Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 183925 times)

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3920 on: Yesterday at 08:05:39 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:50:27 pm
There are oodles of women in music and a great many of them in any way are even better than Taylor Swift unless of course you're exclusively referring to the Taylor Swift Brand Experience (this is what people buy into) rather than the reality of music playing in a room with you hearing it

Oh I don't really listen to Taylor Swift either, from what I've heard she's OK but I wouldn't really spend any time listening to her music. There's far better artists/singers than her, and far better female artists/singers than her.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3921 on: Yesterday at 08:52:24 pm »
That one abar seals, and clubbing, tight that.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3922 on: Yesterday at 09:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:54:40 pm
While I'm here I may as well throw in that I think Alan Partridge is shite.
You're not alone there.
As funny as a very bumpy bus ride with a severe case of piles.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3923 on: Yesterday at 09:30:49 pm »
If I speak.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3924 on: Yesterday at 09:44:24 pm »
Televised cooking competitions are stupid, you cant taste the food so what's the point ?
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3925 on: Yesterday at 09:56:02 pm »
I neither like or hate marmite
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3926 on: Yesterday at 10:07:48 pm »
Going back to George Michael and tiers of solo artists....

Seal is far better that George Michael and Kiss From a Rose is a genious pop song.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3927 on: Yesterday at 11:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:41:43 pm


Although agree about Gervais Elmo.


I was going to go with the whooooo do you think you are? gif.

Some very sound posters here, not sharing love for Partridge. Im a little saddened. For them, not for me. :D
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3928 on: Yesterday at 11:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:07:48 pm
Going back to George Michael and tiers of solo artists....

Seal is far better that George Michael and Kiss From a Rose is a genious pop song.

You're incorrect on Seal > George, but Kiss From A Rose is perfect. Shame it was attached to such a crap film.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3929 on: Yesterday at 11:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:54:40 pm

While I'm here I may as well throw in that I think Alan Partridge is shite.

Now thats a proper unpopular opinion. Congrats on using the thread as it is intended. :)


Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3930 on: Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:16:21 pm
Now thats a proper unpopular opinion. Congrats on using the thread as it is intended. :)
You're welcome.  ;D
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3931 on: Yesterday at 11:31:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:56:02 pm
I neither like or hate marmite

Im starting to feel the same about Elmo.

Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3932 on: Yesterday at 11:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:31:17 pm
Im starting to feel the same about Elmo.

I'll take it.

Marmite I can take or leave.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3933 on: Today at 04:55:56 am »
Adrian Dunbar is a good singer
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3934 on: Today at 09:03:31 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:55:56 am
Adrian Dunbar is a good singer

better than Seal anyway
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3935 on: Today at 10:57:42 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:41:43 pm


Although agree about Gervais Elmo.


I grew up on Monty Python, Not The Nine O'Clock News, The Young Ones and the whole Five Go Mad series, so for me the likes of Brent and Partridge where just cringeworthy and not in the least bit funny. Seen clips of Brent and I'd just wanna nut the c*nt
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3936 on: Today at 11:04:48 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:05:39 pm
Oh I don't really listen to Taylor Swift either, from what I've heard she's OK but I wouldn't really spend any time listening to her music. There's far better artists/singers than her, and far better female artists/singers than her.

Usually, even when you aren't into a certain genre, you can name at least 4 or 5 songs from huge artists, I can name 5 wham, at least as many Spice Girls, Take That, Ed Sheeran, but if my life depended on it, I could not name one single Taylor Swift song. I know I've heard one and thought it was an alright pop song (something about some fella couldn't bag off with her or something I think the lyrics are) but she's just vanilla.

Jurgen YNWA

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3937 on: Today at 11:05:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:57:42 am
I grew up on Monty Python, Not The Nine O'Clock News, The Young Ones and the whole Five Go Mad series, so for me the likes of Brent and Partridge where just cringeworthy. Seen clips of Brent and I'd just wanna nut the c*nt
Thats kinda the point with him though Rob
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3938 on: Today at 11:06:25 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:05:12 am
Thats kinda the point with him though Rob

But it doesn't make me laugh, there's no humour in it, unless it's poking fun at thw weird little man - I have to work with people like him, I want to escape them, not have them in the house of an evening.
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3939 on: Today at 11:09:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:06:25 am
But it doesn't make me laugh, there's no humour in it, unless it's poking fun at thw weird little man - I have to work with people like him, I want to escape them, not have them in the house of an evening.

 ;D

Fair enough mate.

British comedy is based on flawed characters

Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3940 on: Today at 11:15:41 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:09:27 am
;D

Fair enough mate.

British comedy is based on flawed characters



The best ever being Basil Fawlty.

Its strange, because you do laugh at Fawlty as well as the situations, but he's also a character I could spend time with as a real person, whereas Brent I'd hate within 30 seconds
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3941 on: Today at 11:16:08 am »
Hi, I'm alonsoisared and my unpopular opinion is that it might be worth advising our players not to pursue minors.
