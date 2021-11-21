Is she better than Taylor Swift?
Yes, definitely.
Who does have the best voice?
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Whitney Houston
Horrendous. Id rather stick rusty nails in my eyes.
classic example of an American singer with a good voice who can't resists bastadizing a song by turning one note into 15."ooh, look at me, look at me -- I can wail better than anyone!"
Crosby Nick never fails.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
9-5 and Jolene are fantastic songsWhat tier would you put Dolly ?
One of my favourite philosophers.
Thats two posts that have gone completely over my head
Me too
Now Im embarrassed :'(
Finn Dorset
Dolly the sheep of course
Whitney Houston
I have not watched a single episode of the office, looked a load of shite to me.
First Kenny hadn't seen The Thick of It and now this. What is with you people?
Nearly completed it mate
Nice. What do you think of it?
Very good, Ill re-watch soon, its very dense if you see what i mean, a bit like Succession
I've never seen either of them.
I've not seen a single episode of The Office either. While I'm here I may as well throw in that I think Alan Partridge is shite. Edit: I've never heard of The Thick Of It.
I've seen The Office and it's really overrated. Also Ricky Gervais is a prick.
Think it shares some of the same writers as Succession.
