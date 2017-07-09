« previous next »
« Reply #3600 on: July 17, 2024, 06:31:17 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 17, 2024, 06:21:19 pm
Interested to hear more about the needs of a nonexistent person

Not to be all the Buddha about it but

an unborn child, they need to exist... in order to suffer, which is a fact of existence.
« Reply #3601 on: July 17, 2024, 06:40:44 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 17, 2024, 06:31:17 pm
Not to be all the Buddha about it but

an unborn child, they need to exist... in order to suffer, which is a fact of existence.

Everything ok in life?
« Reply #3602 on: July 17, 2024, 06:43:52 pm »
I used to think Hippies were chilled and relaxed and nice, but there have been some mad fuckers over the years.
« Reply #3603 on: July 17, 2024, 06:47:33 pm »
going to the beach, the sand gets into your flip flops you miss a spot on your back and get burnt there.  The locals look cooler more tanned and sexier than I do.  And where is the fucking toilet?
« Reply #3604 on: July 17, 2024, 06:50:43 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July 17, 2024, 06:47:33 pm
going to the beach, the sand gets into your flip flops you miss a spot on your back and get burnt there.  The locals look cooler more tanned and sexier than I do.  And where is the fucking toilet?

You dont swim in the sea?
« Reply #3605 on: July 17, 2024, 06:53:03 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July 17, 2024, 06:47:33 pm
going to the beach, the sand gets into your flip flops you miss a spot on your back and get burnt there.  The locals look cooler more tanned and sexier than I do.  And where is the fucking toilet?

Amen brother. Definitely overrated. Pain in the arse, sand everywhere (thats not why its a pain in the arse), no shade, my pasty English rose complexion cant hack it. At least by a pool you can retreat to the shade/pool bar or just get in the water (and worry about the burning later!).
« Reply #3606 on: July 17, 2024, 06:53:31 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 17, 2024, 06:50:43 pm
You dont swim in the sea?

I wont beside you thanks :o
« Reply #3607 on: July 17, 2024, 07:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 17, 2024, 06:53:03 pm
Amen brother. Definitely overrated. Pain in the arse, sand everywhere (thats not why its a pain in the arse), no shade, my pasty English rose complexion cant hack it. At least by a pool you can retreat to the shade/pool bar or just get in the water (and worry about the burning later!).

Have you been to Majorca yet, just saw an old post in the holiday thread. I got back a couple of weeks ago

Santa Catalina market in Palma is good for an interesting lunch, towns of Soller and Valdemossa are highly recommended for a visit
« Reply #3608 on: July 17, 2024, 07:14:38 pm »
^

We're going in early September. We were originally looking at Soller but have decided on Cala D'or for snorkelling in the coves. We'll be visiting Soller though. 😎🌞
« Reply #3609 on: July 17, 2024, 07:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 17, 2024, 07:14:38 pm
^

We're going in early September. We were originally looking at Soller but have decided on Cala D'or for snorkelling in the coves. We'll be visiting Soller though. 😎🌞

Nice one - also the port town, Port de Soller, is a nice place for an afternoon drink (recommend hotel esplendido). Best restaurant in Soller was Can Pinxto. That's about all I have for you  :D
« Reply #3610 on: July 17, 2024, 08:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 17, 2024, 07:36:29 pm
Nice one - also the port town, Port de Soller, is a nice place for an afternoon drink (recommend hotel esplendido). Best restaurant in Soller was Can Pinxto. That's about all I have for you  :D
Duly noted. Thanks.  :thumbup
« Reply #3611 on: July 17, 2024, 08:05:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 17, 2024, 06:40:44 pm
Everything ok in life?

Better than it has been in a while thanks!

Why, do the quoted words of Buddhism have a negative connotation to you? Happy to talk, I have done plenty of helping out in the Depression thread x
« Reply #3612 on: July 17, 2024, 09:27:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July 17, 2024, 06:29:35 pm
;D

Some of it is really not great but I find some of it really funny.

You probably have My Hero posters up on your walls :P


For the thread, the term nepo babies. Its not something new, and certainly not something exclusive to Hollywood (Christ, royalty is all about underserved reward and goes back nearly as far as man).



« Reply #3613 on: July 17, 2024, 09:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 17, 2024, 07:08:16 pm
Have you been to Majorca yet, just saw an old post in the holiday thread. I got back a couple of weeks ago

Santa Catalina market in Palma is good for an interesting lunch, towns of Soller and Valdemossa are highly recommended for a visit

Here now, Leavimg tomorrow! Been great but just really hot, to the point where its too much for me to handle unless I can hide under some shade. Workmates also recommended Soler but we were staying closer to Palma.
« Reply #3614 on: July 17, 2024, 10:20:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 17, 2024, 09:41:09 pm
Here now, Leavimg tomorrow! Been great but just really hot, to the point where its too much for me to handle unless I can hide under some shade. Workmates also recommended Soler but we were staying closer to Palma.

Yep I feel you on the heat, was manageable while we were there this year but last time we went was late July and it was too much for my delicate complexion.

