Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 182443 times)

Offline Millie

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3880 on: Yesterday at 08:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:20:57 pm
Is she better than Taylor Swift?

Yes, definitely.
Online Hazell

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3881 on: Yesterday at 08:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 08:33:24 pm
Yes, definitely.

Oh right, I don't know many songs of either :P
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3882 on: Yesterday at 09:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:52:54 pm
Who does have the best voice?

Sean Dyche
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3883 on: Yesterday at 11:00:07 pm »
Female singers I always like Deborah Harry Blondie
Offline west_london_red

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3884 on: Today at 01:07:33 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:52:54 pm
Who does have the best voice?

Whitney Houston
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3885 on: Today at 05:12:20 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:07:33 am
Whitney Houston

Horrendous. Id rather stick rusty nails in my eyes.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3886 on: Today at 08:34:48 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:12:20 am
Horrendous. Id rather stick rusty nails in my eyes.

Surely ears in this case?
Offline SamLad

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3887 on: Today at 01:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:12:20 am
Horrendous. Id rather stick rusty nails in my eyes.
classic example of an American singer with a good voice who can't resists bastadizing a song by turning one note into 15.

"ooh, look at me, look at me -- I can wail better than anyone!"
 
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3888 on: Today at 01:03:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:00:44 pm
classic example of an American singer with a good voice who can't resists bastadizing a song by turning one note into 15.

"ooh, look at me, look at me -- I can wail better than anyone!"
 

See also Carey, M.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3889 on: Today at 01:24:11 pm »
9-5 and Jolene are fantastic songs

What tier would you put Dolly ?
Online Hazell

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3890 on: Today at 01:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:24:11 pm
9-5 and Jolene are fantastic songs

What tier would you put Dolly ?

One of my favourite philosophers.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3891 on: Today at 01:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:24:11 pm
9-5 and Jolene are fantastic songs

What tier would you put Dolly ?
Finn Dorset
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3892 on: Today at 01:38:40 pm »
Thats two posts that have gone completely over my head

 :(


Online Crosby Nick

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3893 on: Today at 01:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:26:01 pm
One of my favourite philosophers.

:D
