning 26 of the first 27. It was nothing compared to the never-ending shitshow of this season, but we had loads go against us last year (too many to list, but there are at least nine good examples) and only a couple (Chelsea away, Wolves home, Palace away) that helped us out. The refereeing and VAR were screwing us then, but because we were the best team in the world, we kept overcoming them and winning anyway, so the bad decisions against us were forgotten. Hence bellend opposition fans on the internet only remembering the few things that went for us and branding us LiVARpool.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,111
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #140 on: Today at 07:35:56 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:52:07 am
I'd argue many were saying it last season too, even while we were winning 26 of the first 27. It was nothing compared to the never-ending shitshow of this season, but we had loads go against us last year (too many to list, but there are at least nine good examples) and only a couple (Chelsea away, Wolves home, Palace away) that helped us out. The refereeing and VAR were screwing us then, but because we were the best team in the world, we kept overcoming them and winning anyway, so the bad decisions against us were forgotten. Hence bellend opposition fans on the internet only remembering the few things that went for us and branding us LiVARpool.

Last season we had some shockers with refs but it was mainly restricted to when we would have a Martin Atkinson or Anthony Taylor or Coote refereeing..

The difference this season, as outlined in the title, is it's ALL of them. It's systemic.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,024
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #141 on: Today at 08:36:08 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 05:51:29 pm
Don't look for answers where there aren't any. If we were playing at the level of last year there'd be no conversation.

Are you having a fucking laugh?! :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao


Do you even read the forum?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,979
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #142 on: Today at 08:42:53 am »
Daily Fail taking Ref side? : Premier League referees are paying for their mistakes, with yearly performance-related bonuses of up to £50,000 taking a hit with each error.
Logged

Offline Kuytinho

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 687
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #143 on: Today at 09:23:26 am »
I'm also of the opinion that most pundits try to appear as unbiased as possible, and having so many ex-reds on TV is damaging to us when we need somebody to call this shit out. Similarly, I get that a lot of our fanbase are against taking a stance against referees in fear of being branded ''always the victims'', but these statistics take all bias out of the question.

Incredible finds in the statistics prove in black and white what we have all been seeing all season. Maybe if somebody more talented than me could set up a nice graphic of the most pertinent points, it might go viral and be picked up by mainstream media. Journalists and pundits follow the narrative and are broadly reveling in the narrative surrounding Liverpool, and would have no reason to seek out such statistics. But as these shocking statistical anomalies leave no room for bias, I do not know how anyone could see this and not begin to ask questions.

With the most digestible graphics plastered all over social media, maybe it'd be flagged in the mainstream and begin to change narrative. Imagine if Sky Sports didn't paint Salah as the devil. How many more games would we have won this season if Salah was treated ''averagely'' by referees?

Not sure what else we could do as a fanbase to help turn this around. It's not like we can make our thoughts heard in the ground. I'm bored shitless of how it's going right now.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,313
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #144 on: Today at 09:32:04 am »
Quote from: RobinHood on Yesterday at 09:41:53 pm
Also on a slightly wider note it does seem like UK football in general is starting to pay the price for the way referees are treated in this country.

I saw a news article recently that 21% of ALL referees quit the game in 2019 (over 6,500) which will catch up with you eventually as fewer and fewer quality officials come through the ranks into the professional game. If there isn't anyone better coming through you'll always be stuck with people like David Coote.

The issue of grassroots abuse is another point but if we want world class officials in the future then you can't be losing 20% of them every year.

As a sidenote, it is the consistent shite hurled at referees the last few decades, coupled with the constant need to dredge up referee-inspired ´talking points´ by television pundits, (and all of this enabled by slow-motion replays in which every single decision can be made to look debatable) that has landed us with the absolute shambles that is VAR in the first place. In fact for some insane reason people were scrambling over each other to demand that slow motion replays should dictate every decision.

Rather then just accepting before that some decisions will go for you and others against you, as part of the game, as fans did for the preceding century - we have instead ended up with this very sorry state of affairs.


« Last Edit: Today at 09:36:10 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online free_at_last

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 991
  • we all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #145 on: Today at 09:48:06 am »
Quote from: Kuytinho on Today at 09:23:26 am
I'm also of the opinion that most pundits try to appear as unbiased as possible, and having so many ex-reds on TV is damaging to us when we need somebody to call this shit out. Similarly, I get that a lot of our fanbase are against taking a stance against referees in fear of being branded ''always the victims'', but these statistics take all bias out of the question.

Incredible finds in the statistics prove in black and white what we have all been seeing all season. Maybe if somebody more talented than me could set up a nice graphic of the most pertinent points, it might go viral and be picked up by mainstream media. Journalists and pundits follow the narrative and are broadly reveling in the narrative surrounding Liverpool, and would have no reason to seek out such statistics. But as these shocking statistical anomalies leave no room for bias, I do not know how anyone could see this and not begin to ask questions.

With the most digestible graphics plastered all over social media, maybe it'd be flagged in the mainstream and begin to change narrative. Imagine if Sky Sports didn't paint Salah as the devil. How many more games would we have won this season if Salah was treated ''averagely'' by referees?

