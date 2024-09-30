« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Down

Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 180118 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,212
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3800 on: September 30, 2024, 02:00:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 30, 2024, 01:57:04 pm
Luis Diaz isnt from Caracas . So his song does my head in too ;D. But then, the fernando Torres song was so good its ruined others because what could live up to that??
I think his song is boss and I'm sure the words are...

Hes Luis Diaz
Hes from Barrancas
And he plays for Liverpool
Na na na na na
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3801 on: September 30, 2024, 02:01:33 pm »
I dont like the fields of Anfield Road

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3802 on: September 30, 2024, 02:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 30, 2024, 02:01:33 pm
I dont like the fields of Anfield Road
stop going there then.

:)
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,043
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3803 on: September 30, 2024, 02:04:41 pm »
there are some gobshites as Rawk members

corrected the error.  Didnt even notice it
« Last Edit: September 30, 2024, 02:21:15 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3804 on: September 30, 2024, 02:06:09 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on September 30, 2024, 02:04:41 pm
there are most gobshites as Rawk members
not clear what that means ..... ? (seriously)
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3805 on: September 30, 2024, 02:06:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 30, 2024, 01:57:04 pm
Luis Diaz isnt from Caracas . So his song does my head in too ;D. But then, the fernando Torres song was so good its ruined others because what could live up to that??

I mean he's from Barrancas and it would help if you got the words right ;D
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3806 on: September 30, 2024, 02:11:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 30, 2024, 02:04:33 pm
stop going there then.

:)

 :D

I honestly thought If I dont incude the word song in my post, someone will make that comment. Thanks for not letting me down Sam
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,043
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3807 on: September 30, 2024, 02:11:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 30, 2024, 02:06:09 pm
not clear what that means ..... ? (seriously)

a stupid, foolish, or incompetent person.  Obviously none are in the 'Unpopular Opinions' thread.  More in possibly the transfer thread  ;)

i was sort of joking away  vast majority are grand
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3808 on: September 30, 2024, 02:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 30, 2024, 02:11:17 pm
:D

I honestly thought If I dont incude the word song in my post, someone will make that comment. Thanks for not letting me down Sam

couldn't resist mate.  always like to start my day with a smartass comment or two.  :)
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3809 on: September 30, 2024, 02:19:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 30, 2024, 02:18:03 pm
couldn't resist mate.  always like to start my day with a smartass comment or two.  :)

Of course mate -  it smells like victory
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3810 on: September 30, 2024, 02:19:37 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on September 30, 2024, 02:11:27 pm
a stupid, foolish, or incompetent person.  Obviously none are in the 'Unpopular Opinions' thread.  More in possibly the transfer thread  ;)

i was sort of joking away  vast majority are grand
LOL I know what gobshite means (it's one of my favourite words:)), just didn't get your overall drift.

agree re the Transfer thread, sorry I ever looked at it myself.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3811 on: September 30, 2024, 02:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 30, 2024, 02:19:07 pm
Of course mate -  it smells like victory
LMAO  :)
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,212
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3812 on: September 30, 2024, 04:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 30, 2024, 03:18:12 pm
I also think the words of a lot of player songs are really uninspired. The Jota song is one of the worst for that. I don't mind that the tune is quite an interesting evolution of Bad Moon Rising, but the words are really rubbish.
The whole song is shite and should be binned off.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,472
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3813 on: September 30, 2024, 05:23:46 pm »
Terry's opinion is much shorter than Ghost Town's; therefore, much more admirable, and hence, correct...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3814 on: September 30, 2024, 05:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 30, 2024, 04:48:49 pm
The whole song is shite and should be binned off.

In a time when people are complaining massively about the atmosphere I don't think one of the few songs that gets everyone singing should be binned off
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,212
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3815 on: September 30, 2024, 08:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September 30, 2024, 05:27:29 pm
In a time when people are complaining massively about the atmosphere I don't think one of the few songs that gets everyone singing should be binned off
I'm all for atmosphere but the Jota song is totally wrong.
No problem with the phrasing, it's just boring tune-wise and doesn't sound at all like Bad Moon Rising.
Take a look/listen at the other songs, ie, the Virgil song.
Fields of Anfield Road, etc.. They all have a resemblance to the actual tunes where we get them from.
The Jota one doesn't and has never done it for me.
« Last Edit: September 30, 2024, 09:15:01 pm by Terry de Niro »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,012
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3816 on: September 30, 2024, 09:21:20 pm »
Here he is again, Mr Key Change.


Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,212
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3817 on: September 30, 2024, 10:45:12 pm »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3818 on: October 7, 2024, 01:16:30 pm »
Morning Joe on MSNBC is an absolute shit show. Literally one tosspot ranting on about whatever he wants and a co-pilot who literally nods at what he says.

To be honest, she pisses all over him when he's not on the 'show".
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3819 on: October 7, 2024, 02:19:51 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October  7, 2024, 01:16:30 pm
Morning Joe on MSNBC is an absolute shit show. Literally one tosspot ranting on about whatever he wants and a co-pilot who literally nods at what he says.

To be honest, she pisses all over him when he's not on the 'show".
the thing is a mess, can't believe NBC haven't told them to clean up their damn act, starting with him being told to STFU and let other (paid, informed!) guests speak, and stop interrupting the conversation flow to interject out-of-the-blue sports banter every effing day.

problem is some of their guests are quite good (eg I like the Bulwark guy).  and their statistics guy - who does the big-screen charts etc - is superb, always find his input excellent and insightful.

but having to hit mute and wait for him to shut his gob spoils the damn thing.  maybe I should just record it and then zip through his bits when I watch later.

as for the relationship between him and his wife, there's so much latent hostility it steams off the screen.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,593
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3820 on: Yesterday at 09:42:22 pm »
The NHS and the Pride movement are both fine institutions that have made a great and positive impact on British society.


But their rainbow flags are shit.  Looks cheap, tacky and slightly mucky after a while.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3821 on: Today at 12:01:29 pm »
Is this more to your satisfaction?

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,253
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3822 on: Today at 12:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:01:29 pm
Is this more to your satisfaction?



My eye, my eyes. Thats just given me a fucking headache that has

Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3823 on: Today at 12:15:54 pm »
I get the impression Tepid is talking about the actual garment and its material not the design
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,593
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3824 on: Today at 10:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:15:54 pm
I get the impression Tepid is talking about the actual garment and its material not the design
Its the rainbow bit.  I just find it aesthetically unpleasant.

I was no fan o f my little pony for similar reasons
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,439
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3825 on: Today at 10:21:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:19:11 pm
Its the rainbow bit.  I just find it aesthetically unpleasant.

I was no fan o f my little pony for similar reasons

Brony-ist
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3826 on: Today at 10:26:41 pm »
I suppose George, Bungle and Zippy, can get fucked too
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,593
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3827 on: Today at 10:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 10:21:33 pm
Brony-ist
Had to Google that

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:26:41 pm
I suppose George, Bungle and Zippy, can get fucked too
Bunch of nonces!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3828 on: Today at 10:39:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:35:32 pm
Had to Google that


I wish I hadnt

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,012
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3829 on: Today at 10:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:26:41 pm
I suppose George, Bungle and Zippy, can get fucked too

Three absolute c*nts, all in quite different ways. Bungle the worst of the lot the miserable fucker.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3830 on: Today at 10:43:08 pm »
Moving away from Bronyism, but sticking with the LGBT community;

George Michael deserves to be in the conversation of greatest solo artist

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Up
« previous next »
 