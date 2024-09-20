« previous next »
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3760 on: September 20, 2024, 07:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 19, 2024, 02:51:28 pm
Rice cakes are fucking horrible

Like salty polystyrene.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3761 on: September 20, 2024, 09:29:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 20, 2024, 06:27:50 pm
Bastard
simply what you deserve, mon verbeux ami.  :)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3762 on: September 20, 2024, 09:30:29 pm »
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3763 on: September 21, 2024, 07:19:59 pm »
I recently went into credit

and I can assure you, the illusions are real
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3764 on: September 22, 2024, 12:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on September 20, 2024, 07:58:04 pm
Like salty polystyrene.
Was there a big pool of rice cake fans and connoisseurs?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3765 on: September 22, 2024, 02:49:26 pm »
I was right about Ben Doak and you all wont admit it.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3766 on: September 22, 2024, 02:50:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 22, 2024, 02:49:26 pm
I was right about Ben Doak and you all wont admit it.
What did you say?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3767 on: September 22, 2024, 02:52:47 pm »
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3768 on: September 23, 2024, 03:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 20, 2024, 06:26:12 pm
Yep - no man is an island
I like what you Donne there.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3769 on: September 23, 2024, 06:09:40 pm »
For the majority of non-commercial drivers, I think pay-per-mile and tolled motorways and larger A roads is a fairer system than VED as it's paying for what is used.

If the money is predicated on maintaining the roads and put into a departmental pot specifically for that, the better. More private toll roads, paying appropriate taxes, fees and rents to support surrounded state/council-owned infrastructure, would also not be a bad thing. ANPR would make it simple to track and a mileage report could be added to the MOT.

We're an outlier in not having tolled motorways as standard and it's been cited as a reason we've barely built any motorway infrastructure for 30-odd years, and even then we only built about a third of what was planned postwar.

I'm not a commercial driver so I don't know the ins and outs of how it would affect costs, tax etc. for that sector, would be interested to hear from someone who does.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3770 on: September 23, 2024, 06:14:09 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 23, 2024, 06:09:40 pm
For the majority of non-commercial drivers, I think pay-per-mile and tolled motorways and larger A roads is a fairer system than VED as it's paying for what is used.

If the money is predicated on maintaining the roads and put into a departmental pot specifically for that, the better. More private toll roads, paying appropriate taxes, fees and rents to support surrounded state/council-owned infrastructure, would also not be a bad thing. ANPR would make it simple to track and a mileage report could be added to the MOT.

We're an outlier in not having tolled motorways as standard and it's been cited as a reason we've barely built any motorway infrastructure for 30-odd years, and even then we only built about a third of what was planned postwar.

I'm not a commercial driver so I don't know the ins and outs of how it would affect costs, tax etc. for that sector, would be interested to hear from someone who does.

Did you know part of the A1(M) amongst others are essentially toll roads, but the government pays the toll using taxpayers money? They were built, owner and operated using PFI deals by private companies. They have cost far more in the long run than it would have cost to just borrow the money to build them normally.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3771 on: September 23, 2024, 07:01:48 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 23, 2024, 06:09:40 pm
For the majority of non-commercial drivers, I think pay-per-mile and tolled motorways and larger A roads is a fairer system than VED as it's paying for what is used.

If the money is predicated on maintaining the roads and put into a departmental pot specifically for that, the better. More private toll roads, paying appropriate taxes, fees and rents to support surrounded state/council-owned infrastructure, would also not be a bad thing. ANPR would make it simple to track and a mileage report could be added to the MOT.

We're an outlier in not having tolled motorways as standard and it's been cited as a reason we've barely built any motorway infrastructure for 30-odd years, and even then we only built about a third of what was planned postwar.

I'm not a commercial driver so I don't know the ins and outs of how it would affect costs, tax etc. for that sector, would be interested to hear from someone who does.


I wonder why VED needs to exist given that vehicles generally need fuel to drive anywhere on (or off) roads and fuel tax does exactly what you are suggesting in terms of placing greater burden on high users.

It feels like a really clumsy way of binding together vehicle ownership, safety (MOT) and requirement for insurance whilst getting the owner to pay for administering the resulting information that links owner to vehicle.

Whilst I understand that that is useful info for authorities to have youd think there would be simpler way of getting it
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3772 on: Yesterday at 11:13:47 am »
Putting milk in first is normal if you have made tea in a teapot.

I didn't realise this was thought of as controversial too until recently. The reason you don't go milk in first when just making one, with tea bag in the cup, is because it's easier to brew it and keep it warm and then you add the milk last after the bag comes out. If it's in a pot, you go milk first then pour over the tea to avoid needing a further mix.

Also, it's one of those shite debates like having pineapple on pizza, nobody is actually arsed are they?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3773 on: Yesterday at 11:19:17 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 23, 2024, 06:09:40 pm
For the majority of non-commercial drivers, I think pay-per-mile and tolled motorways and larger A roads is a fairer system than VED as it's paying for what is used.

If the money is predicated on maintaining the roads and put into a departmental pot specifically for that, the better. More private toll roads, paying appropriate taxes, fees and rents to support surrounded state/council-owned infrastructure, would also not be a bad thing. ANPR would make it simple to track and a mileage report could be added to the MOT.

