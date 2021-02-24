Looking forward to what his plans are for us with a full strength team + Thiago/Jota/Curtis and what he's learnt about them



The interesting piece is whether we'll ever see it. The plans for 2020/21 may never be seen. What's actually happened in 2020/21 may shape the way Klopp approaches 2021/22.The only other time I've felt similar to this under Klopp is around the Keita signing. To me he felt the perfect signing when we tried to buy him in summer 2017, but 12 months later we'd evolved somewhat in our style. Keita could still play in the new style but wasn't quite well suited. As such, I think we probably did something different with Keita than we'd planned when we 1st tried to buy him when we had that full throttle team in 2016/17 and 2017/18. The 2018/19 team had seen an evolution of the team to a more possession based team, and one that seemed slightly less suited to Keita's style.In terms of this season, I think it's easier said than done changing formation mid-season. Particularly when you are such a well drilled team as Liverpool. What's failing us at the moment isn't the system but the application of the system. The system is being undermined by either (a) players playing regularly who are not suited to the system (i.e. some of the centre backs) and (b) some of the players who are suited playing poorly (for a variety of reasons).I think us switching to 4-2-3-1 or a 4-4-2 diamond could be possible since they aren't too dissimilar to what we play now. I would guess the current principles for how we play could also be applied to these tweaked systems. We've also played both systems occasionally under Klopp (though less and less in recent seasons). In these systems I don't think you are asking lots of players to do different things compared to current 4-3-3.Switching to a back 3 or back 5 seems a bigger change. Can we fundamentally play the same way with 3 centre backs? Can players still utilise same patterns of play and/or triggers for press etc. that they are drilled in? I'm not a football coach so don't know the answer. But from my limited understanding switching to a back3/5 feels significantly more different than switching to 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2 (diamond) mid-season.