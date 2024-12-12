« previous next »
« Reply #4200 on: December 12, 2024, 10:33:56 am »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on December 11, 2024, 07:57:31 pm
I dont mind if my gravy needs encouragement to run off the spoon.


I'm not averse to the spoon being able to stand up in the gravy

"Would anyone like a slice of gravy?"

UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #4201 on: December 12, 2024, 10:46:33 am »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on December 12, 2024, 10:33:56 am

I'm not averse to the spoon being able to stand up in the gravy

"Would anyone like a slice of gravy?"

No way.

The French have term for how a proper gravy should be.

Quote
Nappant is a French term that describes the consistency of a sauce that is thick enough to hold a line drawn on the back of a spoon without dripping.
« Reply #4202 on: December 12, 2024, 11:07:43 am »
When we were 17/18, the Friday ritual used to be get pissed in the pub then go home via the chippy for a chip barm. The gravy was always ridiclously thick there.

The bain maries with the gravy, curry & peas used to be just the other side of the counter and the challenge was to drop a penny into the gravy when the rotund woman who used to own it would turn her back on you to prepare your chip barm, and see how long the penny would float before sinking to the murky depths.
« Reply #4203 on: December 12, 2024, 02:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on December 12, 2024, 10:33:56 am


"Would anyone like a slice of gravy?"


Is that from a TV comedy or something? It rings a bell.

I'm thinking Rik Mayall. Or maybe Ade.
« Reply #4204 on: December 12, 2024, 03:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 12, 2024, 02:59:35 pm
Is that from a TV comedy or something? It rings a bell.

I'm thinking Rik Mayall. Or maybe Ade.

It's from Sam Allardyce on a Sunday afternoon
« Reply #4205 on: December 12, 2024, 03:46:13 pm »
« Reply #4206 on: Yesterday at 08:14:15 pm »
Barry Keoghan is a terrible actor and I've no idea why people think he's good.
« Reply #4207 on: Yesterday at 08:20:40 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 08:14:15 pm
Barry Keoghan is a terrible actor and I've no idea why people think he's good.
Cause he slurped some stuff in a bath? Agreed. He did nothing of note in said film which is main thing I recognise him for.
« Reply #4208 on: Yesterday at 08:50:47 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 08:20:40 pm
Cause he slurped some stuff in a bath? Agreed. He did nothing of note in said film which is main thing I recognise him for.

He just can't do accents and he's not convincing at all in any role I've seen him in
« Reply #4209 on: Yesterday at 08:56:47 pm »
The Republic of Ireland is massively overated by English people.
« Reply #4210 on: Yesterday at 09:13:52 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 08:56:47 pm
The Republic of Ireland is massively overated by English people.
How so?

(Never been there so Ive no way to judge)
« Reply #4211 on: Yesterday at 09:28:39 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 08:56:47 pm
The Republic of Ireland is massively overated by English people.
Most "English people" who I know have Irish roots over there and regularly visit Ireland, me included, and that is the added attraction of wanting to visit Ireland, in my opinion.
« Reply #4212 on: Yesterday at 10:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 09:13:52 pm
How so?

(Never been there so Ive no way to judge)

It's pretty and that but you get used to it after a couple of hours.
« Reply #4213 on: Yesterday at 10:57:52 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 10:55:19 pm
It's pretty and that but you get used to it after a couple of hours.
I come form the country in England.

Its green, it rains a lot, and people are friendly. 


I fear Ireland may be similar ?
« Reply #4214 on: Today at 06:15:36 am »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 08:56:47 pm
The Republic of Ireland is massively overated by English people.

I like the rest of Ireland but Dublin is way overrated. Theres fuck all to do, its 400 a pint, stupidly busy all the time and its generally just ridiculously expensive. When you get out of Dublin its far better.
« Reply #4215 on: Today at 10:21:37 am »
Ireland in general is overrated and every famous Irish person along with it.
« Reply #4216 on: Today at 11:09:39 am »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 10:57:52 pm
I come form the country in England.

Its green, it rains a lot, and people are friendly. 


I fear Ireland may be similar ?

Spoiler
Thee will be less twats in Ireland
[close]
  just an opinion of course
« Reply #4217 on: Today at 12:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 11:09:39 am
Spoiler
Thee will be less twats in Ireland
[close]
  just an opinion of course

Yeah, theres only about 6 million of them.

Assuming you meant per capita, and youre probably right. :D
« Reply #4218 on: Today at 12:32:35 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 12:20:38 pm
Yeah, theres only about 6 million of them.

Assuming you meant per capita, and youre probably right. :D

Tepid grew up close to the Welsh border, Im sure that helped lower the twat factor

FTR I love everyone from the 6 nations, even the French.
« Reply #4219 on: Today at 01:49:48 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 12:20:38 pm
Yeah, theres only about 6 million of them.

Assuming you meant per capita, and youre probably right. :D
About 6 million living in Ireland.
Many, many Millions more around the Globe.
« Reply #4220 on: Today at 01:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 01:49:48 pm
About 6 million living in Ireland.
Many, many Millions more around the Globe.
as an Irish mate of mine used to say: they all love Ireland to bits and would do anything for Ireland except live there.
« Reply #4221 on: Today at 03:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 01:49:48 pm
About 6 million living in Ireland.
Many, many Millions more around the Globe.

