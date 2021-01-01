« previous next »
Today at 10:43:16 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:06:16 pm
Overrated by who? If anyone rated turkey people would eat it on the other 364 days a year. There's a reason you never see a turkey dish on MasterChef. Anyway, an unpopular opinion:

Turkey, like most Christmas traditions, is stupid and the only reasons people eat it are because their parents did, or because they saw it in TV, and they don't have the sense or independent thought to do anything different. Tradition in general has more to do with fostering a sense of familiarity and an illusion of continuity, as opposed to facing the realisation that all of us along with the planet ate hurtling towards death.

Merry Christmas everyone!

Bon Jovi - Dry County

In these hard and desperate times
You see, it helps me to forget
That we're just born to die

Iron Maiden - The Clairvoyant

There's a time to live but isn't it strange
That as soon as you're born you're dying

Pearl Jam - I Am Mine

I know I was born and I know that I'll die
The in-between is mine
I am mine

Sleep tight  ;D
Jurgen YNWA
