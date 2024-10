Televised cooking competitions are stupid, you cant taste the food so what's the point ?



I'm with you on that - but I hate all cooking related tv stuff. Even worse is on the radio when they do food tasting and make exaggerated slurping nom nom noises.Re above and what 'tier' Janis Joplin would be in - below the top gazillion tier for me. Her screeching caterwauling is enough to make the deaf dumb and blind bleed from every orifice. 'Mercedes Benz' would be my least favourite song ever if it wasn't for Meatloaf out-shitting it with 'You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth'.Robert Plant can do one too - as can all those late 60's/early 70's knobs who unevolved the beauty of blues and soul into the self indulgent monstrosity of heavy rock and then heavy metal. Plant's high-pitched pained vocal style is like listening to Gary Neville ejaculating his sex noises on commentary.I like Marmite though.