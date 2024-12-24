« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Down

Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 220163 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,851
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4320 on: December 24, 2024, 10:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December 24, 2024, 09:06:16 pm
Overrated by who? If anyone rated turkey people would eat it on the other 364 days a year. There's a reason you never see a turkey dish on MasterChef. Anyway, an unpopular opinion:

Turkey, like most Christmas traditions, is stupid and the only reasons people eat it are because their parents did, or because they saw it in TV, and they don't have the sense or independent thought to do anything different. Tradition in general has more to do with fostering a sense of familiarity and an illusion of continuity, as opposed to facing the realisation that all of us along with the planet ate hurtling towards death.

Merry Christmas everyone!

Bon Jovi - Dry County

In these hard and desperate times
You see, it helps me to forget
That we're just born to die

Iron Maiden - The Clairvoyant

There's a time to live but isn't it strange
That as soon as you're born you're dying

Pearl Jam - I Am Mine

I know I was born and I know that I'll die
The in-between is mine
I am mine

Sleep tight  ;D
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,434
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4321 on: December 25, 2024, 06:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 24, 2024, 10:43:16 pm
Pearl Jam - I Am Mine

I know I was born and I know that I'll die
The in-between is mine
I am mine


Absolute belter of a tune this
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,316
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4322 on: December 25, 2024, 07:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December 24, 2024, 10:42:40 pm
Not turning your nose up at gold though, are you?  ;D

Quite partial to the add bar off gold!

Always believe in your soul
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,383
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4323 on: December 25, 2024, 08:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on December 25, 2024, 07:45:31 pm
Quite partial to the add bar off gold!

Always believe in your soul
You've got the power to know, you're indestructible...

 ;D
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,567
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4324 on: Yesterday at 10:32:38 am »
The US buying Greenland is quite a good idea, strategically speaking. It offers complete control of the North Atlantic and much of the non-Russian Arctic. A plebiscite should be necessary to ratify though.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4325 on: Yesterday at 11:35:38 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:32:38 am
The US buying Greenland is quite a good idea, strategically speaking. It offers complete control of the North Atlantic and much of the non-Russian Arctic. A plebiscite should be necessary to ratify though.

Why the fck would anyone want to be purchased and become an American?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,882
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4326 on: Yesterday at 11:38:27 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:32:38 am
The US buying Greenland is quite a good idea, strategically speaking. It offers complete control of the North Atlantic and much of the non-Russian Arctic. A plebiscite should be necessary to ratify though.
i'm fairly sure trump et al don't realise that it's size is much exaggerated by the effects of mapping a globe. way smaller than it looks (but not small)

its the same size as DRC, and about a quarter of the size of the US
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,718
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4327 on: Yesterday at 01:12:11 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:38:27 am
i'm fairly sure trump et al don't realise that it's size is much exaggerated by the effects of mapping a globe. way smaller than it looks (but not small)

its the same size as DRC, and about a quarter of the size of the US

does Trump realise it's not green?
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,959
  • Truthiness
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4328 on: Yesterday at 01:40:56 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:38:27 am
i'm fairly sure trump et al don't realise that it's size is much exaggerated by the effects of mapping a globe. way smaller than it looks (but not small)

its the same size as DRC, and about a quarter of the size of the US
He's only interested in it cos Space Karen told him it would make him look powerful, and all Space Karen wants from Greenland is below the snow there.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,718
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4329 on: Yesterday at 05:05:58 pm »
I like the poster Reflexivity  :D

A proper mad fucker
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,383
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4330 on: Yesterday at 08:07:19 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 05:05:58 pm
I like the poster Reflexivity  :D

A proper mad fucker
It's probably Capon talking to himself via a different account.  ;)
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,319
  • Kloppite
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4331 on: Yesterday at 08:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:07:19 pm
It's probably Capon talking to himself via a different account.  ;)

Yeah, Capon is mad enough to do something like that. ;D
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,058
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4332 on: Yesterday at 08:59:11 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 05:05:58 pm
I like the poster Reflexivity  :D