We're an outlier in not having tolled motorways as standard and it's been cited as a reason we've barely built any motorway infrastructure for 30-odd years, and even then we only built about a third of what was planned postwar.

I'm not a commercial driver so I don't know the ins and outs of how it would affect costs, tax etc. for that sector, would be interested to hear from someone who does.


I'm not sure of the cost to tax an HGV these days, when we had the disc I could see that it was £1200, but with the fleet now being mainly Euro 6, I "think" its about £600 per truck, which for us, with 5500+ units, is £3,300,000 a year. So, if any pay per mile was brought in, then once it costs more than say £3.3 million, food prices are going to go up, as we'd have to charge more to move stuff. We've been banned from using the M6 toll for 12 years at least and were not allowed to use the Severn Bridge toll when coming from the North to save costs. The 24 plate I was in on Saturday had done 35,600 miles, so was about 3 months old, the one before that had 67,000, so was likely 6 months old, the 23 plate befeore that had 167,000 on it, so that gives and idea of the mileages being done. My last three Saturdays I've done over 1100 miles combined (Scotland x 2 and Carlisle).

The Govt makes a fortune from Road Haulage, in about 2014, the fuel bill for us alone was £5million a month, the group now has around 8 to 10 individual companies providing road haulage, the fuel bill pa is horrendous, its got to be at least £400 million a year, so whats that, £250 million in duties at least?

One little known fact for most people was the Tory c*nts banned the use of Red Diesel in Refrigerated trailers and Rigids in 2022 - fuel duty on diesel at the time was 55p and 11p on Cherry, their decision meant all fridges now have to run on the more expensive white diesel, so food prices went up for all fresh and frozen foods as a result, as that cost had to be passed on.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3774 on: Yesterday at 03:27:59 pm »
Short sleeve button up shirts are awful.  Never worn one, never will.  Polo shirts are acceptable.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3775 on: Yesterday at 03:47:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:27:59 pm
Short sleeve button up shirts are awful.  Never worn one, never will.  Polo shirts are acceptable.

But Sipowicz does it
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3776 on: Yesterday at 03:49:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:27:59 pm
Short sleeve button up shirts are awful.  Never worn one, never will.  Polo shirts are acceptable.

In any circumstance?

Would agree that a short sleeved work style shirt is very odd that makes you look like a school kid or bus driver if tucked in and worn with smart trousers.

A short sleeved casual shiet is acceptable in the right circumstance isnt it? Otherwise thats my holiday wardrobe needing a bit of a rethink. Thanks Gok. :wanker
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3777 on: Yesterday at 04:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:49:44 pm
In any circumstance?

Would agree that a short sleeved work style shirt is very odd that makes you look like a school kid or bus driver if tucked in and worn with smart trousers.

A short sleeved casual shiet is acceptable in the right circumstance isnt it? Otherwise thats my holiday wardrobe needing a bit of a rethink. Thanks Gok. :wanker

Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3778 on: Yesterday at 05:22:41 pm »
Unless you're playing tennis or something, polo shirts are ghastly. It's hard not to assume someone wearing one is a nob (sorry, tubs). On the other hand, a nicely patterned short sleeve shirt or two should be part of any wardrobe. Just leave the top button or two undone.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3779 on: Yesterday at 05:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:22:41 pm
Unless you're playing tennis or something, polo shirts are ghastly. It's hard not to assume someone wearing one is a nob (sorry, tubs). On the other hand, a nicely patterned short sleeve shirt or two should be part of any wardrobe. Just leave the top button or two undone.

Dont you start, I like a polo shirt too.

But yes, definitely not buttoned right up unless youre trying to look like that Gavin and Stacey bloke or a Wellend.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3780 on: Yesterday at 05:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:22:41 pm
Unless you're playing tennis or something, polo shirts are ghastly. It's hard not to assume someone wearing one is a nob (sorry, tubs). On the other hand, a nicely patterned short sleeve shirt or two should be part of any wardrobe. Just leave the top button or two undone.
LOL.
they - I mean we - are not!
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3781 on: Yesterday at 05:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:49:44 pm


A short sleeved casual shiet is acceptable

Who puts on long sleeves to go to the bog?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3782 on: Today at 01:27:37 am »
The ending of blazing saddles is rubbish and ruins the film.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3783 on: Today at 07:56:07 pm »
Gove will be make an excellent editor at the Spectator.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3784 on: Today at 08:54:46 pm »
Simon Mignolet was better than Kellegher
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3785 on: Today at 09:57:10 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 08:54:46 pm
Simon Mignolet was better than Kellegher

:lmao
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3786 on: Today at 10:05:12 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 08:54:46 pm
Simon Mignolet was better than Kellegher
Stevie Wonder likes this.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3787 on: Today at 10:06:30 pm »
To be fair I don't know who Kellegher is so he might be pants
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3788 on: Today at 10:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:06:30 pm
To be fair I don't know who Kellegher is so he might be pants

Kevin Kellegher...
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3789 on: Today at 11:01:15 pm »
The 'Jurgen Klopp/Arne Slot na na na na' chant sounds absolutely shite when Anfield sing it to a completely different tune to the one it's based on.
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3790 on: Today at 11:02:27 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Today at 08:54:46 pm
Simon Mignolet was better than Kellegher
who is Kellegher?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3791 on: Today at 11:24:44 pm »
do i win? 😂
