Author Topic: Change of formation even at full strength?  (Read 1885 times)

Change of formation even at full strength?
« on: February 24, 2021, 11:40:39 am »
I think this is looked down upon, the 442 formation type of set up, people think about it as a defensive formation because of England national team set ups? I don't want to start a topic obviously with that in mind for the topic (I re wrote it a bit it was too negative connotations towards 442).
Trent did his cameo as a midfielder last game, haven't seen it mentioned and he was good, very good. His ideas were great, the forwards were brainlets or just that millisecond off.
Hey I don't start topics often but want to hear anyone's ideas on how our team can set up in future.
'Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt. We don't need to motivate players because each of them is responsible for the performance of the team as a whole. The status of Liverpool's players keeps them motivated.'
Bill Shankly.
Bill Shankly.

Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #1 on: February 24, 2021, 02:01:20 pm »
Trent would be a very good right sided midfielder tbf
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #2 on: February 24, 2021, 02:42:13 pm »
Who do you see where? Based on your suggestion of TAA at RM, at full strength i'd imagine a 4-4-2 could look like...

----------------------------- Alisson ----------------------------

- Gomez/Williams -- Matip/Gomez -- Van Dijk -- Robertson -


- Alexander-Arnold -- Henderson -- Thiago/Fabinho -- Mane -

--------------------Salah ----------- Firmino ---------------------

There's an issue here with Mane, he's looked far less of a threat in recent games where both him and Salah have been pushed out wide in the "traditional" winger role to compensate for the full backs playing deeper to compensate for the inexperienced centre halves (a lot of compo in our team lately...). It would also push Salah into a more forward position which he's done before, question for me would be over Firmino and whether he'd look better in a front 2 or whether he'd be best placed behind Mo in a 4-4-1-1.

Then there's the central midfielders, Henderson is a no brainer imo leaving only one more spot for Thiago/Fabinho/Gini/Milner/Keita/Ox (again basing this on a full strength team) to fight out for that other spot. Either that or play Fabinho at RB as he did at Monaco.

Sadly at the moment it seems a very long way from being spoilt by a full strength, injury free Liverpool squad so we're left to muddle together what we've got. At the moment a 4-4-2 with TAA wide right would probably look like this

----------------------------- Alisson -------------------------------

------------- Williams -- Kabak -- Davies -- Robertson ---------

---- Alexander-Arnold -- Wijnaldum -- Thiago -- Mane --------

--------------------Salah ----------- Firmino ---------------------

Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #3 on: February 24, 2021, 03:00:00 pm »
If we are going with a 4-4-2, it should be a diamond midfield, not a flat one ...

Mane - Salah

Firmino

Thiago - Henderson

Fabinho

Robertson - Van Dijk - Gomez - TAA

Allison
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #4 on: February 24, 2021, 03:03:50 pm »
That diamond is basically the formation we're playing now anyway.  Bobby drops into the 10 position and the two wide forwards push in.
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #5 on: February 24, 2021, 03:10:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on February 24, 2021, 03:03:50 pm
That diamond is basically the formation we're playing now anyway.  Bobby drops into the 10 position and the two wide forwards push in.

Pretty much.

It's not the formation that's the problem this year.
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #6 on: February 24, 2021, 03:24:46 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on February 24, 2021, 03:10:12 pm
It's not the formation that's the problem this year.

Agree with this.
The personnel just hasn't been there

Whatever the boss had in mind for this season, we might see some of it next season...

Looking forward to what his plans are for us with a full strength team + Thiago/Jota/Curtis and what he's learnt about them
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #7 on: February 24, 2021, 03:40:49 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on February 24, 2021, 03:10:12 pm
Pretty much.

It's not the formation that's the problem this year.

We're seeing Mane and Salah having to drift out wider, where they're less effective, as the full backs are playing slightly deeper to cover the inexperienced centre halves.
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #8 on: February 24, 2021, 04:01:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on February 24, 2021, 03:03:50 pm
That diamond is basically the formation we're playing now anyway.  Bobby drops into the 10 position and the two wide forwards push in.

Not really. In order for the 4-4-2 diamond to be fully effective, the fullbacks must push further forward. It will only be possible when Van Dijk and Gomez are back ...
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #9 on: February 24, 2021, 04:05:55 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on February 24, 2021, 03:40:49 pm
We're seeing Mane and Salah having to drift out wider, where they're less effective, as the full backs are playing slightly deeper to cover the inexperienced centre halves.