A proper mad fucker

It was funny as fuck to read that this morning
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,378
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4333 on: Yesterday at 10:09:51 pm »
The Harry Potter film series is outstandingly good
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,959
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4334 on: Yesterday at 10:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:07:19 pm
It's probably Capon talking to himself via a different account.  ;)
cheeky bastard ;D
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,959
  • Truthiness
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4335 on: Yesterday at 10:54:07 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 05:05:58 pm
I like the poster Reflexivity  :D

A proper mad fucker
It's clearly Anywhichwayucan back again. Just ask him how the twins are.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,383
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4336 on: Yesterday at 11:59:33 pm »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,650
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4337 on: Today at 11:34:16 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:09:51 pm
The Harry Potter film series is outstandingly good
It has a couple of good films, a couple of bad but mostly watchable. It wasnt a bad adaptation and Im looking forward to seeing what HBO do with the IP.

That being said, as much as I think Harry Potter is alright, I cant stand it when adults make it a big part of their personality. I know it doesnt hurt me but I went a wedding where I cringed at the bride getting married in a Hufflepuff dress, and when you see grown people referring to their personality as being a certain house.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,115
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4338 on: Today at 11:42:17 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:34:16 am
the bride getting married in a Hufflepuff dress

What?! :lmao

Were you at this wedding? Dressed as Hagrid?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,235
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4339 on: Today at 11:47:02 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:34:16 am
It has a couple of good films, a couple of bad but mostly watchable. It wasnt a bad adaptation and Im looking forward to seeing what HBO do with the IP.

That being said, as much as I think Harry Potter is alright, I cant stand it when adults make it a big part of their personality. I know it doesnt hurt me but I went a wedding where I cringed at the bride getting married in a Hufflepuff dress, and when you see grown people referring to their personality as being a certain house.

Did you ask to slytherin her pants?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,851
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4340 on: Today at 12:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:47:02 am
Did you ask to slytherin her pants?

:wellin
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,959
  • Truthiness
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4341 on: Today at 12:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:42:17 am
What?! :lmao

Were you at this wedding? Dressed as Hagrid?
Yes but that was purely coincidental. He hadn't shaved for a few days.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,378
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4342 on: Today at 02:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:34:16 am
It has a couple of good films, a couple of bad but mostly watchable. It wasnt a bad adaptation and Im looking forward to seeing what HBO do with the IP.

As an adaptation, I thought it was incredible.

I didn't watch them until a bit after they came out. I read the first book to my eldest (she was about 7 or 8) then we watched the first film. I wanted her to have built up the imagery provided in the book in her head, not just let the director dictate the imagery. We repeated that all the way through. We'd actually read and watched the first two by the time the final film came out.

I love how the films start off very child-like, then gradually build the dark and deeper elements. This apes the books. Both were deliberately done (the films a little moreso) to take readers/viewers that started out aged under-10 on a journey that mirrored their own growing up.

The story itself is deeper than it superficially seems, and very well done.


Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:34:16 am
That being said, as much as I think Harry Potter is alright, I cant stand it when adults make it a big part of their personality. I know it doesnt hurt me but I went a wedding where I cringed at the bride getting married in a Hufflepuff dress, and when you see grown people referring to their personality as being a certain house.


Oh, bejesus! I couldn't agree with you more.

Not the first film/series to lead to this, mind, and certainly won't be the last.
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4343 on: Today at 02:21:58 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:34:16 am
That being said, as much as I think Harry Potter is alright, I cant stand it when adults make it a big part of their personality. I know it doesnt hurt me but I went a wedding where I cringed at the bride getting married in a Hufflepuff dress, and when you see grown people referring to their personality as being a certain house.

kinda related..... I just saw on the news here that some idiot parents in the UK are arguing with the government -- they want to name their son Lucifer coz they like some Netflix program with that name.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,851
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4344 on: Today at 02:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:09:51 pm
The Harry Potter film series is outstandingly good

They are well made. Reading the books though it was like "well that's from Star Wars, that's the Hobbit, that's the Lord Of The Rings". Probably also why they go from Childlike to Dark, as Star Wars, no matter what the "I want character arcs and shit" crowd, who would wear a Princess Leia dress as a wedding dress while the groom was dressed as Han Solo, say, was a kids film with barely hidden tits to keep the dads interested. The LOR books get darker as they go on too.
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Up
« previous next »
 