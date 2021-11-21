« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 183517 times)

Offline Millie

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3880 on: Yesterday at 08:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:20:57 pm
Is she better than Taylor Swift?

Yes, definitely.
Online Hazell

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3881 on: Yesterday at 08:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 08:33:24 pm
Yes, definitely.

Oh right, I don't know many songs of either :P
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3882 on: Yesterday at 09:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:52:54 pm
Who does have the best voice?

Sean Dyche
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3883 on: Yesterday at 11:00:07 pm »
Female singers I always like Deborah Harry Blondie
Offline west_london_red

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3884 on: Today at 01:07:33 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:52:54 pm
Who does have the best voice?

Whitney Houston
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3885 on: Today at 05:12:20 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:07:33 am
Whitney Houston

Horrendous. Id rather stick rusty nails in my eyes.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3886 on: Today at 08:34:48 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:12:20 am
Horrendous. Id rather stick rusty nails in my eyes.

Surely ears in this case?
Offline SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3887 on: Today at 01:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:12:20 am
Horrendous. Id rather stick rusty nails in my eyes.
classic example of an American singer with a good voice who can't resists bastadizing a song by turning one note into 15.

"ooh, look at me, look at me -- I can wail better than anyone!"
 
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3888 on: Today at 01:03:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:00:44 pm
classic example of an American singer with a good voice who can't resists bastadizing a song by turning one note into 15.

"ooh, look at me, look at me -- I can wail better than anyone!"
 

See also Carey, M.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3889 on: Today at 01:24:11 pm »
9-5 and Jolene are fantastic songs

What tier would you put Dolly ?
Online Hazell

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3890 on: Today at 01:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:24:11 pm
9-5 and Jolene are fantastic songs

What tier would you put Dolly ?

One of my favourite philosophers.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3891 on: Today at 01:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:24:11 pm
9-5 and Jolene are fantastic songs

What tier would you put Dolly ?
Finn Dorset
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3892 on: Today at 01:38:40 pm »
Thats two posts that have gone completely over my head

 :(


Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3893 on: Today at 01:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:26:01 pm
One of my favourite philosophers.

:D
Offline SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3894 on: Today at 03:00:32 pm »
Dolly Parton is as smart as a whip, has a fantastic sense of humour, and does a huge amount of charitable giving.
Offline SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3895 on: Today at 03:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:38:40 pm
Thats two posts that have gone completely over my head

 :(
Me too :)
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3896 on: Today at 03:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:38:40 pm
Thats two posts that have gone completely over my head

 :(



Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:01:27 pm
Me too :)





Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3897 on: Today at 03:19:10 pm »
Online rob1966

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3898 on: Today at 03:20:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:17:17 pm



I have not watched a single episode of the office, looked a load of shite to me.
Offline SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3899 on: Today at 03:20:38 pm »
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3900 on: Today at 03:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:19:10 pm
Now Im embarrassed  :'(

Its ok, Robs took the heat off
Online TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3901 on: Today at 03:24:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:36:58 pm
Finn Dorset
Dolly the sheep of course
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3902 on: Today at 03:28:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:24:48 pm
Dolly the sheep of course

I assumed there would have been a sheep reference, but I was trying to unite  philosophy and sheep cloning

Online tubby

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3903 on: Today at 03:29:23 pm »
The old Shooting Stars episodes are a tough watch at times, the way Vic and Bob treat Ulrika, going on about her figure and love life.  It's a bit grim, seeing that sort of thing now.
Online Hazell

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3904 on: Today at 04:58:39 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:07:33 am
Whitney Houston

Not someone who really listen to but yeah, she could sing, albeit she sometimes oversang.
Online Hazell

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3905 on: Today at 05:00:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:20:22 pm
I have not watched a single episode of the office, looked a load of shite to me.

First Kenny hadn't seen The Thick of It and now this. What is with you people?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3906 on: Today at 05:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:00:28 pm
First Kenny hadn't seen The Thick of It and now this. What is with you people?

Nearly completed it mate
Online Hazell

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3907 on: Today at 05:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:07:28 pm
Nearly completed it mate

Nice. What do you think of it?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3908 on: Today at 05:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:10:47 pm
Nice. What do you think of it?

Very good, Ill re-watch soon, its very dense if you see what i mean, a bit like Succession
Online Hazell

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3909 on: Today at 05:24:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:13:37 pm
Very good, Ill re-watch soon, its very dense if you see what i mean, a bit like Succession

Yeah, the dialogue is so fast paced and they don't explain everything so it's got great replay value.
Offline SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3910 on: Today at 05:45:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:00:28 pm
First Kenny hadn't seen The Thick of It and now this. What is with you people?
I've never seen either of them.  :)
Online TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3911 on: Today at 05:59:57 pm »
I didnt like succession 
Online Hazell

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3912 on: Today at 06:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:13:37 pm
Very good, Ill re-watch soon, its very dense if you see what i mean, a bit like Succession

Forgot to say, you should watch In The Loop as well, it's the film version of The Thick Of It
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3913 on: Today at 06:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:00:28 pm
First Kenny hadn't seen The Thick of It and now this. What is with you people?
I've not seen a single episode of The Office either.

While I'm here I may as well throw in that I think Alan Partridge is shite.

Edit: I've never heard of The Thick Of It.
Online Elmo!

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3914 on: Today at 06:57:21 pm »
I've seen The Office and it's really overrated. Also Ricky Gervais is a prick.
Online mattD

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3915 on: Today at 07:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:13:37 pm
Very good, Ill re-watch soon, its very dense if you see what i mean, a bit like Succession

Think it shares some of the same writers as Succession.
Online kavah

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3916 on: Today at 07:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:17:17 pm


ha ha - was thinking it might be Alan Partridge  ;D
Online Hazell

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3917 on: Today at 07:41:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:45:21 pm
I've never seen either of them.  :)

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:54:40 pm
I've not seen a single episode of The Office either.

While I'm here I may as well throw in that I think Alan Partridge is shite.

Edit: I've never heard of The Thick Of It.

Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:57:21 pm
I've seen The Office and it's really overrated. Also Ricky Gervais is a prick.



Although agree about Gervais Elmo.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3918 on: Today at 07:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:20:57 pm
Is she better than Taylor Swift?

There are oodles of women in music and a great many of them in any way are even better than Taylor Swift unless of course you're exclusively referring to the Taylor Swift Brand Experience (this is what people buy into) rather than the reality of music playing in a room with you hearing it
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3919 on: Today at 07:54:38 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 07:34:06 pm
Think it shares some of the same writers as Succession.

Jesse Armstrong
