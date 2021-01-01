Oh I don't really listen to Taylor Swift either, from what I've heard she's OK but I wouldn't really spend any time listening to her music. There's far better artists/singers than her, and far better female artists/singers than her.



Usually, even when you aren't into a certain genre, you can name at least 4 or 5 songs from huge artists, I can name 5 wham, at least as many Spice Girls, Take That, Ed Sheeran, but if my life depended on it, I could not name one single Taylor Swift song. I know I've heard one and thought it was an alright pop song (something about some fella couldn't bag off with her or something I think the lyrics are) but she's just vanilla.