People who take their entire family out for a walk in a forest or to their nearest beach on Christmas day for no other reason because it's Christmas



Yeah those people.



Two things always come to mind when I see this at Christmas and New Year at Crosby Beach. The first being, where the heck are you lot the rest of the year? Secondly, I sort of think it's nice to actually see families together and out in nature rather than staring at their phones at home. I sort of feel it's what families could do with doing more of rather than less. But yes, I do still find myself thinking, where the fuck are you lot the rest of the year?