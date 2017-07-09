James Bond is outdated trash, a throwback to the worst days of our evil empire, teenaged boy heroics shit about a government-approved murderer treating women like goddamn objects
There's no genuinely great Bond film. For such a massive franchise with god knows how many films, its shocking how poor it is. Goldfinger, for its status as a classic, is corny at best and, like every other Bond film, is overlong and a real drag to watch.
Casino Royale and Skyfall I enjoyed, but they are not 'great' films.
Doctor Who is another British institution that can go in the bin.