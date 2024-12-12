When we were 17/18, the Friday ritual used to be get pissed in the pub then go home via the chippy for a chip barm. The gravy was always ridiclously thick there.



The bain maries with the gravy, curry & peas used to be just the other side of the counter and the challenge was to drop a penny into the gravy when the rotund woman who used to own it would turn her back on you to prepare your chip barm, and see how long the penny would float before sinking to the murky depths.