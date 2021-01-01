« previous next »
Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions

BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3840 on: Today at 01:40:25 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:02:37 am
He's not as good as Tom Jones, is that what you're saying ?

Haven't seen Jones. Gregory Porter has the best voice I've ever heard live.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,220
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3841 on: Today at 10:09:27 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:57:01 am
Were the drinks free at that bar?
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:00:22 am
Fun and sunshine, there's enough for everyone.
You're just a pair of Bad Boys.   ;D
Logged

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,014
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3842 on: Today at 11:23:28 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 10:09:27 am
You're just a pair of Bad Boys.   ;D
We stick together.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3843 on: Today at 11:38:26 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:40:25 am
Haven't seen Jones. Gregory Porter has the best voice I've ever heard live.

Beth Orton for me, but neither will get discussed as the greatest ever solo artist, Baz
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,710
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3844 on: Today at 03:41:41 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:38:26 am
Beth Orton for me, but neither will get discussed as the greatest ever solo artist, Baz



Karen Carpenter has the best voice ever


(I haven't seen her live, if the options are restricted to only singers you've seen live)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3845 on: Today at 03:43:28 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:41:41 pm


Karen Carpenter has the best voice ever


(I haven't seen her live, if the options are restricted to only singers you've seen live)
Theyre not Barry just took it off on a tangent.

 
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3846 on: Today at 03:53:53 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:41:41 pm


Karen Carpenter has the best voice ever
I'd agree with that.  purest voice you'll ever hear.
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,272
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3847 on: Today at 04:49:46 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:41:41 pm


Karen Carpenter has the best voice ever


(I haven't seen her live, if the options are restricted to only singers you've seen live)

Fantastic drummer too
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3848 on: Today at 06:28:23 pm
International break can provide a nice respite from footy, especially if you travel to games on public transport.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3849 on: Today at 06:35:41 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:43:08 pm
Moving away from Bronyism, but sticking with the LGBT community;

George Michael deserves to be in the conversation of greatest solo artist
LOL, and I like George. On what possible grounds?
Logged

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
Reply #3850 on: Today at 06:42:27 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 06:35:41 pm
LOL, and I like George. On what possible grounds?

Fucking great songs

Faith
Praying for times
Freedom
Careless Whisper
Outside

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