Salah's position hasn't changed. Fullbacks are playing slightly deeper because the lack of pace in comparison to what we usually have, but that's not a formation problem, that's a personnel issue. A change of formation won't change that.  You'll still have the fullbacks compensating for the centerhalves.

That aside, there is a problem with individual performances.
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #10 on: February 24, 2021, 04:19:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 24, 2021, 04:01:16 pm
Not really. In order for the 4-4-2 diamond to be fully effective, the fullbacks must push further forward. It will only be possible when Van Dijk and Gomez are back ...

So the same as our usual formation then.
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #11 on: February 24, 2021, 04:55:29 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on February 24, 2021, 04:19:40 pm
So the same as our usual formation then.

When everyone is fully fit. And it is not the same as our usual 4-3-3, but similar ...
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #12 on: February 24, 2021, 05:43:06 pm »
Was that actually Trent in midfield or was he just pushing up more?

He did seem a bit more central. Whatever he was doing I liked it.

Im desperate for us to try something new so if that means Trent in midfield then so be it.
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #13 on: February 24, 2021, 08:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on February 24, 2021, 05:43:06 pm
Was that actually Trent in midfield or was he just pushing up more?

He did seem a bit more central. Whatever he was doing I liked it.

Im desperate for us to try something new so if that means Trent in midfield then so be it.

I was thinking the same but its not the right time to try it, moving him when were desperate for a win
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #14 on: February 24, 2021, 08:29:06 pm »
Moving Trent into midfield would totally change the way we've played for the last 3 years as we have no one who can play wing back anywhere close to the way he can.

In fact we have no one who can really play RB anywhere near the level he can.

In fact at a time where we're playing a make shift central two it would be utter madness to swap a 3rd player.


So all in all, a stupid idea.
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #15 on: February 24, 2021, 08:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 24, 2021, 08:29:06 pm
Moving Trent into midfield would totally change the way we've played for the last 3 years as we have no one who can play wing back anywhere close to the way he can.

In fact we have no one who can really play RB anywhere near the level he can.

In fact at a time where we're playing a make shift central two it would be utter madness to swap a 3rd player.


So all in all, a stupid idea.

Isnt it about getting our most effective players almost as close to each other as possible? Mane moved a bit central to the right on Saturday and Trent was much closer to Salah. That was completely different as a trio than anything we have been used to, even when Mane has played a few times up front.

Its quite clear what we have been doing these past few years isnt working. We are basically trying to play close to our normal game with inferior players overall.
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:36:19 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 24, 2021, 08:29:06 pm
Moving Trent into midfield would totally change the way we've played for the last 3 years as we have no one who can play wing back anywhere close to the way he can.

In fact we have no one who can really play RB anywhere near the level he can.

In fact at a time where we're playing a make shift central two it would be utter madness to swap a 3rd player.


So all in all, a stupid idea.




It may prove to be a stupid idea, but given our performance levels this year there may be some wisdom in at least giving it a go! Our midfield has been pretty listless for a while now so Trent might add some impetus. The injuries have been insane - and necessity is the mother of invention.
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:14:27 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on February 24, 2021, 08:46:50 pm

Its quite clear what we have been doing these past few years isnt working. We are basically trying to play close to our normal game with inferior players overall.
1 League title, 1 CL , 1 second place in the league by hair's breadth in these past few years.  Can we have more not working?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:34:19 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:14:27 am
1 League title, 1 CL , 1 second place in the league by hair's breadth in these past few years.  Can we have more not working?

I think she means we're trying to play our normal game now, which obviously has worked amazingly, but it isnt working now because we've got inferior players to the ones who have made it work.
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:35:23 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on February 24, 2021, 08:46:50 pm
Isnt it about getting our most effective players almost as close to each other as possible? Mane moved a bit central to the right on Saturday and Trent was much closer to Salah. That was completely different as a trio than anything we have been used to, even when Mane has played a few times up front.

Its quite clear what we have been doing these past few years isnt working. We are basically trying to play close to our normal game with inferior players overall.

At the risk of the defence being even weaker than it is already? Nah. We have enough make shift people in there already, making it 3 from 4 players across the back 4 would be silly.