Back on topic, Wagyu beef is disgusting. Got taken out for a fancy dinner by a very generous and loaded friend, he ordered this Wagyu ribeye for us to share that the waiter gave some huge spiel about, must have been at least a $200 steak, probably more (unthinkable). It was like eating whale blubber. When a piece of steak slides down your throat like an oyster, well the gag reflex almost kicked in and ruined everyone's night. Had to pretend it was amazing too, until my mate finally broke down and admitted it was horrible.
« Reply #3615 on: July 17, 2024, 10:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on July 17, 2024, 09:27:34 pm
You probably have My Hero posters up on your walls :P

Steady.
« Reply #3616 on: July 18, 2024, 02:34:57 pm »
Taylor Swift has never written a song that would knock any track off Doves' greatest hits in a straight fight.
« Reply #3617 on: August 11, 2024, 10:58:37 pm »
The opening and closing ceremonies at the Olympics are as boring as shit.
« Reply #3618 on: August 11, 2024, 11:02:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 11, 2024, 10:58:37 pm
The opening and closing ceremonies at the Olympics are as boring as shit.
The Olympics in general is boring as shit.
Every International flag waving competition is boring as shit. 
« Reply #3619 on: August 12, 2024, 07:31:04 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 17, 2024, 10:20:40 pm
Yep I feel you on the heat, was manageable while we were there this year but last time we went was late July and it was too much for my delicate complexion.

Back on topic, Wagyu beef is disgusting. Got taken out for a fancy dinner by a very generous and loaded friend, he ordered this Wagyu ribeye for us to share that the waiter gave some huge spiel about, must have been at least a $200 steak, probably more (unthinkable). It was like eating whale blubber. When a piece of steak slides down your throat like an oyster, well the gag reflex almost kicked in and ruined everyone's night. Had to pretend it was amazing too, until my mate finally broke down and admitted it was horrible.
Thats absolutely been served to you blue then having been over-tenderised by a sous who doesnt know how to prep wagyu. It should actually have some firmness and gentle chew to it. Im no great steak lover - I enjoy them but often choose fish over steak - but I have had A5 Wagyu at a very good Japanese restaurant in New York and in fairness to them it was amazing, not at all like the texture you describe.

Either that or it was some different manner or prep etc.
« Reply #3620 on: August 13, 2024, 07:52:26 pm »
I doubt its unpopular on here as much, more generally, but the youtube series Hot Ones is shite. Thats purely due to Sean Evans the host. He has absolutely no personality or ability to ask follow up questions off the cuff.
« Reply #3621 on: August 13, 2024, 10:24:28 pm »
Its extremely hit and miss, dependant on the guests. Too many of them play up to the camera on it.

Hes just your basic, bland host. But can eat hot sauce.
« Reply #3622 on: August 14, 2024, 08:15:22 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 17, 2024, 04:47:05 pm
Aye, plus

Here's a question for every parent

Are you having kids for the unborn nonexisting child's needs - or for your own needs and wants?


Edit: starting to realise why my babysitting service didn't take off

You and Sam are bang on.   Having kids is usually a vanity project for egomaniacs
« Reply #3623 on: August 14, 2024, 09:56:42 pm »
Not sure if unpopular or unorthodox, but I miss stereo systems. Well-designed ones looked great and were a nice addition to a living room. More soul to them than an Alexa or using the telly.
« Reply #3624 on: August 14, 2024, 11:02:16 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 14, 2024, 09:56:42 pm
Not sure if unpopular or unorthodox, but I miss stereo systems. Well-designed ones looked great and were a nice addition to a living room. More soul to them than an Alexa or using the telly.

Thats a good one. I miss them too there was something impressive about going to a friends house and he had a big one than you.
« Reply #3625 on: August 14, 2024, 11:08:46 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 14, 2024, 11:02:16 pm
Thats a good one. I miss them too there was something impressive about going to a friends house and he had a big one than you.
Ahem! 😲
« Reply #3626 on: August 14, 2024, 11:10:18 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on August 14, 2024, 11:02:16 pm
Thats a good one. I miss them too there was something impressive about going to a friends house and he had a big one than you.
something I've never experienced, to be honest .....
« Reply #3627 on: August 14, 2024, 11:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on May 12, 2022, 04:50:54 pm
The Diogo Jota chant is crap and doesn't fit the source tune.

Haha, it isn't great but I don't mind it too much.  That inane rooneyesque Nunez chant does my fckin head in though - give him a better song and hopefully it'd inspire him to start hitting the barndoor on a more frequent basis. (Tbf as a non-match going fan these days I'm not really in a position to criticise those who are there belting out the songs, mind)

On a similar theme - whilst 'fuck the tories' is a sentiment we can all get onboard with, it seems such a lame repsonse to goading from opposition fans - going back to the old 'sing something simple, you simple twats' would get my vote for a resurrection
« Reply #3628 on: August 14, 2024, 11:51:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 14, 2024, 11:10:18 pm
something I've never experienced, to be honest .....

I heard you were old now so thats probably changed for you ???
« Reply #3629 on: Yesterday at 08:37:03 pm »
Every dish in The Bear would be improved if they threw some chippy chips onto it.

Every Italian dish in The Sopranos looks terrible too, just pasta and slop. Even Artie's restaurant serves ready meal stuff. Is that the joke?
« Reply #3630 on: Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 08:37:03 pm
Every dish in The Bear would be improved if they threw some chippy chips onto it.

Every Italian dish in The Sopranos looks terrible too, just pasta and slop. Even Artie's restaurant serves ready meal stuff. Is that the joke?

that reminds me - The Sopranos is boring as fuck
« Reply #3631 on: Yesterday at 10:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm
that reminds me - The Sopranos is boring as fuck

« Reply #3632 on: Yesterday at 10:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm
that reminds me - The Sopranos is boring as fuck
Oh!
« Reply #3633 on: Today at 12:19:27 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm
that reminds me - The Sopranos is boring as fuck
« Reply #3634 on: Today at 12:47:48 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm
that reminds me - The Sopranos is boring as fuck

oof, marone