Not sure what else we could do as a fanbase to help turn this around. It's not like we can make our thoughts heard in the ground. I'm bored shitless of how it's going right now.
One thing I do know is that we have suffered these biased referee performances for years to a lesser degree(I've been ranting about Taylor for years).
 Obviously Anfield always gets behind the team but at the same time is the picture of politeness with regards to refs who give us a shit deal or teams who kick us up in the air. I'm not sure why that is but a few decades ago we wouldn't have stood for it. There has been a gentrification of the crowd and maybe they don't even notice a refs performance(the number of people on this site who can't see what's happening is a case in point).
 We will have fans back in the medium term. These gobshites have had their fun while the fans have been away and may cost us a champions league place to derail us for a few seasons. When the fans are back we need to get into these fuckers(obviously I'm not advocating violence).
I've never once heard "You Manc Bastard" sung at Anthony Taylor even though we sit there expecting him to screw us - no wonder they go about their business with impugnity and fake outrage and probably laugh about it on their boys only trips abroad.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,484
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #146 on: Today at 09:50:54 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:16:11 am
Wow  :o  That's actually bizarre.

Leeds have been vilified and roundly hated in this country for as long as I can remember. I don't recall them ever being darlings of the media. Their fanbase has been run down by pretty much everyone for decades too. The most positive stuff I've heard about them in more recent times is that they can play attractive, if kamikaze, football. Other than that; nothing.

How anyone can say that Liverpool are media darlings is just baffling. The City, the Club and the supporters have been routinely slaughtered from all corners for many decades. We get told by all and sundry that we are the most hated club in England. Even the majority of our ex players in the media make a living out of being derogative towards us.

I'd agree that we do have a lot of ex players in the media, but that's because we were so incredibly successful. Since United's 90s heyday, lots of their ex players have come into the media too. The size of the presence is simply related to the success of those players and their old clubs.

The only genuine media darling club in this country are Man United. The proof of that particular pudding was the 70s and 80s when they were, at times, abject, and at best a plucky cup side. Despite that, and despite the fact that Liverpool and, to a lesser extent, Everton, dominated at home and abroad, but it was United who hogged the headlines from a sycophantic media based in Manchester and London while Liverpool and Everton were damned with faint praise. That deeply entrenched media bias has never really gone away.

It shows the tiny attention spans of your average fan that responds to online polls.

Who won the Premier League last year? Liverpool... for the first time in 30 years.
Who won the Championship and returned to the Premier League for the first time in donkeys years? Leeds United.

Both of those events were newsworthy purely for how long it had been, not necessarily because it was Liverpool and Leeds.  So who got the headlines last summer?  Pretty obvious isnt it.  If it had been Spurs (snigger) and Nottingham Forest then they would have got the headlines, the odd BBC/Sky special and a documentary or two would have been made about them and the same morons would now be calling those clubs media darlings.

Film makers dont tend to make documentaries called another mediocre mid-table finish in a series of unremarkable seasons from club thats not won anything for a long time featuring the players and managers that contributed nothing but the bare minimum, and absolutely nothing of note.  Even fans of that club would be bored after 5 minutes.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,448
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this?
« Reply #147 on: Today at 09:55:15 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:32:04 am
As a sidenote, it is the consistent shite hurled at referees the last few decades, coupled with the constant need to dredge up referee-inspired ´talking points´ by television pundits, that has landed us with the absolute shambles that is VAR in the first place.

Rather then just accepting before that some decisions will go for you and others against you, as part of the game, as fans did for the preceding century - we have instead ended up with this very sorry state of affairs.

Its just such utter nonsense that 'fans and pundits criticising referees' is the reason why the standard is so shit now and why VAR is being used.

VAR is here because the times change. Every other sport uses technology, football has tried to catch up and there are certain groups who have seen this as a criticism rather than a tool to actually help them and make their job easier. I watched a Leicester Tigers/Wasps game the other weekend and technology was used perfectly. The ref was mic'd, the person in control of the technology was mic'd, we could hear the conversation between them, understand the decision making process as we could see the images on the screen and the correct decision was reached every time. It didnt disrupt any sort of flow to the game. I watched the India/England game and again, same thing. Except there, the 3rd umpire was fucking shit. Nothing to do with the tech. He didnt justify his decisions and reached his decisions too quickly. The reason VAR is a shambles is solely because of the officials. The technology itself is pretty basic stuff.

In football there is this bizarre idea that referees need protecting. They dont. The problem, and I can only speak for this countries referees in the PL, is there is an astounding arrogance. They dont have conversations with players, and if players try to have conversations with them about decisions they are shooed away in a 'you may not converse with me' manner. You watch someone like Mike Dean or Kevin Friend and the over-riding feeling is 'I'm king here, I'm the most important man on this pitch, you're not allowed to question me and if you do I'll book you'. They come across like they are untouchable. And that absolutely connects with the lack of accountability they face. They make a mistake, nothing happens. They're back refereeing next weekend. Nothing happens, nothing changes. There is absolutely no drive to improve the standard. There's a constant desire to blame someone else, and at the moment its VAR. Blame the technology. Blame the rules. They've made it too hard for us, let us just referee again to our usual shit standard.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 