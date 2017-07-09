« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Down

Author Topic: Unpopular Opinions  (Read 142546 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3520 on: June 24, 2024, 10:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on June 24, 2024, 10:21:56 pm
Amongst some serious competition, I think you win the title for worst take on this page.

So that makes me the winner, right?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,123
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3521 on: June 25, 2024, 09:17:32 pm »
Morecambe and Wise just aren't funny. At all.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3522 on: June 25, 2024, 11:03:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 25, 2024, 09:17:32 pm
Morecambe and Wise just aren't funny. At all.
at this point, of course not.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,967
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3523 on: June 26, 2024, 09:23:02 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 24, 2024, 10:06:20 pm
If you watch clips of him carrying the ball in midfield he was a pretty special talent.

As I say, at his peak, he was undoubtedly a very very good player. But there's levels to this game Nick, hence why I can't in good countenance go along with the comparisons to Matthäus. That's like comparing the likes of Scholes, Carrick, Lampard & Beckham to the likes of Nedved, Modric, Pirlo, and Iniesta.
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,514
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3524 on: June 26, 2024, 09:54:11 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on June 26, 2024, 09:23:02 am
As I say, at his peak, he was undoubtedly a very very good player. But there's levels to this game Nick, hence why I can't in good countenance go along with the comparisons to Matthäus. That's like comparing the likes of Scholes, Carrick, Lampard & Beckham to the likes of Nedved, Modric, Pirlo, and Iniesta.

Im not comparing him to Matthias obviously, was just saying he did well in that years Ballon DOr (when it felt maybe more of an accurate benchmark than it dies now). My point more was that he never really got to reach his peak so all people have to reminisce about is unfulfilled potential. Had he not picked up that injury and gone to Serie A with all that explosiveness he had at Spurs, and competing against the best players in the world he probably would have gone up another level. But well never really know.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,016
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3525 on: June 26, 2024, 10:36:29 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 24, 2024, 10:06:20 pm
I think its largely because he got injured (self inflicted) before he had reached his prime. He came 4th in the Ballon DOr voting in 1990 behind Matthaus, Scillachi (?!) and Brehme so it wasnt purely just English journalists over hyping him.

If you watch clips of him carrying the ball in midfield he was a pretty special talent. Never really got to see what he could do in Serie A due to the injuries he picked up before he even played for Lazio.

In terms of what he achieved hes probably over rated but think its one of those cases of what might have been.

Agree.  He had great balance, technique and a very good turn of speed.  Obviously, that 'tackle' on Charles in the cup final, curtailed his career.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,016
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3526 on: June 26, 2024, 10:39:06 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 23, 2024, 12:32:15 am
but more than say Mango Chutney, red onion pickle or mint yoghurt?

I am not a fan of sweet things, so the MC is definitely a no no, for me.

The lime and chilli pickles really get your taste buds going!
« Last Edit: June 26, 2024, 10:42:06 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,016
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3527 on: June 26, 2024, 10:42:38 am »
Dad's Army is a pile of turd!  Not funny in the slightest.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3528 on: June 26, 2024, 11:24:00 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 22, 2024, 07:19:03 pm
The best Poppadom accompaniment is lime pickle

Crush them up between your hands and sprinkle over your curry for some crunch texture.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,031
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3529 on: June 26, 2024, 11:34:05 am »
Dua Lipa can't sing for toffee and she's only popular here thanks to Kiev '18.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,123
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3530 on: June 26, 2024, 12:16:55 pm »

Curry is way better served with chips than rice

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3531 on: June 26, 2024, 12:24:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 26, 2024, 12:16:55 pm
Curry is way better served with chips than rice


ohhhh interesting.  Certain curries like Indian and Thai, no, but Chinese, yes.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,526
  • Kloppite
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3532 on: June 26, 2024, 12:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 26, 2024, 12:24:02 pm

ohhhh interesting.  Certain curries like Indian and Thai, no, but Chinese, yes.

Has to be pilau rice with Indian curries though, Chinese curry is better with fried rice though.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3533 on: June 26, 2024, 12:30:48 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 26, 2024, 11:24:00 am
Crush them up between your hands and sprinkle over your curry for some crunch texture.

I assume you mean poppadums' not the lime pickle

cos the latter could  be dangerous if you need a pee after too many pints of Cobra

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 18, 2024, 11:34:20 am
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,712
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3534 on: June 26, 2024, 12:37:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 26, 2024, 12:30:48 pm
I assume you mean poppadums' not the lime pickle

cos the latter could  be dangerous if you need a pee after too many pints of Cobra

Lime pickle does not mix well when taking your contact lenses out either.

As I learnt after a late night chili sauce drenched kebab.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,031
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3535 on: June 26, 2024, 12:50:26 pm »
Not sure if entirely unpopular, but roti/chapati is infinitely better than a big, filling naan bread.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,975
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3536 on: June 26, 2024, 01:04:07 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 26, 2024, 12:50:26 pm
Not sure if entirely unpopular, but roti/chapati is infinitely better than a big, filling naan bread.

