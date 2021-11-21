Is she better than Taylor Swift?
Yes, definitely.
Who does have the best voice?
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Whitney Houston
Horrendous. Id rather stick rusty nails in my eyes.
classic example of an American singer with a good voice who can't resists bastadizing a song by turning one note into 15."ooh, look at me, look at me -- I can wail better than anyone!"
Crosby Nick never fails.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
9-5 and Jolene are fantastic songsWhat tier would you put Dolly ?
One of my favourite philosophers.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]