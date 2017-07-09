As I say, at his peak, he was undoubtedly a very very good player. But there's levels to this game Nick, hence why I can't in good countenance go along with the comparisons to Matthäus. That's like comparing the likes of Scholes, Carrick, Lampard & Beckham to the likes of Nedved, Modric, Pirlo, and Iniesta.



Im not comparing him to Matthias obviously, was just saying he did well in that years Ballon DOr (when it felt maybe more of an accurate benchmark than it dies now). My point more was that he never really got to reach his peak so all people have to reminisce about is unfulfilled potential. Had he not picked up that injury and gone to Serie A with all that explosiveness he had at Spurs, and competing against the best players in the world he probably would have gone up another level. But well never really know.