Really? They should open up a pub or two.
« Reply #4222 on: Today at 03:47:05 pm »
"Irish" pubs are shite and are generally absolutely nothing like a regular pub in Ireland.
« Reply #4223 on: Today at 03:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 03:47:05 pm
"Irish" pubs are shite and are generally absolutely nothing like a regular pub in Ireland.

Never understood the appeal (British pubs abroad as well). I'm abroad, I want to try local things, not a poor impression of what I can get at home.
« Reply #4224 on: Today at 04:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 03:47:05 pm
"Irish" pubs are shite and are generally absolutely nothing like a regular pub in Ireland.

Particularly the cluster around Central Station.
« Reply #4225 on: Today at 04:00:55 pm »
Ireland has the second best national anthem out of the countries found within the British isles, so there's that...
« Reply #4226 on: Today at 04:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Today at 03:50:45 pm
Never understood the appeal (British pubs abroad as well). I'm abroad, I want to try local things, not a poor impression of what I can get at home.
Yeah Ive never got all that shite. They go abroad an alls they do is eat egg and chips or maybe a Chinese. And go to places l8ke water parks an tha.

Fucking hell, you shoulda just stayed at ya local travel inn, put ya y fronts on an sat next to a hot  bath eating a ginsters pastie ya fat c*nts.
« Reply #4227 on: Today at 04:06:07 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:02:42 pm
Yeah Ive never got all that shite. They go abroad an alls they do is eat egg and chips or maybe a Chinese. And go to places l8ke water parks an tha.

Fucking hell, you shoulda just stayed at ya local travel inn, put ya y fronts on an sat next to a hot  bath eating a ginsters pastie ya fat c*nts.

But at the local Travel Inn how would they have avoidable incidents and go crowd fund me because the daft twats havent sorted travel insurance and, instead, can just ring 999 and hope an ambulance turns up to take them to the local hossie?
« Reply #4228 on: Today at 04:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 04:06:07 pm
But at the local Travel Inn how would they have avoidable incidents and go crowd fund me because the daft twats havent sorted travel insurance and, instead, can just ring 999 and hope an ambulance turns up to take them to the local hossie?
I dont care Howard. In fact I hope theres a tragic end to that story

Merry Christmas xx
« Reply #4229 on: Today at 04:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 04:00:55 pm
Ireland has the second best national anthem out of the countries found within the British isles, so there's that...
After Wales?

Although not the official anthem, Flower of Scotland is also absolutely magnificent.
« Reply #4230 on: Today at 04:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:02:42 pm
Yeah Ive never got all that shite. They go abroad an alls they do is eat egg and chips or maybe a Chinese. And go to places l8ke water parks an tha.

Fucking hell, you shoulda just stayed at ya local travel inn, put ya y fronts on an sat next to a hot  bath eating a ginsters pastie ya fat c*nts.

Leave Rob alone.
« Reply #4231 on: Today at 04:11:13 pm »
Anthems ranked:

Wales
Scotland
Ireland
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
England

(Just realised I'm very much posting this from a rugby context and U actually have no idea what the Northern Ireland anthem is and what it sounds like).
« Reply #4232 on: Today at 04:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Today at 03:50:45 pm
Never understood the appeal (British pubs abroad as well). I'm abroad, I want to try local things, not a poor impression of what I can get at home.

Same here, cannot think of anything worse than being in a British Pub when abroad, especially on a Sunday when all the menu is is Sunday Roast.

First time we went to Alykanas in Zante, which is a small place, one road in type of place, missus Tripadvisored the restaurants - rated No2 in the list was called Cosy Corner, right opposite our Hotel - wanders over first night, its a bloody English place  ::)   The entire street was local, family owned Greek places, so we swerved that andwent and got some proper food. 
« Reply #4233 on: Today at 04:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Today at 04:11:13 pm
Anthems ranked:

Wales
Scotland
Ireland
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
England

(Just realised I'm very much posting this from a rugby context and U actually have no idea what the Northern Ireland anthem is and what it sounds like).

Not taking the piss but think its God Save The King isnt it? To all of NIs delight.
« Reply #4234 on: Today at 04:26:11 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 04:18:11 pm
Not taking the piss but think its God Save The King isnt it? To all of NIs delight.

It is
« Reply #4235 on: Today at 04:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 04:09:59 pm
After Wales?
Correct

Quote
Although not the official anthem, Flower of Scotland is also absolutely magnificent.
My rankings:
1. Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
2. Soldier's Song
3. Flower of Scotland
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.The English dirge aka just about the worst song ever committed to music. Doesn't even deserve a number
« Reply #4236 on: Today at 04:35:51 pm »
"God save the King" or whoever is fucking shit and I agree with Billy Connelly about changing it to something cheerful.
« Reply #4237 on: Today at 04:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Today at 04:11:13 pm

(Just realised I'm very much posting this from a rugby context and U actually have no idea what the Northern Ireland anthem is and what it sounds like).

We don't have one.
« Reply #4238 on: Today at 05:12:54 pm »
« Reply #4239 on: Today at 05:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Today at 03:50:45 pm
Never understood the appeal (British pubs abroad as well). I'm abroad, I want to try local things, not a poor impression of what I can get at home.
stay the hell away from Tenerife, mate  :)
