Overrated by who? If anyone rated turkey people would eat it on the other 364 days a year. There's a reason you never see a turkey dish on MasterChef. Anyway, an unpopular opinion:
Turkey, like most Christmas traditions, is stupid and the only reasons people eat it are because their parents did, or because they saw it in TV, and they don't have the sense or independent thought to do anything different. Tradition in general has more to do with fostering a sense of familiarity and an illusion of continuity, as opposed to facing the realisation that all of us along with the planet ate hurtling towards death.
Merry Christmas everyone!
Bon Jovi - Dry County
In these hard and desperate times
You see, it helps me to forget
That we're just born to die
Iron Maiden - The Clairvoyant
There's a time to live but isn't it strange
That as soon as you're born you're dying
Pearl Jam - I Am Mine
I know I was born and I know that I'll die
The in-between is mine
I am mine
Sleep tight