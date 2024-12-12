Never understood the appeal (British pubs abroad as well). I'm abroad, I want to try local things, not a poor impression of what I can get at home.
Same here, cannot think of anything worse than being in a British Pub when abroad, especially on a Sunday when all the menu is is Sunday Roast.
First time we went to Alykanas in Zante, which is a small place, one road in type of place, missus Tripadvisored the restaurants - rated No2 in the list was called Cosy Corner, right opposite our Hotel - wanders over first night, its a bloody English place
The entire street was local, family owned Greek places, so we swerved that andwent and got some proper food.