The time to experiement with moving him would be when we have 4 from 4 first choice available and moving him wouldn't weaken an already massively weakened defence.
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:47:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:14:27 am
1 League title, 1 CL , 1 second place in the league by hair's breadth in these past few years.  Can we have more not working?

Im talking about now. We moved Henderson to the back to try to give us parts of our game that we were successful with, but overall its been part of a setup that has delivered relegation threatened form.

I dont know what we can do really but some level of change is going to be required because we are no longer in poor form but in pure collapse.
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:35:00 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 12:47:58 pm
Im talking about now. We moved Henderson to the back to try to give us parts of our game that we were successful with

Nah, we moved him because we had no one else to play there and little to no option.
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:58:02 pm »
Quote from: just redk84 will do on February 24, 2021, 03:24:46 pm
Looking forward to what his plans are for us with a full strength team + Thiago/Jota/Curtis and what he's learnt about them

The interesting piece is whether we'll ever see it. The plans for 2020/21 may never be seen. What's actually happened in 2020/21 may shape the way Klopp approaches 2021/22.

The only other time I've felt similar to this under Klopp is around the Keita signing. To me he felt the perfect signing when we tried to buy him in summer 2017, but 12 months later we'd evolved somewhat in our style. Keita could still play in the new style but wasn't quite well suited. As such, I think we probably did something different with Keita than we'd planned when we 1st tried to buy him when we had that full throttle team in 2016/17 and 2017/18. The 2018/19 team had seen an evolution of the team to a more possession based team, and one that seemed slightly less suited to Keita's style.

In terms of this season, I think it's easier said than done changing formation mid-season. Particularly when you are such a well drilled team as Liverpool. What's failing us at the moment isn't the system but the application of the system. The system is being undermined by either (a) players playing regularly who are not suited to the system (i.e. some of the centre backs) and (b) some of the players who are suited playing poorly (for a variety of reasons).

I think us switching to 4-2-3-1 or a 4-4-2 diamond could be possible since they aren't too dissimilar to what we play now. I would guess the current principles for how we play could also be applied to these tweaked systems. We've also played both systems occasionally under Klopp (though less and less in recent seasons). In these systems I don't think you are asking lots of players to do different things compared to current 4-3-3.

Switching to a back 3 or  back 5 seems a bigger change. Can we fundamentally play the same way with 3 centre backs? Can players still utilise same patterns of play and/or triggers for press etc. that they are drilled in? I'm not a football coach so don't know the answer. But from my limited understanding switching to a back3/5 feels significantly more different than switching to 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2 (diamond) mid-season.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:23:24 pm »
In view of our central defensive injuries and the need to tighten up there, I wonder whether 3 CB's might be worth a go sometimes ie. 5 at the back.....maybe Kabak, Philips, Davies with Trent & Robbo as wing-backs ? I'm not sure Jurgen has ever done 3 CB's with us before, can't remember - but, might be worth a try.
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:40:43 pm »
Can't believe people are talking about moving TAA into midfield when we're at full strength.  If we have a fully fit team then our midfield options are awesome.
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:33:09 pm »
It's all very hypothetical. We are trying to win grandprixs having lost three tryes , a gearbox , rotating the spares on and losing those too. And there's no time for the back room guys to rebalance the car between races.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:01:28 pm »
Id like to see us play 4-2-3-1 a bit. Henderson and Fab as the two and see how Thiago gets on in the middle of the 3. Firmino and Curtis are both options there. Salah, Mane and Jota can probably play in any of the other 3 positions. I think its a formation that would suit Minamino, Ox and Shaq a lot more too.
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:19:16 am »
You could play Trent like Pep plays Cancelo now or Lahm/Alaba before.  If the opponent has sustained possession then they defend their flank but when their team has the ball they come central in front of the CB.  You then dont need another RB.  Issue is the opposite flank FB has to stay back to make a 3 which would completely neuter Robbo. 
Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:36:13 am »
the guys super power is his cross field medium and long passing of all descriptions but especially in the air. Hes just fine right where he is. Right, where he is.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: Change of formation even at full strength?
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:51:47 am »
With the return of Diogo, I'd like to see us playing all front four whenever available (giving them regular breaks). I'd even go with Thiago-Fabinho in midfield until Hendo returns. We are toothless upfront...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
