It has a couple of good films, a couple of bad but mostly watchable. It wasnt a bad adaptation and Im looking forward to seeing what HBO do with the IP.



That being said, as much as I think Harry Potter is alright, I cant stand it when adults make it a big part of their personality. I know it doesnt hurt me but I went a wedding where I cringed at the bride getting married in a Hufflepuff dress, and when you see grown people referring to their personality as being a certain house.



As an adaptation, I thought it was incredible.I didn't watch them until a bit after they came out. I read the first book to my eldest (she was about 7 orthen we watched the first film. I wanted her to have built up the imagery provided in the book in her head, not just let the director dictate the imagery. We repeated that all the way through. We'd actually read and watched the first two by the time the final film came out.I love how the films start off very child-like, then gradually build the dark and deeper elements. This apes the books. Both were deliberately done (the films a little moreso) to take readers/viewers that started out aged under-10 on a journey that mirrored their own growing up.The story itself is deeper than it superficially seems, and very well done.Oh, bejesus! I couldn't agree with you more.Not the first film/series to lead to this, mind, and certainly won't be the last.