Not a roti or chapati fan, but Dosa's are better than them all.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3537 on: June 26, 2024, 01:21:29 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 26, 2024, 12:50:26 pm
Not sure if entirely unpopular, but roti/chapati is infinitely better than a big, filling naan bread.

Quote from: Elmo! on June 26, 2024, 01:04:07 pm
Not a roti or chapati fan, but Dosa's are better than them all.

Hoppers or even better egg hoppers for me.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3538 on: June 26, 2024, 01:29:56 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 26, 2024, 12:50:26 pm
Not sure if entirely unpopular, but roti/chapati is infinitely better than a big, filling naan bread.


It certainly wouldn't be unpopular amongst Indian people, from what Ive seen
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3539 on: June 26, 2024, 01:35:30 pm »
debating food online is one of the biggest waste of pixels possible.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,975
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3540 on: June 26, 2024, 01:40:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on June 26, 2024, 01:35:30 pm
debating food online is one of the biggest waste of pixels possible.

Icons on your desktop are the biggest waste of pixels.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,337
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3541 on: June 26, 2024, 01:42:43 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on June 26, 2024, 01:40:40 pm
Icons on your desktop are the biggest waste of pixels.

Are those dill or sweet pixels?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3542 on: June 26, 2024, 01:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on June 26, 2024, 01:40:40 pm
Icons on your desktop are the biggest waste of pixels.
ouch!!


:)
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,123
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3543 on: June 26, 2024, 01:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 26, 2024, 12:24:02 pm

ohhhh interesting.  Certain curries like Indian and Thai, no, but Chinese, yes.


ALL curries
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3544 on: Today at 12:39:23 pm »
In the spirit of the more challenging unpopular opinions of the last few pages..

Octopussy is a great Bond film.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,965
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3545 on: Today at 12:50:32 pm »
James Bond is outdated trash, a throwback to the worst days of our evil empire, teenaged boy heroics shit about a government-approved murderer treating women like goddamn objects
Logged

Offline butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3546 on: Today at 01:02:24 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:50:32 pm
James Bond is outdated trash, a throwback to the worst days of our evil empire, teenaged boy heroics shit about a government-approved murderer treating women like goddamn objects

Fair enough Tone. I like it.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3547 on: Today at 01:11:36 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:50:32 pm
James Bond is outdated trash, a throwback to the worst days of our evil empire, teenaged boy heroics shit about a government-approved murderer treating women like goddamn objects
yeah but he does support Liverpool, so y'know ....
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,965
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3548 on: Today at 01:31:05 pm »
Haha, I am available for children's parties too.

Never even seen Star Wars, seen about ten minutes of it once and the wipe effects were dead cheesy and it just seemed a rip off of Hidden Fortress

I'd better stop here before I start on music
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,337
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3549 on: Today at 01:46:54 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:31:05 pm
Haha, I am available for children's parties too.

Never even seen Star Wars, seen about ten minutes of it once and the wipe effects were dead cheesy and it just seemed a rip off of Hidden Fortress

I'd better stop here before I start on music

Tone in rare form today... RareFormLa...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,314
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3550 on: Today at 02:09:32 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 26, 2024, 11:34:05 am
Dua Lipa can't sing for toffee and she's only popular here thanks to Kiev '18.

Don't worry, at least she won't be headlining Glastonbury or anything.....err hang on.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3551 on: Today at 02:18:12 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 12:39:23 pm
In the spirit of the more challenging unpopular opinions of the last few pages..


I found Nobbys last post quite difficult - I  must admit
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3552 on: Today at 03:31:26 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:50:32 pm
James Bond is outdated trash, a throwback to the worst days of our evil empire, teenaged boy heroics shit about a government-approved murderer treating women like goddamn objects

There's no genuinely great Bond film. For such a massive franchise with god knows how many films, its shocking how poor it is. Goldfinger, for its status as a classic, is corny at best and, like every other Bond film, is overlong and a real drag to watch.

Casino Royale and Skyfall I enjoyed, but they are not 'great' films.

Doctor Who is another British institution that can go in the bin.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,946
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3553 on: Today at 04:05:23 pm »
Casino Royale is a great film. Not "one of the greats", but great as in better than good.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3554 on: Today at 05:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 04:05:23 pm
Casino Royale is a great film. Not "one of the greats", but great as in better than good.
your mum told you to post that, right?
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,031
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Unpopular Opinions
« Reply #3555 on: Today at 06:56:56 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:50:32 pm
James Bond is outdated trash, a throwback to the worst days of our evil empire, teenaged boy heroics shit about a government-approved murderer treating women like goddamn objects

Surely there are a few things wrong with it though?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Up
« previous next »
 