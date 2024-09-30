Morning Joe on MSNBC is an absolute shit show. Literally one tosspot ranting on about whatever he wants and a co-pilot who literally nods at what he says.



To be honest, she pisses all over him when he's not on the 'show".



the thing is a mess, can't believe NBC haven't told them to clean up their damn act, starting with him being told to STFU and let other (paid, informed!) guests speak, and stop interrupting the conversation flow to interject out-of-the-blue sports banter every effing day.problem is some of their guests are quite good (eg I like the Bulwark guy). and their statistics guy - who does the big-screen charts etc - is superb, always find his input excellent and insightful.but having to hit mute and wait for him to shut his gob spoils the damn thing. maybe I should just record it and then zip through his bits when I watch later.as for the relationship between him and his wife, there's so much latent hostility it steams off the screen.